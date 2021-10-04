Jennifer Lopez's $479 Coach Teddy Vest Is a Major Fall Vibe — Shop 5 Lookalikes for Less
Move over, teddy coats. A new fall staple has arrived, and it's just as fuzzy and fabulous as the faux shearling coats we saw all over Instagram last year. We're talking about teddy vests, a cooler version of the teddy coats you already wear on repeat. Who piqued our interest in this sleeveless rendition of a cold weather classic, you might ask? None other than style icon Jennifer Lopez.
Yesterday, multi-hyphenate J.Lo dropped her latest collection with Coach, which includes 11 handbags, 5 clothing items, and a keychain. But the real star of the collection, in our humble opinion, is the teddy vest. Made with faux shearling in a rich hazelnut color perfectly suited for fall, this teddy coat demands attention. It features a leopard print collar, gold chain pocket detail, and turnlock closures in place of typical buttons. In true J.Lo form, it's a showstopper, to say the least.
Buy It! Coach X Jennifer Lopez Faux Shearling Signature Vest, $478.80, coachoutlet.com
However, sometimes with an A-lister's taste come A-list price tags, which are often outside of our budget. Case in point: We can't afford to drop nearly $500 on a statement piece like Lopez's teddy vest (as much as we might be tempted to do so.) But what we can do is replicate the trends we spot stylish celebs like J.Lo wearing at a small fraction of the price they paid — which is exactly what we plan to do here.
Lucky for you, we did the work and found five lookalikes to the Coach X Jennifer Lopez Signature Teddy Vest on Amazon, and they're all under $40 (one pick is just $15!) So, although you might not be able to score J.Lo's exact teddy vest — which she's bound to be spotted in while walking hand-in-hand with Ben Affleck — you can snag your own dupe for way less cash.
We can already see ourselves exploring pumpkin patches and apple orchards in our very own brown teddy vest (without Ben, unfortunately). Shop five similar but more affordable faux shearling vests below.
Related Items
Buy It! Merokeety Casual Fleece Zipper Vest, $26.99–$35.99, amazon.com
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Polar Fleece Lined Vest, $25.90, amazon.com
Buy It! Lomon Fuzzy Fleece Vest, $18.99–$27.99, amazon.com
Buy It! TheMogan Oversized Soft Teddy Vest, $26.99–34.99, amazon.com
Buy It! Grapent Fuzzy Sleeveless Zip Jacket, $22.99–$30.99, amazon.com
