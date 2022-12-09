Jennifer Lopez Wore a Houndstooth Coat in an Unexpected Color While Christmas Tree Shopping with Ben Affleck

Hailey Bieber, Kate Middleton, and more celebrities return to this staple pattern every winter

By
Nicol Natale
Published on December 9, 2022 05:00 AM

Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Christmas is around the corner, and that means it's time to adorn your home in all things red and green (if you haven't already!). Over the weekend, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, and their kids went shopping for Christmas trees to really get into the holiday spirit, and it looks like the actress took a little bit of inspiration from her surroundings with her outfit.

Like the style icon that she is, Lopez decided to brighten up her houndstooth coat, a staple winter pattern that so many celebrities including Hailey Bieber and Kate Middleton return to year after year. While dark hues are the common choice for houndstooth, the actress went for a bold lime green pattern that added a daytime feel to her casual holiday shopping 'fit.

She paired the winter-approved coat with gold hoops, white sneakers, and trendy wide-leg jeans (which Hollywood has been obsessing over lately). Whether you choose to wear it during the day or at night, the edgy yet sophisticated vibe of houndstooth is unmatched, and you can shop the print — in classic shades or vibrant hues — for as little as $33 at Nordstrom, Amazon, and ASOS.

Houndstooth Jackets Inspired by Jennifer Lopez:

  • ASOS Only Cropped Jacket in Green Houndstooth Check, $78; asos.com
  • Milumia Houndstooth Ruched Sleeve Blazer, $32.99; amazon.com
  • Liverpool Houndstooth Open-Front Coatigan, $139; nordstrom.com
  • Ebossy Houndstooth Trench Coat, $62.98; amazon.com
  • Merokeety Houndstooth Jacket, $43.99; amazon.com
  • BB Dakota Houndstooth Drape Jacket, $55.60 (orig. $139); nordstrom.com
  • River Island Houndstooth Bouclé Blazer, $140; nordstrom.com
  • ASOS Miss Selfridge Check Houndstooth Wrap Coat, $111; asos.com
  • Sanctuary Carly Houndstooth Coat, $119.20 (orig. $149); nordstrom.com

Green is an unusual choice for houndstooth, but the vibrant color adds a light element to the edgy winter pattern, making it fun for daytime wear. The ASOS Only Cropped Jacket comes in the popular houndstooth print, but in a cropped version that can be worn with jeans, skirts, and leather pants. The jacket is made of a polyester and acrylic blend that's lightweight, making it a great choice for those warmer winter days. It features large buttons that make layering or delayering quick and easy.

Buy It! ASOS Only Cropped Jacket in Green Houndstooth Check, $78; asos.com

You can even get a budget-friendly version of the staple print at Amazon with the Milumia Houndstooth Ruched Sleeve Blazer, which goes for just $33. You'll get a little more warmth with this jacket that's made of 100 percent polyester. The open-front style is easy to layer over lightweight tops, and it allows your arms to breathe with ruched sleeves. The non-collared neckline gives this blazer more of a cardigan look, and the classic black-and-white pattern is as elegant as it gets.

Buy It! Milumia Houndstooth Ruched Sleeve Blazer, $32.99; amazon.com

Looking for more coverage to take you through the heart of winter? The Liverpool Houndstooth Open Front Coatigan is a combination of a coat and a cardigan, with an open-front design and mid-thigh cut. The fuzzy coat is made of polyester and nylon to keep you warm, and it even has pockets to store loose items during those long morning commutes. Nordstrom shoppers love how comfy the jacket is: "It is soft, cozy, and stunning," one five-star reviewer said.

Buy It! Liverpool Houndstooth Open-Front Coatigan, $139; nordstrom.com

Whether you plan to go bold like Lopez or stick to a timeless, classic hue, houndstooth is an edgy pattern that your winter closet needs. Shop more houndstooth coats, jackets, and blazers below.

Buy It! Ebossy Houndstooth Trench Coat, $62.98; amazon.com

Buy It! Merokeety Houndstooth Jacket, $43.99; amazon.com

Buy It! BB Dakota Houndstooth Drape Jacket, $55.60 (orig. $139); nordstrom.com

Buy It! River Island Houndstooth Bouclé Blazer, $140; nordstrom.com

Buy It! ASOS Miss Selfridge Check Houndstooth Wrap Coat, $111; asos.com

Buy It! Sanctuary Carly Houndstooth Coat, $119.20 (orig. $149); nordstrom.com

