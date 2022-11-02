Lifestyle Fashion Jennifer Lopez, Reese Witherspoon, and More Celebs Have Worn This Wild Trend for Years Amazon is brimming with animal-print accessories, and they start at $23 By Jennifer Chan Jennifer Chan Instagram Website Jennifer Chan is a widely-respected fashion and beauty editor, style expert, and on-air host who regularly appears on Access Hollywood, Extra, KTLA, The List, MSNBC, Sky News, and more with over 16 years of industry experience between New York, Los Angeles, Paris, London, and Chicago. She has been published in InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and Real Simple among others and is regularly booked as a host and media personality for major retailers including Bloomingdale's, Macy's, and Nordstrom. Jennifer is also the founder of her personal blog, www.JennChanGlam.com, and makes it her mission to inspire real women to feel confident and stylish from the inside out through their fashion and beauty choices.Follow her on Instagram. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 2, 2022 06:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: GONZALO/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images It's time to walk on the wild side! If you've been keeping tabs on celebrities and the fashion trends they consistently gravitate towards, it should come as no surprise to you that animal print clothing and accessories are a mainstay, no matter what. Year after year, celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, and Gwen Stefani have turned heads wearing a range of fierce prints — including leopard, cheetah, zebra, and snakeskin — so it's no wonder we're always looking for fresh ways to incorporate this trend into our everyday wardrobes, too. Jennifer Lopez and Kendall Jenner Are Elongating Their Legs This Season with This Flattering Jean Style Best of all, whether you want to go bold with a completely coordinated head-to-toe look (like Lopez) or simply want to stick to one impactful accessory (à la Heidi Klum and Reese Witherspoon), there's really no wrong way to rock animal prints. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Gotham/GC Images (2) In fact, they are so iconic at this point that they never go out of style, and will instantly add a touch of sass to any ensemble. Case in point: Back in 2015, Witherspoon expertly mixed prints when she paired her charming cheetah print bag with a red and black buffalo check flannel shirt; and in 2018, Stefani elevated her all-denim look with a killer pair of textured boots that would serve just as many style points today as they did back then. In 2019, Kardashian slithered out in an edgy snakeskin body-hugging gown featuring an alluring cutout detail for an evening event; while Mandy Moore proved that a funky zebra print midi dress can actually look polished and professional if you select the right silhouette. Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. If you're suddenly inspired to embrace animal prints once again, we've got you covered. Amazon is brimming with plenty of eye-catching items under $150 right now, so we did the work for you and rounded up our faves. As far as footwear, we're eyeing tall boots, ankle booties, and sporty sneakers alike. These top-rated Steve Madden sneakers are a popular pick since they effortlessly combine comfort with style, and are priced under $100. One shopper said the sneakers are "extremely comfortable and glam," and also described them as "perfect." There's tons of cute clothing options, too, including this lace-trimmed camisole, which would go perfectly with cardigans and wide-leg jeans; or this slinky slip dress, which could be layered over a turtleneck top or under an oversized blazer for a night out. Shop these affordable animal print finds below, and get ready to turn heads this fall. Amazon Buy It! The Drop V-Neck Lace-Trimmed Camisole Top, $39.90; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! The Drop Bayonne Tall Boots, $99.90; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Hoxis Leopard Print Clutch, $22.90 (orig. $35); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! The Drop Silky V-Neck Slip Dress, $49.90; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! The Drop Preston Belt Bag, $29.90; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Steve Madden Maxima Sneaker, $98.95; amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Amazon's Newest Fashion Section Answers the Question: What Should I Wear to My Family Holiday Party? I've Been on a Mission to Optimize My Small Kitchen, and These Organizing Products Helped Me Get the Job Done The Best Air Purifier for Shoppers on a Budget Is Now Even Cheaper Thanks to an Amazon Sale