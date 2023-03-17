Lifestyle Fashion I'm Refreshing My Spring Handbag Collection with a Legacy Brand Style Jennifer Lopez Once Called 'Iconic' The Coach Pillow Tabby 26 can be worn as a clutch, crossbody, or shoulder bag By Sarah Byron Sarah Byron Instagram Sarah Byron is the Partnerships Commerce Writer on the Commerce News & Deals team. Her work includes writing online articles about products, new collection launches, and deals for Dotdash Meredith brands. She's always looking for quality products and sales in fashion, home goods, beauty, and more. She's also a millennial mom who's contributed personal stories and parenting pieces to Motherly. Prior to becoming a writer, Sarah worked in live daytime television at The Wendy Williams Show in New York City for over five years. She holds a B.A. in Communications & Social Interaction from SUNY Oswego, where she discovered her passion for media through internships at Elvis Duran & The Morning Show and The Wendy Williams Show. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 17, 2023 05:30 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty / People / Reese Herrington I look forward to cleaning out my closet for spring each year. After I put my thick sweaters, beanies, and gloves into storage, I'll stand and stare at my nearly bare closet, ready to fill it with fresh spring finds — especially accessories. Last fall, on a shoot for a Coach campaign, brand ambassador Jennifer Lopez shared her thoughts on the legacy brand's collection with PEOPLE — specifically, the Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 26, calling it "iconic" as well as "gorgeous and practical." So when Coach sent me the same handbag to review, I was (beyond) ready to match the J.Lo-approved style with my spring outfits. Coach Buy It! Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 26, $550; coach.com Lopez also described the Tabby bag as "a sleek, cool style while also being timeless," and upon unboxing, I couldn't have agreed more. I first noticed the subtle hardware around the "C" enclosure and on the two included straps (a short shoulder handle and a long adjustable crossbody). It's just enough to add a hint of shine. Olivia Rodrigo Left Her Hotel in These Instantly Recognizable Sneakers We Always See Celebs Wear I've styled the smooth, black Tabby with a bunch of outfits so far. At first I went casual, wearing it with a crisp yellow tank top that had bold yet complementary colors and light wash jeans. I've also worn it with a floral dress, and the solid-colored, pillow-like handbag really completed my look. For the record, I'm 5 feet tall, and this bag is just under 11 inches long — and it didn't look or feel bulky with my outfits. Plus, I didn't have to jam-pack anything into it like I've done with past purses: It has three spacious compartments (including a zipper pocket), which was more than enough room to hold my phone, wallet, and keys. I'm not the only fan of the Tabby 26. One Coach shopper, who gave it a five-star rating, said it's "perfect for spring." A second described it as "versatile for dressy and casual wear," while another noted that the bag feels "so soft" and "luxurious." And a final person, who first purchased the Tabby 18, shared that they "loved the style and quality so much" that they immediately got the Tabby 26 as soon as it restocked. By the way, the Tabby Shoulder Bag also comes in a smaller size that's around 7 inches long, for those who prefer a compact handbag. One shopper said this bag still has "plenty of room" for essentials, and another called it their "new favorite" for spring and summer. Coach Buy It! Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 18, $395; coach.com Head to Coach to grab this "iconic" bag, and check out the rest of the Tabby collection to fill your closet back up for spring. Sarah Byron is a commerce writer for PEOPLE.com who occasionally receives products to review and writes about her personal favorites. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Spring Showers Are No Match for These 'Cute and Comfy' Rain Boots, Which Are Only $25 at Amazon Right Now Bethenny Frankel Has Spent 'Thousands' on Concealers, and This $10 Drugstore Find Is Her 'Winner' This Viral Candle Warmer Fills a Room with Subtle Scent Without Ever Needing a Flame — and It's on Sale