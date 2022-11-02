Jennifer Lopez, Reese Witherspoon, and More Celebs Have Worn This Wild Trend for Years

It's time to walk on the wild side!

If you've been keeping tabs on celebrities and the fashion trends they consistently gravitate towards, it should come as no surprise to you that animal print clothing and accessories are a mainstay, no matter what.

Year after year, celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, and Gwen Stefani have turned heads wearing a range of fierce prints — including leopard, cheetah, zebra, and snakeskin — so it's no wonder we're always looking for fresh ways to incorporate this trend into our everyday wardrobes, too.

Best of all, whether you want to go bold with a completely coordinated head-to-toe look (like Lopez) or simply want to stick to one impactful accessory (à la Heidi Klum and Reese Witherspoon), there's really no wrong way to rock animal prints.

In fact, they are so iconic at this point that they never go out of style, and will instantly add a touch of sass to any ensemble. Case in point: Back in 2015, Witherspoon expertly mixed prints when she paired her charming cheetah print bag with a red and black buffalo check flannel shirt; and in 2018, Stefani elevated her all-denim look with a killer pair of textured boots that would serve just as many style points today as they did back then.

In 2019, Kardashian slithered out in an edgy snakeskin body-hugging gown featuring an alluring cutout detail for an evening event; while Mandy Moore proved that a funky zebra print midi dress can actually look polished and professional if you select the right silhouette.

If you're suddenly inspired to embrace animal prints once again, we've got you covered. Amazon is brimming with plenty of eye-catching items under $150 right now, so we did the work for you and rounded up our faves.

As far as footwear, we're eyeing tall boots, ankle booties, and sporty sneakers alike. These top-rated Steve Madden sneakers are a popular pick since they effortlessly combine comfort with style, and are priced under $100. One shopper said the sneakers are "extremely comfortable and glam," and also described them as "perfect."

There's tons of cute clothing options, too, including this lace-trimmed camisole, which would go perfectly with cardigans and wide-leg jeans; or this slinky slip dress, which could be layered over a turtleneck top or under an oversized blazer for a night out.

Shop these affordable animal print finds below, and get ready to turn heads this fall.

