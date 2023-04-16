We Found a Robe That Looks Just Like the One Jennifer Lopez Wore — and It's Only $26

“Reminds me so much of the robes you wear at the spa”

By
Nicola Fumo
Nicola Fumo

Nicola has covered style and culture since 2012, with work published by The New York Times, Vanity Fair, GQ, Harper's Bazaar, Slate, Forbes, and more.

Published on April 16, 2023 07:00 AM

Jennifer Lopez Waffle Robe Tout
Photo: Jennifer Lopez / Instagram; Amazon

What are Jennifer Lopez's morning affirmations?

This is just one of the questions we have after a recent Instagram post from the singer and actress. Lopez posted a photo of herself from behind with her arms extended and the expansive horizon in front of her. The caption read: "Embracing the day like… [White heart emoji] Morning affirmations."

Another question on our mind: Where's the robe from? It looks a lot like the kind you get at a spa or hotel, and she may very well be on vacation. But you don't have to book a suite — or even a spa day — to luxuriate like Lopez.

Just pick up a Turquaz Unisex Long Waffle Robe at Amazon, which has all the same qualities as the style J.Lo wore. It has long sleeves, extends past the knee, is belted at the waist, and is made from a lightweight cotton blend fabric with a waffle weave. Plus, it's on sale for just $26.

Turquaz Linen Lightweight Long Waffle Robe
Amazon

Buy It! Turquaz Unisex Long Waffle Robe in White, $25.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

I bought a shorter version of this robe nearly three years ago as a warm-weather alternative to my terrycloth bathrobe. The weight is ideal for spring and summer, and the fabric dries quickly. It has two generously sized front patch pockets that are big enough to carry my massive iPhone Pro Max and any little odds and ends I might transport between the bathroom and bedroom. I wear it a few times a week and have washed it countless times, and it's held up beautifully.

The long sleeve, calf-length version of the robe has over 5,400 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers and plenty of glowing reviews. One customer called it "hotel quality" and said it was "super soft and lightweight." Another person wrote, "As a new mom, I had truly forgotten what relaxation was, so I bought this robe to help me relax after a shower. And I'm so glad I did!" They added, "It's long enough to cover everything, soft, and reminds me so much of the robes you wear at the spa."

Turn your showers into a spa experience this spring and summer with a lightweight waffle robe.

