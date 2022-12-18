Lifestyle Fashion Jennifer Lopez Rewore This Festive Sweater Trend for the Second Time in a Month This confirms that Fair Isle sweaters are a must-have this season By Kayla Blanton Kayla Blanton Kayla has covered celebrity shopping for various outlets since 2018, and recently added People.com to her list. She also covers health, beauty, shopping, and design. Kayla's interviewed a swath of celebrities (including lots of drag queens), but some honorable mentions are Hilary Duff, Martina McBride, and Sterling K. Brown. She graduated from Ohio University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in journalism that specialized in public health and women, gender, and sexuality studies. She lives with her husband and cat in Cincinnati, Ohio. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 18, 2022 07:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images We don't know what's bigger breaking news — the fact that Ben Affleck broke his decades-long devotion to Dunkin Donuts on a Starbucks date with Jennifer Lopez, or the fact that, for the outing, J.Lo rocked yet another gorgeous Fair Isle sweater. It's a style that she (and plenty of other celebrities) can't seem to stay away from this season. This time, the singer opted for a cozy neutral colorway instead of the more festive red and blue print she wore last month. Geometric blocks of taupe, black, and white highlighted the loose fitting cable knit. And although it was overall a muted take on the Fair Isle style, it still made a statement. Lopez wore the Valentino pullover with wide-leg jeans — another style that has become popular amongst celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence and Kendall Jenner as of late. Her outfit was completed by some chunky lug sole boots, a casual ponytail, and of course, her beau on her arm. BACKGRID Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. We can't really blame J.Lo — or celebs like Kate Middleton and Katie Holmes — for consistently returning to the classic knit. It's a timeless print that elevates any look, and it also emanates warm and fuzzy holiday nostalgia. Lopez's designer label is, of course, a bit lofty in price, but thankfully, there are plenty of budget-friendly similar sweaters. This Banana Republic alpaca-blend sweater features colors spot on to those in the singer's knit pullover, the print is captivating, and it's currently half-off! If you prefer a turtleneck, this moody one from Old Navy is also on sale and is available in black and cream. Banana Republic Buy It! Banana Republic Fair Isle Alpaca-Blend Sweater, $40 at checkout (orig. $100); bananarepublicfactory.gapfactory.com Old Navy Buy It! Old Navy Cozy Fair Isle Cable-Knit Turtleneck, $34.99 at checkout (orig. $49.99); oldnavy.gap.com If you're worried about the vintage-inspired print looking a bit outdated, Madewell's Fair Isle Sweater takes on a contemporary twist. Around the collar, it features bold zig-zags and checkers, a pattern that's everywhere in home and fashion design right now. Madewell Buy It! Madewell Fair Isle Sweater, $88.80 with code ITSAWRAP (orig. $148); madwell.com Not only is a sweater like this great for a chilly morning coffee run, it's the perfect comfy, cookie-eating holiday party uniform. And those events are creeping up fast — so keep scrolling to grab one before it's too late! Amazon Buy It! Cable Stitch Fair Isle Sweater; $39.50; amazon.com Nordstrom Buy It! RDI Fair Isle Recycled Polyester Blend Sweater; $29.96–$39.97 (orig. $119.97); nordstromrack.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Cameron Diaz Uses This Nourishing Cream Blush on Her Cheeks and Lips for Nights Out with Friends: 'It's My Favorite' Pet Owners Save a 'Ton of Money' on Lint Rollers Thanks to This Reusable Gadget That Picks Up Hair in Seconds This 'Incredibly Soft' Long Plaid Shacket Is Trending on Amazon This Week, and It's on Sale