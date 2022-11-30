Jennifer Lopez Paired a See-Through Skirt with the Cozy Sweater We Always See Celebs Wearing

Katie Holmes and Kate Middleton are also fans of Fair Isle sweaters 

By
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski

Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. During her undergraduate studies at The University of Arizona and during her graduate studies at Northwestern University, she freelanced for brands like POPSUGAR and The Everygirl. She also previously interned at L'OFFICIEL USA, where she got to cover a wide variety of topics. When not writing, you can find her planning outfits for future events, online shopping, or chatting up a storm with her nearest friend.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 30, 2022 04:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Jlo Sweater
Photo: Getty / J Crew

Jenny from the Block stepped out on the block in the patterned sweater style that celebs always reach for — a Fair Isle knit.

Earlier this week, Jennifer Lopez was spotted hand-in-hand with husband Ben Affleck as they left The Music Man in New York City. Normally, we'd be staring at the two in the state of their newlyweds bliss, but there was something else we couldn't keep our eyes off of: J.Lo's cashmere Ralph Lauren sweater.

The geometric red and white pattern danced around the singer's wrists, waist, and of course, near her neckline. Instead of wearing pants — a safe bet during fall and winter — she styled the Fair Isle sweater with a sheer floor-length skirt that flowed freely, flashing occasional glimpses of the star's legs. The final touch? She accessorized with a chunky belt around her waist.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/ben-affleck/" data-inlink="true">Ben Affleck</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-lopez/" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Lopez</a> leave "The Music Man"
James Devaney/GC Images

We've noticed that other celebrities like Katie Holmes and Kate Middleton also tend to break out their Fair Isle knits around this time. Last year, Holmes stepped out in the Big Apple in a beige Fair Isle sweater, looking warm as ever with her coordinated corduroy pants and layered turtleneck. And earlier this year, Kate dazzled in a cream patterned knit, complete with gold buttons.

While we love J.Lo's sweater, our wallets have something to say about the $1,690 price tag. Luckily, we found five budget-friendly options so you can get a similar look for as little as $43.

Similar to the singer's sweater, this chunky lambswool knit also features a red and white color palette — candy canes, anyone? If you're looking to invest in a knit that you can wear for many months to come, the cream and bright blue color is the ideal pastel palette for spring.

And our favorite part about the mock neck sweater? Our necklaces get more attention! Oh, and it's more than half-off right now.

fair isle sweaters
J.Crew

Buy It! J.Crew Fair Isle Mockneck Pullover Sweater, $42.50 (orig. $98); jcrew.com

Blending the typical geometric print with big patterned hearts, this red sweater is what it would look like if Christmas and Valentine's Day had a baby. Two holidays, one sweater? More reason to get your hands on it now.

Easily layer the cozy crewneck with outerwear, like the ever-popular trench coat, for an enviable holiday party look. Or lounge around in some flare leggings for the ideal day spent curled up reading a book and drinking peppermint hot chocolate.

fair isle sweaters
Nordstrom

Buy It! Marine LayerAlpine Fair Isle Sweater, $158; nordstrom.com

Listen, color has a time and place in our wardrobe. For some of us, that's everyday, but for others, that's hardly ever. If the latter is you, this crewneck knit has your name written all over it. The gray, black, and white colors will match any outfit without fail, but still let you join in on the Fair Isle fun. The rounded neckline also makes a colorful (or neutral) scarf the perfect accessory.

fair isle sweaters
Mango

Buy It! MangoCrew Neck Border Sweater, $59.99; shop.mango.com

Keep scrolling for more Fair Isle sweaters, including this black-and-pink Amazon knit and this more modernized version at Nordstrom. And after all's said and done, remind us to send a personal thank you note to J.Lo for the new outfit inspo.

fair isle sweaters
Amazon

Buy It! Lucky Brand Fair Isle Print Pullover, $64.37; amazon.com

fair isle sweaters
Nordstrom

Buy It! Madewell Markham Fair Isle Sweater, $66 (orig. $110); nordstrom.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Aikoper space heater tout
Amazon Shoppers Say This Space Heater Warms a Room in 'Less Than 10 Minutes,' and It's Still on Sale This Week
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 25: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez leave "The Music Man" at the Winter Garden Theatre on November 25, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
Jennifer Lopez Paired a See-Through Skirt with the Cozy Sweater We Always See Celebs Wearing
Yankee Candle Christmas Cookie Scented
Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Candle 'Smells Exactly Like Christmas Cookies' — and It's Still on Sale
Related Articles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 25: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez leave "The Music Man" at the Winter Garden Theatre on November 25, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
Jennifer Lopez Paired a See-Through Skirt with the Cozy Sweater We Always See Celebs Wearing
Madewell Cyber Monday
Thanks to Madewell's Cyber Monday Sale, You Can Get the Stylish, Practical Jacket Style Celebs Wear for 60% Off
The Princess Of Wales Visits Colham Manor Children’s Centre With The Maternal Mental Health Alliance
Kate Middleton Loves to Throw on This Cozy Dress Style When Temperatures Drop
The Princess Of Wales Visits Colham Manor Children’s Centre With The Maternal Mental Health Alliance
Kate Middleton Loves to Throw on This Cozy Dress Style When Temperatures Drop
amazon fashion deals under 50 dollars cyber monday tout
Need a Winter Wardrobe Refresh? These Sweaters, Jackets, and Boots Are All on Sale for Less Than $50 at Amazon
Kendall Jenner Flare Leggings split tout
Celebrities Can't Stop Wearing Flared Leggings, and You Can Get a Pair for Under $50 Right Now
Cyber Monday Cozy Editor-Loved Finds Sale Tout
18 Cozy Items That PEOPLE Editors Are Loving This Holiday Season
jennifer lopez amazon coat
Jennifer Lopez Proves White Is Indeed a Winter Staple — Here's How to Try It for Yourself
lizzo, katie holmes
All the BaubleBar We've Spotted on Celebs That's Still on Sale Today, Including Jennifer Aniston's Sparkly Rings 
Everlane Sweater Sale
Cozy Fall Sweaters, Including Selena Gomez's Chunky Turtleneck, Are 30% Off at Everlane Now
Tory Burch Black Friday Sale Tout
Celebrities Always Wear Tory Burch, and Its Best Black Friday Deals Start at Just $48
The Princess Of Wales Visits Reading Ukrainian Community Centre
Kate Middleton Winterized the Classic Pattern She's Made Famous Over the Years
Reese Witherspoon attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Sweater Weather Is 'Official, Y'all,' and Reese Witherspoon Is Wearing These 3 Cozy Styles on Repeat
Early Nordstrom Black Friday Deals Tout
Nordstrom Has Thousands of Early Black Friday Deals Available Right Now — Here Are the 45 Best
Will Kate Wimbledon
Love the Dress Kate Middleton Wore in Her Christmas Card? Here Are 5 More On-Sale Styles from the Brand
Nordstrom better together sale
Nordstrom Is Slashing Prices in Half on Its Private Label Brands, but Only for a Limited Time