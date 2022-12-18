Jennifer Lopez Rewore This Festive Sweater Trend for the Second Time in a Month

We don't know what's bigger breaking news — the fact that Ben Affleck broke his decades-long devotion to Dunkin Donuts on a Starbucks date with Jennifer Lopez, or the fact that, for the outing, J.Lo rocked yet another gorgeous Fair Isle sweater. It's a style that she (and plenty of other celebrities) can't seem to stay away from this season.

This time, the singer opted for a cozy neutral colorway instead of the more festive red and blue print she wore last month. Geometric blocks of taupe, black, and white highlighted the loose fitting cable knit. And although it was overall a muted take on the Fair Isle style, it still made a statement.

Lopez wore the Valentino pullover with wide-leg jeans — another style that has become popular amongst celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence and Kendall Jenner as of late. Her outfit was completed by some chunky lug sole boots, a casual ponytail, and of course, her beau on her arm.

We can't really blame J.Lo — or celebs like Kate Middleton and Katie Holmes — for consistently returning to the classic knit. It's a timeless print that elevates any look, and it also emanates warm and fuzzy holiday nostalgia.

Lopez's designer label is, of course, a bit lofty in price, but thankfully, there are plenty of budget-friendly similar sweaters. This Banana Republic alpaca-blend sweater features colors spot on to those in the singer's knit pullover, the print is captivating, and it's currently half-off! If you prefer a turtleneck, this moody one from Old Navy is also on sale and is available in black and cream.

Buy It! Banana Republic Fair Isle Alpaca-Blend Sweater, $40 at checkout (orig. $100); bananarepublicfactory.gapfactory.com

Buy It! Old Navy Cozy Fair Isle Cable-Knit Turtleneck, $34.99 at checkout (orig. $49.99); oldnavy.gap.com

If you're worried about the vintage-inspired print looking a bit outdated, Madewell's Fair Isle Sweater takes on a contemporary twist. Around the collar, it features bold zig-zags and checkers, a pattern that's everywhere in home and fashion design right now.

Buy It! Madewell Fair Isle Sweater, $88.80 with code ITSAWRAP (orig. $148); madwell.com

Not only is a sweater like this great for a chilly morning coffee run, it's the perfect comfy, cookie-eating holiday party uniform. And those events are creeping up fast — so keep scrolling to grab one before it's too late!

Buy It! Cable Stitch Fair Isle Sweater; $39.50; amazon.com

Buy It! RDI Fair Isle Recycled Polyester Blend Sweater; $29.96–$39.97 (orig. $119.97); nordstromrack.com

