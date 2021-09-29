Jennifer Lopez and Gwen Stefani Are Both Wearing Cozy Plaid Outerwear This Fall — Shop Similar Styles for Less

One glance at Jennifer Lopez and Gwen Stefani this week, and it's clear that plaid is pulling rank as one of this season's hottest trends. The classic pattern can be interpreted in several ways depending on your personal style, and best of all there's a cool variation (coats, shirts, and shackets, for starters) that works on everyone. FYI, if the term 'shacket' is new to you, it's basically an oversized button-down shirt worn casually as outerwear, and deemed one of fall's must-haves.