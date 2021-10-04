Jennifer Lopez's $479 Coach Teddy Vest Is a Major Fall Vibe — Shop 5 Lookalikes for Less

However, sometimes with an A-lister's taste come A-list price tags, which are often outside of our budget. Case in point: We can't afford to drop nearly $500 on a statement piece like Lopez's teddy vest (as much as we might be tempted to do so.) But what we can do is replicate the trends we spot stylish celebs like J.Lo wearing at a small fraction of the price they paid — which is exactly what we plan to do here.