Achieve Jennifer Lopez's Breezy Poolside Look with On-Sale Robes from This Under-the-Radar Brand

Get the J.Lo look for less

By Lydia Mansel
Published on August 5, 2022 01:00 AM

jennifer lopez caftan
Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

If you've found yourself invested in Jennifer Lopez's vacation style this summer, rest assured you aren't the only one. Her glamorous designer gowns and Reformation midi dresses stole the show during her recent European honeymoon with new husband Ben Affleck. Each outfit (and every Gucci, Hermès, and Valentino handbag) had its own moment to shine while the newlyweds explored Paris with their family.

The singer, 53, has long been a style icon, always pushing the fashion boundaries and wearing outfits that can only be described as "legendary." The Versace dress on the Grammys red carpet that led to the creation of Google Image Search. Her all-white bandana, sports bra, and low-rise jeans look for the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards. If there's anyone who has the confidence to play around with fashion, it's Jenny from the Block herself.

But it's not just the red carpet where the entertainment trailblazer goes all out with her wardrobe choices. Earlier this summer, she posted one of those iconic looks — a bikini and kimono-style robe combination — on Instagram, where over 4.1 million people double-tapped their approval. Paired with designer sunglasses, 4-inch stilettos, and her signature hoop earrings, the robe brought the entire poolside look together for one very photo-ready moment.

While the exact cover-up robe Lopez wore in May is from celeb-favorite KIM + ONO, we found several similar options from the brand Karen Kane — many of which are on sale right now. To sweeten the deal, we have an exclusive promo code for PEOPLE readers: Enjoy 20 percent off your order of $150+ with the code 20FORYOU.

Open Front Jacket
Karen Kane

Buy It! Open Front Jacket, $96.60 (orig. $138); karenkane.com

Karen Kane pieces marry comfort with beauty, and the floral robes are just as chic and versatile as J.Lo's version. Worried that summer will be over before you get a chance to wear your robe more than once or twice? No need. With the right accessories, the Karen Kane Open Front Jacket can be styled all year round. Switch out the bathing suit with a tank top and jeans for a casual brunch, or up the ante with a pair of heels and some statement jewelry. Many of the Karen Kane pieces also come in sizes S/M through 3X, so everyone can recreate the Marry Me star's poolside ensemble.

Open Front Jacket
Karen Kane

Buy It! Open Front Jacket, $89.60 (orig. $128); karenkane.com

Lopez's designer closet may be out of budget for most people, but Karen Kane's tropical, kimono-like layers won't break the bank — especially while they're marked down and you can pick up a few for 20 percent off with our exclusive code. Head over to the site to see all of your options.

Open Front Jacket
Karen Kane

Buy It Open Front Jacket, $148; karenkane.com

Open Front Jacket
Karen Kane

Buy It! Open Front Jacket, $103.50 (orig. $138); karenkane.com

