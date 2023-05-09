Jennifer Lopez's Flare-Leg Jumpsuit Is a Chic One-and-Done Outfit You Can Replicate Starting at $28

Jennifer Lopez hasn't had her fill of flare!

She's been rocking the trend on repeat: Last April, the Hustlers actress stepped out in flared jeans with a floral sweater, and not long after, she wore another pair with flares with a sweatshirt and platform heels. And now, a year later, Lopez was just spotted wearing a fitted cashmere jumpsuit that, you guessed it, featured a flared leg design!

While doing press for her new Netflix movie, The Mother, J.Lo wore a glamorous groutfit, consisting of a full-body coat, the aforementioned figure-fitting jumpsuit, and a bold belt all from the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2023 Collection. As for additional accessories, the star carried a lighter color bag and threw on some transparent sunglasses.

Getty Images

Unfortunately, the coat and jumpsuit are only available to celebrities. But because we know how hard it is to let go of a good thing, we found nine affordable lookalikes that are just as fashionable as J.Lo's.

Shop Jumpsuits Inspired by Jennifer Lopez

Lopez isn't the only one wearing one-and-done jumpsuits: Oprah Winfrey opted for a pretty pink one from Rivet Utility last May, Meghan Markle wore a wide-leg version in July, and Jennifer Garner wore the simple to style 'fit at the beginning of fall. While fundamentally the same, each jumpsuit has a unique flair that can be styled in various ways, making them a have-to-grab piece.

J.Lo's cashmere-comprised option isn't exactly ideal for this time of year. Cotton and linen are good go-to fabrics for summer, which is why this discounted jumpsuit from Showpo is a must-consider piece. Though it's also a lot looser than the star's, it'll a) be comfier and b) show less sweat.

Showpo

Buy It! Showpo Estella Jumpsuit Elasticated Open Back Flare Jumpsuit in Sand, $40 (orig. $69.95); showpo.com

Kids get to play during summer vacation, but adults get to play with our summer work wardrobes. Fun and colorful, this belted blue jumpsuit that's 60 percent off would be a good option to experiment with. It has a V-neck cut that's sleek and chic, and the flared leg is trendy-meets-professional. And on sale for $48? That's a winner.

Amazon

Buy It! New York & Company V-Neck Flare-Leg Jumpsuit in Opera Blue, $47.98 (orig. $119.95); nyandcompany.com

The 53-year-old actress might be able to munch on "whatever she wants," per her husband Ben Affleck, and slip into a skin-tight jumpsuit, but if you prefer something with a flowier silhouette, opt for the Prettygarden Scoop Neck Fit-and-Flare Jumpsuit, which has a bit more of a wide-leg style that still looks flowy and flared at certain angles.

It has over 800 five-star ratings, and it comes in a similar hue to the one Lopez wore. One shopper said, "I can't tell you how flattering this is." They continued, "I adore this outfit, and I will be ordering other colors." And for a reasonable $38, why not pick it up in more than one color?

Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden Scoop Neck Fit-and-Flare Jumpsuit in Dark Gray, $37.99; amazon.com

Did you know you can also workout in jumpsuits? Hilary Duff certainly does! That's why, along with other dressier options, we pulled some movement-friendly ones too, like this $40 Target one and this gray Beyond Yoga option.

If you're feeling the flare fever like J.Lo, keep scrolling to shop more summer-ready jumpsuits now.

Amazon

Buy It! Anna-Kaci Polka-Dot Belt Flared Leg Chiffon Jumpsuit in White, $27.99; amazon.com

Target

Buy It! JoyLab Flare Long Bodysuit in Black, $40; target.com

Pretty Little Thing

Buy It! PrettyLittleThing Pleated Shoulder Pad Flared Leg Jumpsuit in Bright Green, $58; prettylittlething.us

Lulus

Buy It! Lulus Lucky For Me Cotton Sleeveless Cropped Jumpsuit in Navy Blue, $65; lulus.com

Beyond Yoga

Buy It! Beyond Yoga Spacedye Hit The Scene Jumpsuit in Core, $138; beyondyoga.com

Spanx

Buy It! Spanx AirEssentials Jumpsuit in Hazy Blue Gray, $148; spanx.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.