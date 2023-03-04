Jennifer Lopez Toured a $64 Million Mansion with Ben Affleck in This Staple Spring Jacket

Plaid shackets are perfect for between-season dressing, and you can get one for as little as $23

By
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale

Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 4, 2023 07:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in love house hunting again Part3
Photo: X17online.com

With spring just a few weeks away, celebrities are beginning to transition their winter wardrobes in preparation for the warmer weather ahead. But despite more sunshine, it's still pretty chilly outside, so you may be looking for some lightweight jackets. And Jennifer Lopez just showed us a cozy way to start dressing for spring.

On February 28, the Shotgun Wedding star toured a $64 million home in the Pacific Palisades with her husband Ben Affleck wearing white cargo pants and fall's favorite transitional jacket: a plaid flannel shacket.

Typically a fall essential, shackets — aka shirt jackets — are stylish and practical options for between-season dressing thanks to their lightweight fabric. Pairing them with white cargo pants, like Lopez did, is an easy way to make the fall favorite a spring staple, and you can shop similar flannel shackets for as little as $23.

Plaid Shackets Inspired by Jennifer Lopez

If you're looking for something similar to Lopez's plaid shacket, then consider this popular flannel by Beaully, which only costs $32 and has thousands of five-star ratings on Amazon. With black buttons and a blend of brown, gray, black, and cream, the flannel resembles the neautral pattern on Lopez's top. It's made from soft polyester and fully covers your arms thanks to a long-sleeve silhouette with cuffed sleeves that traps heat in. The shacket comes in 19 other colors, including navy blue, red, and khaki, has two button flap pockets, and is double discounted right now.

Beaully Women's Flannel Plaid Jacket Long Sleeve Button Down Chest Pocketed Shirts Coats Shacket
Amazon

Buy It! Beaully Flannel Jacket, $31.40 with coupon (orig. $46.89); amazon.com

You can shop the plaid flannel trend that celebrities like Jennifer Garner and Hilary Duff have worn for as little as $23 at Amazon. The HangNiFang Flannel Plaid Shirt is breathable and lightweight, making it a great option for between-season dressing. The shirt features a button-up design that makes layering or de-layering easy on warm spring days. You can snag this budget-friendly flannel in sizes S through XXL. Plus, it's on sale for 23 percent off.

HangNiFang Womens Flannel Plaid Shirts Oversized Button Down Shirts Blouse Tops
Amazon

Buy It! HangNiFang Flannel Plaid Shirt, $22.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Madewell shoppers know that flannels are a year-round staple — nearly 300 people have added the brand's Twill Flannel Shirt Jacket to their carts in the past seven days alone. The popular shacket is made from twill flannel, which is designed to keep you comfortable through unpredictable spring weather.

"I bought this on a whim and haven't taken it off yet," one reviewer said, adding that they've worn it as a shirt and have also layered it over other items as a jacket. The black windowpane plaid goes with everything, and it even has two pockets and is machine-washable.

Twill Flannel Shirt-Jacket in Windowpane Plaid
Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Twill Flannel Shirt Jacket in Windowpane Plaid, $114.99 (orig. $138); madewell.com

Spring is almost here. If you're not ready to give up your comfy coats just yet, but are looking to stay warm through the next few weeks, shop more cozy shackets at Amazon and Nordstrom below.

Dokotoo Womens Corduroy Button Down Shirts Boyfriend Long Sleeve Oversized Blouses Tops
Amazon

Buy It! Dokotoo Corduroy Flannel Top, $32.38 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

BEACHLUNCHLOUNGE Oversize Plaid Cotton Shirt
Nordstrom

Buy It! BeachLunchLounge Oversized Plaid Cotton Shirt, $68; nordstrom.com

KAREN KANE Plaid Shirt Jacket
Nordstrom

Buy It Karen Kane Plaid Shirt Jacket, $143.20 (orig. $358); nordstrom.com

Lacozy Womens Buffalo Plaid Flannel Shirt Long Sleeve Collar Button Down Blouses Tops
Amazon

Buy It Lacozy Plaid Flannel Long-Sleeve Top, $26.99; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Gigi Hadid Jennifer Garner Lea Michele
Jennifer Garner, Lea Michele, and More Celebrities Can't Stop Wearing This Basic Color from Head-to-Toe
Amazon Blazer Sale tout
Celebs Like Kate Hudson and Hilary Duff Keep Wearing Blazers, and This Amazon Best-Seller Is Under $60
Kate Middleton Bag
We Found a Cute Bag That Looks Like the One Kate Middleton Always Carries for Just $26 at Amazon
Related Articles
Gigi Hadid Jennifer Garner Lea Michele
Jennifer Garner, Lea Michele, and More Celebrities Can't Stop Wearing This Basic Color from Head-to-Toe
Amazon Blazer Sale tout
Celebs Like Kate Hudson and Hilary Duff Keep Wearing Blazers, and This Amazon Best-Seller Is Under $60
Kate Middleton Bag
We Found a Cute Bag That Looks Like the One Kate Middleton Always Carries for Just $26 at Amazon
Calvin Klein Basics Roundup Tout
Calvin Klein Basics, Including Bralettes, Tees, and Loungewear, Are Up to 43% Off at Amazon Right Now
PRETTYGARDEN Women's Elegant Long Lantern Sleeve Short Dress
This $35 Dress Has the Statement Sleeve We're Seeing on Celebs Like Reese Witherspoon and Chrissy Teigen
Amazon Comfortable Shoe Roundup TOUT
Tons of Comfortable Shoes Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now — and Everything Is Under $50
Buckle Spring Sale
Birkenstock, Levi's, and More Celebrity-Worn Brands Are on Sale at This Secret Spot — Up to 49% Off
Daisy Jones & the Six Amazon Storefront Tout
Amazon's New 'Daisy Jones & The Six' Storefront Is Filled with Groovy, Retro-Inspired Fashion Finds
gigi hadid, hailey bieber, emma stone
Gigi Hadid and Emma Stone Are Bringing Back the Comfy Shoe Style You Probably Used to Wear to School
Skechers Women's Go Walk 5 Tout
Shoppers with Plantar Fasciitis Say These Slip-On Shoes Are 'Extremely Comfortable,' and They're Up to 57% Off
Ree Drummond New Collection Launch
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Says Her Latest Fashion Collection at Walmart Is 'Bursting with Spring Color and Fun'
Bofell Lounge Sets Tout
This Amazon Customer-Loved Loungewear Set Has Major 'Celeb at the Airport' Energy — and It's Only $35
AnotherChill Women's Casual Lounge Slip Long Dress Tout
This 'Ridiculously Comfortable' Slip Dress from Amazon Has Over 2,000 Five-Star Ratings — and It's Only $27
Mila Kunis Loci Sneaker Restock Tout
Mila Kunis' Courtside Sneakers Have Sold Out 10 Times, but They're Finally Back in Stock
Laura Dern attends the "The Son" Premiere
Laura Dern's Flowy Floor-Length Dress Featured This Flattering Detail — Shop Similar Styles Starting at $20
Anyally Women's Summer Dressy Chiffon Blouse Tout
This Newly Released $27 Chiffon Blouse Is Already a Top-Seller at Amazon, and It Comes in 28 Colors