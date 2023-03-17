I'm Refreshing My Spring Handbag Collection with a Legacy Brand Style Jennifer Lopez Once Called 'Iconic'

I look forward to cleaning out my closet for spring each year. After I put my thick sweaters, beanies, and gloves into storage, I'll stand and stare at my nearly bare closet, ready to fill it with fresh spring finds — especially accessories.

Last fall, on a shoot for a Coach campaign, brand ambassador Jennifer Lopez shared her thoughts on the legacy brand's collection with PEOPLE — specifically, the Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 26, calling it "iconic" as well as "gorgeous and practical." So when Coach sent me the same handbag to review, I was (beyond) ready to match the J.Lo-approved style with my spring outfits.

Coach

Buy It! Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 26, $550; coach.com

Lopez also described the Tabby bag as "a sleek, cool style while also being timeless," and upon unboxing, I couldn't have agreed more. I first noticed the subtle hardware around the "C" enclosure and on the two included straps (a short shoulder handle and a long adjustable crossbody). It's just enough to add a hint of shine.

I've styled the smooth, black Tabby with a bunch of outfits so far. At first I went casual, wearing it with a crisp yellow tank top that had bold yet complementary colors and light wash jeans. I've also worn it with a floral dress, and the solid-colored, pillow-like handbag really completed my look.

For the record, I'm 5 feet tall, and this bag is just under 11 inches long — and it didn't look or feel bulky with my outfits. Plus, I didn't have to jam-pack anything into it like I've done with past purses: It has three spacious compartments (including a zipper pocket), which was more than enough room to hold my phone, wallet, and keys.

I'm not the only fan of the Tabby 26. One Coach shopper, who gave it a five-star rating, said it's "perfect for spring." A second described it as "versatile for dressy and casual wear," while another noted that the bag feels "so soft" and "luxurious." And a final person, who first purchased the Tabby 18, shared that they "loved the style and quality so much" that they immediately got the Tabby 26 as soon as it restocked.

By the way, the Tabby Shoulder Bag also comes in a smaller size that's around 7 inches long, for those who prefer a compact handbag. One shopper said this bag still has "plenty of room" for essentials, and another called it their "new favorite" for spring and summer.

Coach

Buy It! Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 18, $395; coach.com

Head to Coach to grab this "iconic" bag, and check out the rest of the Tabby collection to fill your closet back up for spring.

Sarah Byron is a commerce writer for PEOPLE.com who occasionally receives products to review and writes about her personal favorites.

