Jennifer Lopez Paired a See-Through Skirt with the Cozy Sweater We Always See Celebs Wearing

Jenny from the Block stepped out on the block in the patterned sweater style that celebs always reach for — a Fair Isle knit.

Earlier this week, Jennifer Lopez was spotted hand-in-hand with husband Ben Affleck as they left The Music Man in New York City. Normally, we'd be staring at the two in the state of their newlyweds bliss, but there was something else we couldn't keep our eyes off of: J.Lo's cashmere Ralph Lauren sweater.

The geometric red and white pattern danced around the singer's wrists, waist, and of course, near her neckline. Instead of wearing pants — a safe bet during fall and winter — she styled the Fair Isle sweater with a sheer floor-length skirt that flowed freely, flashing occasional glimpses of the star's legs. The final touch? She accessorized with a chunky belt around her waist.

We've noticed that other celebrities like Katie Holmes and Kate Middleton also tend to break out their Fair Isle knits around this time. Last year, Holmes stepped out in the Big Apple in a beige Fair Isle sweater, looking warm as ever with her coordinated corduroy pants and layered turtleneck. And earlier this year, Kate dazzled in a cream patterned knit, complete with gold buttons.

While we love J.Lo's sweater, our wallets have something to say about the $1,690 price tag. Luckily, we found five budget-friendly options so you can get a similar look for as little as $43.

Similar to the singer's sweater, this chunky lambswool knit also features a red and white color palette — candy canes, anyone? If you're looking to invest in a knit that you can wear for many months to come, the cream and bright blue color is the ideal pastel palette for spring.

And our favorite part about the mock neck sweater? Our necklaces get more attention! Oh, and it's more than half-off right now.

Blending the typical geometric print with big patterned hearts, this red sweater is what it would look like if Christmas and Valentine's Day had a baby. Two holidays, one sweater? More reason to get your hands on it now.

Easily layer the cozy crewneck with outerwear, like the ever-popular trench coat, for an enviable holiday party look. Or lounge around in some flare leggings for the ideal day spent curled up reading a book and drinking peppermint hot chocolate.

Listen, color has a time and place in our wardrobe. For some of us, that's everyday, but for others, that's hardly ever. If the latter is you, this crewneck knit has your name written all over it. The gray, black, and white colors will match any outfit without fail, but still let you join in on the Fair Isle fun. The rounded neckline also makes a colorful (or neutral) scarf the perfect accessory.

Keep scrolling for more Fair Isle sweaters, including this black-and-pink Amazon knit and this more modernized version at Nordstrom. And after all's said and done, remind us to send a personal thank you note to J.Lo for the new outfit inspo.

