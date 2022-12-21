Lifestyle Fashion Jennifer Lopez Went Book Shopping in a Festive Coat Featuring the Classic Print Hollywood Returns to Every Year We found similar red plaid coats starting at $30 By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 21, 2022 10:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images, People / Michelle Barnes Nothing screams the holidays quite like red plaid, and Jennifer Lopez just put a winter twist on the festive print during a recent book shopping trip in Beverly Hills. During the outing, the Hustlers star wore large sunglasses, trendy wide-leg jeans, and tan combat-style boots with red shoelaces to match her plaid trench coat. A trench coat is a cold-weather wardrobe staple, as it's designed to keep you warm with a long silhouette and is often made with heat-trapping fabrics. And plaid, especially in red, never goes out of style. Lopez is just one of many stars who breaks out the plaid print during the colder months. Sarah Jessica Parker recently wore the print in coat form while filming And Just Like That in New York City, while Hilary Duff layered a plaid flannel around a workout set earlier this fall. Reese Witherspoon also sought out red plaid with an adorable wrap dress in a holiday reel she posted on Instagram. During the outing, the Hustlers star wore large sunglasses, trendy wide-leg jeans, and tan combat-style boots with red shoelaces to match her plaid trench coat. A trench coat is a cold-weather wardrobe staple, as it's designed to keep you warm with a long silhouette and is often made with heat-trapping fabrics. And plaid, especially in red, never goes out of style. Lopez is just one of many stars who breaks out the plaid print during the colder months. Sarah Jessica Parker recently wore the print in coat form while filming And Just Like That in New York City, while Hilary Duff layered a plaid flannel around a workout set earlier this fall. Reese Witherspoon also sought out red plaid with an adorable wrap dress in a holiday reel she posted on Instagram. LaStarPixMEDIA / BACKGRID Although neutral plaid sweaters and coats are go-to pieces that you can wear time and again, consider switching up your usual hues with red plaid, which can be worn at your holiday parties and beyond. There's a reason celebs keep wearing it every winter! Check out red plaid coats and jackets from Amazon, Nordstrom, and more. Plaid Coats Inspired by Jennifer Lopez Uaneo Plaid Trench Coat, $40.47 with coupon (orig. $67.99); amazon.com Treasured & Bond Faux Shearling Shirt Jacket, $54.40 (orig. $89); nordstrom.com Levi's Plaid Faux Shearling Lined Long Shirt, $129.99 (orig. $250; nordstrom.com Simplee Plaid Wool Jacket, $29.99; amazon.com Seve Madden Simone Mixed Plaid Double Breasted Blazer, $129; nordstrom.com Zesica Plaid Cardigan Coat, $41.99 with coupon (orig. $53.99); amazon.com Geously Plaid Wool Coat, $38.99; amazon.com Free People Cabin Cozy Buttondown, $198; freepeople.com Minkpink Sophie Coat, $219; revolve.com You can get a plaid coat that looks so similar to Lopez's for as little as $41 at Amazon. The Uaneo Trench Coat has a similar long silhouette to the star's look, plus the red plaid pattern that is ready for any holiday party. The coat is made of a warm polyester fabric that keeps heat in, and it has cuffed sleeves and a button closure. The jacket has two pockets, is machine-washable, and you can score it on sale with double discounts right now thanks to an on-site coupon code. Amazon Buy It! Uaneo Plaid Trench Coat, $40.47 with coupon (orig. $67.99); amazon.com Want something a bit shorter? This shirt jacket from Treasured & Bond offers full coverage of the torso without sacrificing warmth. The coat is made of 100 percent polyester faux shearling with a cotton contrast that feels warm and soft. It has a button enclosure, plus two chest pockets and two side pockets for storing small items and keeping your hands warm. It's even on sale right now for 40 percent off. Nordstrom Buy It! Treasured & Bond Faux Shearling Shirt Jacket, $54.40 (orig. $89); nordstrom.com Another cozy number, this Levi's coat is made from soft and warm faux shearling fabric from the inside out. The exterior features plaid polyester in the red hue celebrities are loving for winter, while the inside contains a faux shearling lining for added warmth. The rustic plaid shacket has plenty of pockets (four total) and it's machine-washable for an easy clean right at home. You can also get it at a discount, saving $120 if you buy it right now. Nordstrom Buy It! Levi's Plaid Faux Shearling Lined Long Shirt, $129.99 (orig. $250; nordstrom.com Holiday season or not, red plaid is a classic print that can add some boldness to your winter closet. Shop more red plaid coats and jackets below. Amazon Buy It! Simplee Plaid Wool Jacket, $29.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Zesica Plaid Cardigan Coat, $41.99 with coupon (orig. $53.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Geously Plaid Wool Coat, $38.99; amazon.com Free People Buy It! Free People Cabin Cozy Buttondown, $198; freepeople.com Revolve Buy It! Minkpink Sophie Coat, $219; revolve.com