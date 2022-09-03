Jennifer Lopez Strolled Hand-in-Hand with Ben Affleck in the Fall Dress You Probably Don't Have Yet

Here’s why long-sleeve maxi dresses are a practical choice for fall

Published on September 3, 2022 07:00 AM

Jennifer Lopez on Monday, May 6, 2019
Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

After tying the knot (again!) in an intimate ceremony in Georgia in August, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been celebrating their love in a romantic honeymoon (again!), this time across Italy. Earlier this week, the couple was spotted holding hands in Laglio, a village by Lake Como, where George Clooney often vacations.

With temperature in the Italian northern lakeside province reaching high 80s throughout August, it's no surprise that Lopez chose a lacy long-sleeve maxi dress for exploring, completing the look with sunglasses and a fedora hat. Long-sleeve maxi dresses are ideal for transitioning seasons because while they offer full coverage, they're also flowy and breathable, allowing you to stay cool.

To help you find your own version of this must-have staple for fall, we rounded up long-sleeve maxi dresses that are as breezy and beautiful as Lopez's recent honeymoon look.

Long-Sleeve Maxi Dresses from Amazon

Despite Lopez being a new wife, the actress' ensemble is definitely not reserved for brides. This long-sleeve wrap dress resembles Lopez's lace maxi dress, and it only costs $43. The on-sale wrap dress features a sheer Swiss-dot fabric that looks elegant, especially paired with the A-line pleats and matching fabric belt.

Another breezy dress that riffs off of Lopez's is the Wdirrara Square Neck Long Sleeve Maxi. It has a square neck and puff sleeves that provide coverage up top, while the flowy ruffle hem adds some flirtiness lower down. The $42 dress comes in 24 chic colors for fall, including purple and dusty pink.

Tiered midi dresses are proving to be popular among celebrities this summer, and we don't see this slowing down come fall. This tiered bodice dress by Maggeer comes in breathable polyester and has chic puff sleeves with cuffs. "I get so many compliments when I wear this dress," one reviewer said of the "flattering" maxi. PrettyGarden also makes a gorgeous tiered maxi dress, which has a deep V-neck and a cute waist tie.

If you're looking for even more ruffles (and therefore more flowiness), the BTFBM Long Sleeve Wrap Dress is a gorgeous option. It has a breezy ruffle hem, puff sleeves, and a flattering waist belt, making it a fall wedding no-brainer.

Breezy long-sleeve maxi dresses are ideal for warm fall days when you want to stay cool yet look autumn-ready. Shop long-sleeve maxi dresses inspired by Jennifer Lopez below for as little as $26.

long-sleeve maxi dresses
Amazon

Buy It! BTFBM Long Sleeve Wrap Dress in Swiss Dot Light Apricot, $42.99 (orig. $53.99); amazon.com

long-sleeve maxi dresses
Amazon

Buy It! Wdirrara Square Neck Long Sleeve Maxi in Apricot, $41.99; amazon.com

long-sleeve maxi dresses
Amazon

Buy It! Maggeer Smocked Bodice Tiered Midi Dress in Yellow, $34.99—$39.99; amazon.com

long-sleeve maxi dresses
Amazon

Buy It! PrettyGarden Long Sleeve Maxi Dress in Green, $25.89 (orig. $45.99), amazon.com

long-sleeve maxi dresses
Amazon

Buy It! BTFBM Long Sleeve Wrap Dress, $36.99; amazon.com

long-sleeve maxi dresses
Amazon

Buy It! Floerns Boho Square Neck in Burnt Orange, $42.99; amazon.com

