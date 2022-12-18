Jennifer Lopez Rewore This Festive Sweater Trend for the Second Time in a Month

This confirms that Fair Isle sweaters are a must-have this season

By
Kayla Blanton
Kayla Blanton
Kayla Blanton

Kayla has covered celebrity shopping for various outlets since 2018, and recently added People.com to her list. She also covers health, beauty, shopping, and design. Kayla's interviewed a swath of celebrities (including lots of drag queens), but some honorable mentions are Hilary Duff, Martina McBride, and Sterling K. Brown. She graduated from Ohio University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in journalism that specialized in public health and women, gender, and sexuality studies. She lives with her husband and cat in Cincinnati, Ohio.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 18, 2022 07:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Jennifer Lopez Fair Isle Sweater
Photo: Getty Images

We don't know what's bigger breaking news — the fact that Ben Affleck broke his decades-long devotion to Dunkin Donuts on a Starbucks date with Jennifer Lopez, or the fact that, for the outing, J.Lo rocked yet another gorgeous Fair Isle sweater. It's a style that she (and plenty of other celebrities) can't seem to stay away from this season.

This time, the singer opted for a cozy neutral colorway instead of the more festive red and blue print she wore last month. Geometric blocks of taupe, black, and white highlighted the loose fitting cable knit. And although it was overall a muted take on the Fair Isle style, it still made a statement.

Lopez wore the Valentino pullover with wide-leg jeans — another style that has become popular amongst celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence and Kendall Jenner as of late. Her outfit was completed by some chunky lug sole boots, a casual ponytail, and of course, her beau on her arm.

*EXCLUSIVE* Lovebirds <a href="https://people.com/tag/ben-affleck/" data-inlink="true">Ben Affleck</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-lopez/" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Lopez</a> look happy and in love on a Starbucks coffee run
BACKGRID

We can't really blame J.Lo — or celebs like Kate Middleton and Katie Holmes — for consistently returning to the classic knit. It's a timeless print that elevates any look, and it also emanates warm and fuzzy holiday nostalgia.

Lopez's designer label is, of course, a bit lofty in price, but thankfully, there are plenty of budget-friendly similar sweaters. This Banana Republic alpaca-blend sweater features colors spot on to those in the singer's knit pullover, the print is captivating, and it's currently half-off! If you prefer a turtleneck, this moody one from Old Navy is also on sale and is available in black and cream.

Fair Isle Sweaters
Banana Republic

Buy It! Banana Republic Fair Isle Alpaca-Blend Sweater, $40 at checkout (orig. $100); bananarepublicfactory.gapfactory.com

Fair Isle Sweaters
Old Navy

Buy It! Old Navy Cozy Fair Isle Cable-Knit Turtleneck, $34.99 at checkout (orig. $49.99); oldnavy.gap.com

If you're worried about the vintage-inspired print looking a bit outdated, Madewell's Fair Isle Sweater takes on a contemporary twist. Around the collar, it features bold zig-zags and checkers, a pattern that's everywhere in home and fashion design right now.

Fair Isle Sweaters
Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Fair Isle Sweater, $88.80 with code ITSAWRAP (orig. $148); madwell.com

Not only is a sweater like this great for a chilly morning coffee run, it's the perfect comfy, cookie-eating holiday party uniform. And those events are creeping up fast — so keep scrolling to grab one before it's too late!

Fair Isle Sweaters
Amazon

Buy It! Cable Stitch Fair Isle Sweater; $39.50; amazon.com

Fair Isle Sweaters
Nordstrom

Buy It! RDI Fair Isle Recycled Polyester Blend Sweater; $29.96–$39.97 (orig. $119.97); nordstromrack.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

cameron-diaz-knight-day-premiere
Cameron Diaz Uses This Nourishing Cream Blush on Her Cheeks and Lips for Nights Out with Friends: 'It's My Favorite'
Schticky Lint Roller Set Tout
Pet Owners Save a 'Ton of Money' on Lint Rollers Thanks to This Reusable Gadget That Picks Up Hair in Seconds
Omoone Women's Lounge Lapel Button Up Long Sleeve Plaid Long Shirt Jacket Shacket
This 'Incredibly Soft' Long Plaid Shacket Is Trending on Amazon This Week, and It's on Sale
Related Articles
Jlo Sweater
Jennifer Lopez Paired a See-Through Skirt with the Cozy Sweater We Always See Celebs Wearing
Jennifer Lopez Green Houndstooth Coat Tout
Jennifer Lopez Wore a Houndstooth Coat in an Unexpected Color While Christmas Tree Shopping with Ben Affleck
*EXCLUSIVE* Lovebirds Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez look happy and in love on a Starbucks coffee run
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Embrace During Sunny Starbucks Run
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Says She Wants to Make a Sequel to Her and Ben Affleck's 2003 Movie 'Gigli'
Sienna Miller New Home Line
Launches We Love! Sienna Miller Reveals Holiday Edit with ABC Carpet & Home, Plus More New Home Products
jennifer lopez and ben affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Relationship Timeline
Jennifer Lopez attends the "Halftime" Premiere during the Tribeca Festival Opening Night
Jennifer Lopez Wears 'Jennifer & Ben' Necklace in Sweet Nod to Husband Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez on cover of Vogue
Jennifer Lopez Says 'Living Out Loud' with Ben Affleck in the Beginning 'Turned Out to Really Bite Us'
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles Special Screening of "Marry Me"
Jennifer Lopez Wears 'Mrs.' Necklace in Romantic Nod to Husband Ben Affleck
SAN MARINO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: (L-R) Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Match in All-Black Ensembles at Ralph Lauren's California Show
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend JR Ridinger Celebration Of Life at Faena Forum on October 08, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida.
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, More Stars Attend Celebration of Life for Late J.R. Ridinger in Miami
Courtesy Markarian x Summersalt Rep:  savannah@savannahengel.com Full dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/rcdz0xurq9zpz5t/AADooaGLzNtqZLpy7SdCmyO4a?dl=0
The Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now
Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Wedding
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Wedding: See Every Beautiful Photo
Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Wedding
Jennifer Lopez Reveals She and Ben Affleck Faced 'Unexpected Setbacks' Before 'Perfect' Ga. Wedding
Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Wedding
Jennifer Lopez Reveals New Photos from Georgia Wedding with Ben Affleck: 'This Is Heaven'
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Stroll Hand in Hand as Italian Honeymoon Continues