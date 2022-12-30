Lifestyle Fashion Jennifer Lopez's Festive Dress Had One Standout Detail We're Bringing Into the New Year Shop similar collared dresses and blouses starting at $22 By Kayla Blanton Kayla Blanton Kayla has covered celebrity shopping for various outlets since 2018, and recently added People.com to her list. She also covers health, beauty, shopping, and design. Kayla's interviewed a swath of celebrities (including lots of drag queens), but some honorable mentions are Hilary Duff, Martina McBride, and Sterling K. Brown. She graduated from Ohio University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in journalism that specialized in public health and women, gender, and sexuality studies. She lives with her husband and cat in Cincinnati, Ohio. Published on December 30, 2022 07:00 PM Photo: Getty Images This holiday season saw plenty of festive outfits — but Jennifer Lopez's non-traditional take was a true standout. Instead of opting for the typical choices of red, green, and tartan, the Marry Me actress celebrated in a bright teal satin dress printed with deep burgundy bows — and the cherry on top was the statement collar. The bold, pointed detail featured a single red flower embroidered on either side and gave the look a fun dash of sophistication and flair. Lopez styled the ensemble with red pumps, flower-shaped earrings, and a bold red lip, which she captured in a selfie posted to Instagram. In another shot, she posed next to her Christmas tree, her dress perfectly matching its ornaments — it's like she planned it or something! The dress' wrap ruffle and cuffed sleeves are nothing short of eye-catching, but it really is the collar here that makes the 'fit. Plus, other celebs have embraced the trend, too. Earlier in the year, Hilary Duff wore a playful gingham dress with a Peter Pan collar, and Kate Middleton paid homage to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, by baking in a blouse upgraded by an oversized ruffle collar. Most recently, Netflix's Wednesday reminded us of the statement collar's power with Wednesday Addams' timeless, slightly preppy uniforms. So if you're looking to add a collared top or dress to your closet, check out the options we rounded up inspired by J.Lo, starting at $22. Shop Statement Collars Inspired by Jennifer Lopez Allegra K Peter Pan Collar Dress, $34.99; amazon.com Madewell Gingham Collared Puff-Sleeve Mini Dress, $59.99 (orig. $135); madewell.com Minibee Pan Collar Knitted Sweater, $35.99 (orig. $52.99); amazon.com Romwe Contrast Collar Short Sleeve Top, $21.99; amazon.com Hill House Home The Laura Dress in Green Jacquard, $185; hillhousehome.com Astr the Label Floral Eyelet Collar Sweater, $40.95–$43.87 (orig. $78); nordstrom.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. There's this polka dot-printed fit and flare dress from Allegra K that features cuff and collar details like Lopez's exuberant ensemble. It comes in a few different colors, including burgundy, navy, and black, and is made from 100 percent polyester. Plus, the $35 dress that has a "perfect fit" and is "effortlessly comfortable" and "adorable," according to one shopper, has a hidden side zipper that doesn't distract from its overall design. Amazon Buy It! Allegra K Peter Pan Collar Dress, $34.99; amazon.com If you're not really in the market for a new dress, go for a collared sweater instead. This on-sale option from Amazon definitely looks like something the one and only Wednesday Addams would wear, as the long sleeve pullover sweatshirt comes in black and has a white Peter Pan collar, ribbed hem, and wavy cuff detailing. This sweater has a looser fit and is meant to be hand-washed only, according to the brand. And if you're looking to add a bit more color to your wardrobe, the sweater is available in pink, wine, light blue, and gray, too. Shoppers have highlighted the top's warmth and quality, and one reviewer said they "received so many compliments" when they wore it, too. Amazon Buy It! Minibee Pan Collar Knitted Sweater, $26.99 (orig. $52.99); amazon.com Although a statement collar isn't technically an accessory, one can elevate an outfit faster than most pieces of jewelry. And best of all, it's so easy to wear. Check out more of our favorite collared dresses and tops below so you can kick off the new year right on trend. Madewell Buy It! Madewell Gingham Collared Puff-Sleeve Mini Dress, $59.99 (orig. $135); madwell.com Amazon Buy It! Romwe Contrast Collar Short Sleeve Top, $21.99; amazon.com Hill House Buy It! Hill House Home The Laura Dress in Green Jacquard, $185; hillhousehome.com Nordstrom Buy It! Astr the Label Floral Eyelet Collar Sweater, $40.95–$43.87 (orig. $78); nordstrom.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. 