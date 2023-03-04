Lifestyle Fashion Jennifer Lopez Toured a $64 Million Mansion with Ben Affleck in This Staple Spring Jacket Plaid shackets are perfect for between-season dressing, and you can get one for as little as $23 By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 4, 2023 07:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: X17online.com With spring just a few weeks away, celebrities are beginning to transition their winter wardrobes in preparation for the warmer weather ahead. But despite more sunshine, it's still pretty chilly outside, so you may be looking for some lightweight jackets. And Jennifer Lopez just showed us a cozy way to start dressing for spring. On February 28, the Shotgun Wedding star toured a $64 million home in the Pacific Palisades with her husband Ben Affleck wearing white cargo pants and fall's favorite transitional jacket: a plaid flannel shacket. Typically a fall essential, shackets — aka shirt jackets — are stylish and practical options for between-season dressing thanks to their lightweight fabric. Pairing them with white cargo pants, like Lopez did, is an easy way to make the fall favorite a spring staple, and you can shop similar flannel shackets for as little as $23. Plaid Shackets Inspired by Jennifer Lopez Beaully Flannel Jacket, $31.40 with coupon (orig. $46.89); amazon.com HangNiFang Flannel Plaid Shirt, $22.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com Madewell Twill Flannel Shirt Jacket in Windowpane Plaid, $114.99 (orig. $138); madewell.com Dokotoo Corduroy Flannel Top, $32.38 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com BeachLunchLounge Oversized Plaid Cotton Shirt, $68; nordstrom.com Karen Kane Plaid Shirt Jacket, $143.20 (orig. $358); nordstrom.com Lacozy Plaid Flannel Long-Sleeve Top, $26.99; amazon.com Mindy Kaling Just Reminded Us of the Dress Style That's Perfect for Transitional Weather If you're looking for something similar to Lopez's plaid shacket, then consider this popular flannel by Beaully, which only costs $32 and has thousands of five-star ratings on Amazon. With black buttons and a blend of brown, gray, black, and cream, the flannel resembles the neautral pattern on Lopez's top. It's made from soft polyester and fully covers your arms thanks to a long-sleeve silhouette with cuffed sleeves that traps heat in. The shacket comes in 19 other colors, including navy blue, red, and khaki, has two button flap pockets, and is double discounted right now. Amazon Buy It! Beaully Flannel Jacket, $31.40 with coupon (orig. $46.89); amazon.com You can shop the plaid flannel trend that celebrities like Jennifer Garner and Hilary Duff have worn for as little as $23 at Amazon. The HangNiFang Flannel Plaid Shirt is breathable and lightweight, making it a great option for between-season dressing. The shirt features a button-up design that makes layering or de-layering easy on warm spring days. You can snag this budget-friendly flannel in sizes S through XXL. Plus, it's on sale for 23 percent off. Amazon Buy It! HangNiFang Flannel Plaid Shirt, $22.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com Laura Dern's Flowy Floor-Length Dress Featured This Flattering Detail — Shop Similar Styles Starting at $20 Madewell shoppers know that flannels are a year-round staple — nearly 300 people have added the brand's Twill Flannel Shirt Jacket to their carts in the past seven days alone. The popular shacket is made from twill flannel, which is designed to keep you comfortable through unpredictable spring weather. "I bought this on a whim and haven't taken it off yet," one reviewer said, adding that they've worn it as a shirt and have also layered it over other items as a jacket. The black windowpane plaid goes with everything, and it even has two pockets and is machine-washable. Madewell Buy It! Madewell Twill Flannel Shirt Jacket in Windowpane Plaid, $114.99 (orig. $138); madewell.com Spring is almost here. If you're not ready to give up your comfy coats just yet, but are looking to stay warm through the next few weeks, shop more cozy shackets at Amazon and Nordstrom below. Amazon Buy It! Dokotoo Corduroy Flannel Top, $32.38 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com Nordstrom Buy It! BeachLunchLounge Oversized Plaid Cotton Shirt, $68; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It Karen Kane Plaid Shirt Jacket, $143.20 (orig. $358); nordstrom.com Amazon Buy It Lacozy Plaid Flannel Long-Sleeve Top, $26.99; amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Jennifer Garner, Lea Michele, and More Celebrities Can't Stop Wearing This Basic Color from Head-to-Toe Celebs Like Kate Hudson and Hilary Duff Keep Wearing Blazers, and This Amazon Best-Seller Is Under $60 We Found a Cute Bag That Looks Like the One Kate Middleton Always Carries for Just $26 at Amazon