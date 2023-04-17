9 Comfy and Flattering Jean Styles Celebrities Are Wearing This Spring — Starting at $44

Jeans are one of the most versatile fashion pieces — you can pair them with pretty much anything in your wardrobe and wear the closet staple year round.

That's why celebrities are always spotted in denim, whether they're taking an afternoon stroll, heading to an event, or running errands. And this spring, Hollywood is turning to both timeless styles, like the straight-leg jeans Katie Holmes wore while walking in New York City, and trendy options, like the flattering wide-leg pants Jennifer Lopez wore with platform heels, as we transition into warmer seasons.

From leg-elongating flare and bootcut styles to comfy baggy and straight-leg silhouettes, these denim options are the jeans celebrities like Sophie Turner, Jennifer Garner, and more celebrities can't get enough of this spring. Shop similar denim styles below, from Amazon, Madewell, Nordstrom, Spanx, and more.

Spring Jeans Inspired by Celebrities

It's no secret that wide-leg jeans are in, and this spring, the trend is here to stay. In February, Anne Hathaway strutted through Paris in a bell bottom pair with hems, and the Grapent Flare Jeans look so similar to the ones she was spotted in.

They're made of a soft cotton and polyester blend that's comfy and offers some stretch, while the high waist, zipper enclosure, and belt loops provide an adjustable fit. The jeans come in sizes XS through XXL and are machine-washable. Even better? You can snag a pair on sale right now for just $44.

Getty Images / Amazon

Buy It! Grapent Flare Jeans, $43.99 (orig. $46.99); amazon.com

If you're not a fan of trendy jean silhouettes, like wide-leg or cargo options, you can opt for the timeless style Holmes, Garner, and Kate Middleton have worn for years: a straight-leg pair. Madewell's The Perfect Vintage Straight Jeans look nearly identical to the pair Holmes recently wore.

These '90s-style jeans have a waist-accentuating high rise with a straight-leg cut and baggy design that's comfy and breathable. The fabric is made of a cotton and polyester blend that's stretchy and moves with you, and in the past week alone, more than 500 people have added a pair to their carts. You can even get them on double sale right now using the coupon code ELEVATE at checkout.

Getty Images / Madewell

Buy It! Madewell The Perfect Vintage Straight Jean in Roxboro Wash, $80.50 with code ELEVATE (orig. $138); madewell.com

Spring is the season to brighten up your wardrobe, and Jennifer Lawrence showed us exactly how to do it. While walking around Los Angeles, the actress wore the ultimate between-season 'fit: light-wash jeans and a sweater. The light blue wash is perfect for wearing with pastel-colored breezy tops, adding a casual vibe to your look.

With a straight-leg silhouette, the Cindy Frayed High Waist Jeans from Paige are both comfy and flattering. They have a slight crop at the ankle to offer some breathing room and allow you to show off your summer sandals or white sneakers.

TID / Nordstrom

Buy It! Paige Cindy Frayed High Waist Straight Leg Jeans, $229; nordstrom.com

Whether you're looking for a trendy pair of cargo pants, a flattering pair of flare jeans, or a summer-ready option, these comfy and versatile denim styles inspired by celebrities will help streamline your closet in the warm weeks to come. Shop more trendy jean styles inspired by celebrities below.

Amazon

Buy It! Levi's Ribcage Bootcut Jeans, $69.99 (orig. $79.50); amazon.com

Gilt

Buy It! Hudson Collin Gene Bootcut Jean, $99.99 (orig. $215); gilt.com

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Crop Jean in Tile White, $128; madewell.com

Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Seamed Front Wide-Leg Jeans in Vintage Indigo, $168; spanx.com

Amazon

Buy It! SweatyRocks Wide-Leg Denim Pants, $44.99; amazon.com

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell The Perfect Vintage Flare Crop Jean in Earlwood Wash, $128; madewell.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.