Jennifer Lopez's Festive Dress Had One Standout Detail We're Bringing Into the New Year

This holiday season saw plenty of festive outfits — but Jennifer Lopez's non-traditional take was a true standout.

Instead of opting for the typical choices of red, green, and tartan, the Marry Me actress celebrated in a bright teal satin dress printed with deep burgundy bows — and the cherry on top was the statement collar. The bold, pointed detail featured a single red flower embroidered on either side and gave the look a fun dash of sophistication and flair.

Lopez styled the ensemble with red pumps, flower-shaped earrings, and a bold red lip, which she captured in a selfie posted to Instagram. In another shot, she posed next to her Christmas tree, her dress perfectly matching its ornaments — it's like she planned it or something!

The dress' wrap ruffle and cuffed sleeves are nothing short of eye-catching, but it really is the collar here that makes the 'fit. Plus, other celebs have embraced the trend, too. Earlier in the year, Hilary Duff wore a playful gingham dress with a Peter Pan collar, and Kate Middleton paid homage to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, by baking in a blouse upgraded by an oversized ruffle collar. Most recently, Netflix's Wednesday reminded us of the statement collar's power with Wednesday Addams' timeless, slightly preppy uniforms.

So if you're looking to add a collared top or dress to your closet, check out the options we rounded up inspired by J.Lo, starting at $22.

Shop Statement Collars Inspired by Jennifer Lopez

Allegra K Peter Pan Collar Dress, $34.99; amazon.com

Madewell Gingham Collared Puff-Sleeve Mini Dress, $59.99 (orig. $135); madewell.com

Minibee Pan Collar Knitted Sweater, $35.99 (orig. $52.99); amazon.com

Romwe Contrast Collar Short Sleeve Top, $21.99; amazon.com

Hill House Home The Laura Dress in Green Jacquard, $185; hillhousehome.com

Astr the Label Floral Eyelet Collar Sweater, $40.95–$43.87 (orig. $78); nordstrom.com

There's this polka dot-printed fit and flare dress from Allegra K that features cuff and collar details like Lopez's exuberant ensemble. It comes in a few different colors, including burgundy, navy, and black, and is made from 100 percent polyester. Plus, the $35 dress that has a "perfect fit" and is "effortlessly comfortable" and "adorable," according to one shopper, has a hidden side zipper that doesn't distract from its overall design.

Amazon

Buy It!​​ Allegra K Peter Pan Collar Dress, $34.99; amazon.com

If you're not really in the market for a new dress, go for a collared sweater instead. This on-sale option from Amazon definitely looks like something the one and only Wednesday Addams would wear, as the long sleeve pullover sweatshirt comes in black and has a white Peter Pan collar, ribbed hem, and wavy cuff detailing. This sweater has a looser fit and is meant to be hand-washed only, according to the brand. And if you're looking to add a bit more color to your wardrobe, the sweater is available in pink, wine, light blue, and gray, too.

Shoppers have highlighted the top's warmth and quality, and one reviewer said they "received so many compliments" when they wore it, too.

Amazon

Buy It!​​ Minibee Pan Collar Knitted Sweater, $26.99 (orig. $52.99); amazon.com

Although a statement collar isn't technically an accessory, one can elevate an outfit faster than most pieces of jewelry. And best of all, it's so easy to wear. Check out more of our favorite collared dresses and tops below so you can kick off the new year right on trend.

Madewell

Buy It!​​ Madewell Gingham Collared Puff-Sleeve Mini Dress, $59.99 (orig. $135); madwell.com

Amazon

Buy It!​​ Romwe Contrast Collar Short Sleeve Top, $21.99; amazon.com

Hill House

Buy It!​​ Hill House Home The Laura Dress in Green Jacquard, $185; hillhousehome.com

Nordstrom

Buy It!​​ Astr the Label Floral Eyelet Collar Sweater, $40.95–$43.87 (orig. $78); nordstrom.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.