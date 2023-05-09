Jennifer Lopez's Flare-Leg Jumpsuit Is a Chic One-and-Done Outfit You Can Replicate Starting at $28

Shop casual and dressy options from Amazon, Target, and Lulus

By
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski

Published on May 9, 2023 09:00 PM

J.Lo jumpsuit Tout
Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez hasn't had her fill of flare!

She's been rocking the trend on repeat: Last April, the Hustlers actress stepped out in flared jeans with a floral sweater, and not long after, she wore another pair with flares with a sweatshirt and platform heels. And now, a year later, Lopez was just spotted wearing a fitted cashmere jumpsuit that, you guessed it, featured a flared leg design!

While doing press for her new Netflix movie, The Mother, J.Lo wore a glamorous groutfit, consisting of a full-body coat, the aforementioned figure-fitting jumpsuit, and a bold belt all from the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2023 Collection. As for additional accessories, the star carried a lighter color bag and threw on some transparent sunglasses.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 04, 2023 NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Jennifer Lopez at ABC studios on May 04, 2023 in New York City.
Getty Images

Unfortunately, the coat and jumpsuit are only available to celebrities. But because we know how hard it is to let go of a good thing, we found nine affordable lookalikes that are just as fashionable as J.Lo's.

Shop Jumpsuits Inspired by Jennifer Lopez

Lopez isn't the only one wearing one-and-done jumpsuits: Oprah Winfrey opted for a pretty pink one from Rivet Utility last May, Meghan Markle wore a wide-leg version in July, and Jennifer Garner wore the simple to style 'fit at the beginning of fall. While fundamentally the same, each jumpsuit has a unique flair that can be styled in various ways, making them a have-to-grab piece.

J.Lo's cashmere-comprised option isn't exactly ideal for this time of year. Cotton and linen are good go-to fabrics for summer, which is why this discounted jumpsuit from Showpo is a must-consider piece. Though it's also a lot looser than the star's, it'll a) be comfier and b) show less sweat.

ESTELLA JUMPSUIT - ELASTICATED OPEN BACK FLARE JUMPSUIT IN SAND
Showpo

Buy It! Showpo Estella Jumpsuit Elasticated Open Back Flare Jumpsuit in Sand, $40 (orig. $69.95); showpo.com

Kids get to play during summer vacation, but adults get to play with our summer work wardrobes. Fun and colorful, this belted blue jumpsuit that's 60 percent off would be a good option to experiment with. It has a V-neck cut that's sleek and chic, and the flared leg is trendy-meets-professional. And on sale for $48? That's a winner.

V-Neck Flare-Leg Jumpsuit - Fit To Flatter
Amazon

Buy It! New York & Company V-Neck Flare-Leg Jumpsuit in Opera Blue, $47.98 (orig. $119.95); nyandcompany.com

The 53-year-old actress might be able to munch on "whatever she wants," per her husband Ben Affleck, and slip into a skin-tight jumpsuit, but if you prefer something with a flowier silhouette, opt for the Prettygarden Scoop Neck Fit-and-Flare Jumpsuit, which has a bit more of a wide-leg style that still looks flowy and flared at certain angles.

It has over 800 five-star ratings, and it comes in a similar hue to the one Lopez wore. One shopper said, "I can't tell you how flattering this is." They continued, "I adore this outfit, and I will be ordering other colors." And for a reasonable $38, why not pick it up in more than one color?

PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Summer Sleeveless Tank Jumpsuits High Waist Low Cut Casual Scoop Neck Fit And Flare Long Pants Rompers
Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden Scoop Neck Fit-and-Flare Jumpsuit in Dark Gray, $37.99; amazon.com

Did you know you can also workout in jumpsuits? Hilary Duff certainly does! That's why, along with other dressier options, we pulled some movement-friendly ones too, like this $40 Target one and this gray Beyond Yoga option.

If you're feeling the flare fever like J.Lo, keep scrolling to shop more summer-ready jumpsuits now.

Anna-Kaci Women's Sexy Tube Top Jumpsuit Off Shoulder Polka Dot Belt Wide Flared Leg Chiffon Romper
Amazon

Buy It! Anna-Kaci Polka-Dot Belt Flared Leg Chiffon Jumpsuit in White, $27.99; amazon.com

Women's Flare Long Bodysuit - JoyLab
Target

Buy It! JoyLab Flare Long Bodysuit in Black, $40; target.com

BRIGHT GREEN PLEATED SHOULDER PAD FLARED LEG JUMPSUIT
Pretty Little Thing

Buy It! PrettyLittleThing Pleated Shoulder Pad Flared Leg Jumpsuit in Bright Green, $58; prettylittlething.us

Lucky For Me Navy Blue Cotton Sleeveless Cropped Jumpsuit
Lulus

Buy It! Lulus Lucky For Me Cotton Sleeveless Cropped Jumpsuit in Navy Blue, $65; lulus.com

Spacedye Hit The Scene Jumpsuit
Beyond Yoga

Buy It! Beyond Yoga Spacedye Hit The Scene Jumpsuit in Core, $138; beyondyoga.com

SPANX AIRESSENTIALS JUMPSUIT
Spanx

Buy It! Spanx AirEssentials Jumpsuit in Hazy Blue Gray, $148; spanx.com

