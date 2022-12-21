Jennifer Lopez Went Book Shopping in a Festive Coat Featuring the Classic Print Hollywood Returns to Every Year

We found similar red plaid coats starting at $30

By
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale

Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor

Published on December 21, 2022 10:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process.

plaid jackets
Photo: Getty Images, People / Michelle Barnes

Nothing screams the holidays quite like red plaid, and Jennifer Lopez just put a winter twist on the festive print during a recent book shopping trip in Beverly Hills. During the outing, the Hustlers star wore large sunglasses, trendy wide-leg jeans, and tan combat-style boots with red shoelaces to match her plaid trench coat.

A trench coat is a cold-weather wardrobe staple, as it's designed to keep you warm with a long silhouette and is often made with heat-trapping fabrics. And plaid, especially in red, never goes out of style. Lopez is just one of many stars who breaks out the plaid print during the colder months. Sarah Jessica Parker recently wore the print in coat form while filming And Just Like That in New York City, while Hilary Duff layered a plaid flannel around a workout set earlier this fall. Reese Witherspoon also sought out red plaid with an adorable wrap dress in a holiday reel she posted on Instagram.

Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - <a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-lopez/" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Lopez</a> opts for a black and red flannel as she shares a smile with our cameras during a book store trip in Los Angeles. Pictured: <a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-lopez/" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Lopez</a> BACKGRID USA 15 DECEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: LaStarPixMEDIA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
LaStarPixMEDIA / BACKGRID

Although neutral plaid sweaters and coats are go-to pieces that you can wear time and again, consider switching up your usual hues with red plaid, which can be worn at your holiday parties and beyond. There's a reason celebs keep wearing it every winter! Check out red plaid coats and jackets from Amazon, Nordstrom, and more.

Plaid Coats Inspired by Jennifer Lopez

  • Uaneo Plaid Trench Coat, $40.47 with coupon (orig. $67.99); amazon.com
  • Treasured & Bond Faux Shearling Shirt Jacket, $54.40 (orig. $89); nordstrom.com
  • Levi's Plaid Faux Shearling Lined Long Shirt, $129.99 (orig. $250; nordstrom.com
  • Simplee Plaid Wool Jacket, $29.99; amazon.com
  • Seve Madden Simone Mixed Plaid Double Breasted Blazer, $129; nordstrom.com
  • Zesica Plaid Cardigan Coat, $41.99 with coupon (orig. $53.99); amazon.com
  • Geously Plaid Wool Coat, $38.99; amazon.com
  • Free People Cabin Cozy Buttondown, $198; freepeople.com
  • Minkpink Sophie Coat, $219; revolve.com

You can get a plaid coat that looks so similar to Lopez's for as little as $41 at Amazon. The Uaneo Trench Coat has a similar long silhouette to the star's look, plus the red plaid pattern that is ready for any holiday party. The coat is made of a warm polyester fabric that keeps heat in, and it has cuffed sleeves and a button closure. The jacket has two pockets, is machine-washable, and you can score it on sale with double discounts right now thanks to an on-site coupon code.

plaid jackets
Amazon

Buy It! Uaneo Plaid Trench Coat, $40.47 with coupon (orig. $67.99); amazon.com

Want something a bit shorter? This shirt jacket from Treasured & Bond offers full coverage of the torso without sacrificing warmth. The coat is made of 100 percent polyester faux shearling with a cotton contrast that feels warm and soft. It has a button enclosure, plus two chest pockets and two side pockets for storing small items and keeping your hands warm. It's even on sale right now for 40 percent off.

plaid jackets
Nordstrom

Buy It! Treasured & Bond Faux Shearling Shirt Jacket, $54.40 (orig. $89); nordstrom.com

Another cozy number, this Levi's coat is made from soft and warm faux shearling fabric from the inside out. The exterior features plaid polyester in the red hue celebrities are loving for winter, while the inside contains a faux shearling lining for added warmth. The rustic plaid shacket has plenty of pockets (four total) and it's machine-washable for an easy clean right at home. You can also get it at a discount, saving $120 if you buy it right now.

plaid jackets
Nordstrom

Buy It! Levi's Plaid Faux Shearling Lined Long Shirt, $129.99 (orig. $250; nordstrom.com

Holiday season or not, red plaid is a classic print that can add some boldness to your winter closet. Shop more red plaid coats and jackets below.

plaid jackets
Amazon

Buy It! Simplee Plaid Wool Jacket, $29.99; amazon.com

plaid jackets
Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Plaid Cardigan Coat, $41.99 with coupon (orig. $53.99); amazon.com

plaid jackets
Amazon

Buy It! Geously Plaid Wool Coat, $38.99; amazon.com

plaid jackets
Free People

Buy It! Free People Cabin Cozy Buttondown, $198; freepeople.com

plaid jackets
Revolve

Buy It! Minkpink Sophie Coat, $219; revolve.com

