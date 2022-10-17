Lifestyle Fashion Jennifer Lopez Jetted to Miami in the Comfy Cold-Weather Uniform She's Relied on for Years Matching loungewear sets are practically made for this season By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a multihyphenate, Jennifer Lopez is good at many things — and one of those skills is putting together a comfy outfit that speaks to her signature style. On October 9, Lopez stepped off a plane in Miami wearing a pale-colored Twenty Everest sweatshirt and matching sweatpants set, which she styled with a mint Hermes Croc Birkin Bag and sunglasses. She recently wore another matching set — that time in a bold tie-dye, a.k.a. her pattern of choice throughout 2020 — and who can forget her love of Juicy tracksuits in the early 2000s? Clearly, when Lopez finds a style that works, she sticks to it. Matching loungewear is the obvious choice for cool weather, whether you're hanging around the house, running errands, or traveling (hopefully to a warmer location.) You can wear them with sneakers, fluffy Ugg boots like Gigi Hadid's, and just about any other comfy shoe in your closet. Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. While Lopez's sweatsuit likely set her back a couple hundred bucks, you can find similar matching loungewear sets on Amazon for under $50. We pulled out a handful of styles that remind us of the singer's to get you started (prices may vary slightly by color and size). Matching Loungewear Sets at Amazon Bofell Loungewear Set, $33.39 with coupon (orig. $36.99) Luvamia Fleece Knitted PJ Set, $45.99 (orig. $58.99) Fixmatti Two-Piece Tracksuit, $34.99 Wftbdream Two-Piece Tie Dye Set, $38.99 Prettygarden Tie Dye Pajama Set, $34.29 with coupon (orig. $37.99) Facitisu Two-Piece Tracksuit, $38.99 Prettygarden Two-Piece Velour Jogger Set, $32.29 with coupon (orig. $35.99) Merokeety Long-Sleeve Pajama Set, $32.49 with coupon (orig. $45.99) Starting with the Bofell Loungewear Set, the two-piece set with joggers and a lightweight sweatshirt is made of a warm polyester-spandex blend and features a high-rise elastic waistband that shoppers say feels comfortable and supportive. It even has three pockets — one on the front chest and two on the bottoms. And it comes in 27 colors, including pink, army green, coffee, and blue. Amazon Buy It! Bofell Loungewear Set, $33.39 with coupon (orig. $36.99); amazon.com If you want something a little more pajama-like, consider adding the Luvamia Fleece Knitted PJ Set to your cart. The fuzzy two-piece set is made from a warm fleece material, yet shoppers say it's breathable thanks to the knitted design. The pants come up high on the waist and can be adjusted with a drawstring. The sweatshirt, meanwhile, features a crew neck that offers full coverage. And shoppers say the fuzzy material used for both pieces really is super soft. "These are the most comfortable pajamas I have ever bought," one five-star reviewer said. Plus, it's on sale right now for 22 percent off. Amazon Buy It! Luvamia Fleece Knitted PJ Set, $45.99 (orig. $58.99); amazon.com Looking to recreate Lopez's matching tie-dye look? This two-piece tie-dye set looks so similar to the one the actress wore a couple months ago. The comfy set is made of polyester material, and the jogger-style pants have a cuff at the bottom to taper the leg for a streamlined look, plus a drawstring waist and two pockets. Amazon Buy It! Wftbdream Two-Piece Tie Dye Set, $38.99; amazon.com The Prettygarden Tie Dye Pajama Set is another chic tie-dye choice. The popular set has over 6,500 five-star ratings on Amazon, and at least one shopper said the warm polyester fabric is perfect for winter. There are several tie-dye hues to choose from — khaki, pink, and multicolor among them — as well as some solid colors and other patterns. The Prettygarden Tie Dye Pajama Set is another chic tie-dye choice. The popular set has over 6,500 five-star ratings on Amazon, and at least one shopper said the warm polyester fabric is perfect for winter. There are several tie-dye hues to choose from — khaki, pink, and multicolor among them — as well as some solid colors and other patterns.

With winter around the corner, stocking up on comfy sweatshirts and sweatpants now is a good idea. Shop more Jennifer Lopez-inspired matching loungewear sets from Amazon below — some are even on sale!

Amazon Buy It! Prettygarden Tie Dye Pajama Set, $34.29; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Facitisu Two-Piece Tracksuit, $38.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Prettygarden Two-Piece Velour Jogger Set, $32.29 with coupon (orig. $35.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Merokeety Long-Sleeve Pajama Set, $32.49 with coupon (orig. $45.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Fixmatti Two-Piece Tracksuit, $34.99; amazon.com 