Move Over Barbiecore Pink, Celebs Like Jennifer Lopez and Kate Hudson Are Wearing a Softer Version This Season

Goodbye Barbiecore pink, hello bubblegum pink. While celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Eva Longoria, and Rebel Wilson have been going bold with hot pink recently, a wave of stars are opting for a softer yet equally as bold version of Hollywood's favorite color — even in the dead of winter.

At a press event for her upcoming film Shotgun Wedding, Jennifer Lopez rocked the fun hue in the form of a $1,695 Magda Butrym turtleneck dress with delicate ruching and a gorgeous floral embellishment at the neckline. And to take the look even further, she paired it with a matching pink trench coat, pink heels, and a pink bag — because can you really ever have enough pink?

Lopez isn't the only star to rock bubblegum pink recently. At the 2022 Bazaar Icons Party, Shay Mitchell turned heads in a long-sleeve pink dress with feathered trim and pink heels. Kate Hudson also donned the color in early January at the Palm Beach Film Festival with a floor-length dress that featured a draping neck scarf and a flattering belt around her waist.

If you love pink but Barbicore feels a little too bold for you, consider taking a page out of Hollywood's book with a softer variation of the season's It color. Shop more bubblegum pink dresses, sweaters, and tops below.

Bubblegum Pink Clothes Inspired by Jennifer Lopez

Anrabess Long-Sleeve Ribbed Sweater Dress, $34.39 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Romwe Off Shoulder Flounce Dress, $39.99; amazon.com

Saodimallsu Turtleneck Sweater, $35.19 with coupon (orig. $48.98); amazon.com

Lyaner Ruffle Bell Long-Sleeve Blouse, $23.99–$24.99; amazon.com

Xírena Ella Cotton Gauze Dress, $285; nordstrom.com

Halogen Puff Sleeve Square Neck Sweater, $35.60 (orig. $89); nordstrom.com

Merokeety Cable Knit Cardigan Sweater, $27.99–$32.99 with coupon; amazon.com

Since it is the dead of winter, wearing bubblegum pink in dress form may leave you feeling apprehensive. But Lopez showed us exactly how to do it with her turtleneck dress, and we found an option from Amazon that looks so similar.

Made of a cozy ribbed knit, this sweater dress by Anrabess offers full coverage of the arms with long-sleeves and falls below the knees to keep you warm. It also has a turtleneck, making it practical for winter. Plus, it's on sale for a whopping 43 percent off right now.

Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess Long-Sleeve Ribbed Sweater Dress, $34.39 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

While a red carpet may not be in your near future, a wedding or other fancy event might be, so you can mimic Mitchell's flowy pink dress with this ruffled mesh dress by Romwe. Not only is it super elegant for any occasion, but it's a great option for this time of year thanks to the long-sleeve silhouette. The polyester fabric is breathable, offering you plenty of room as you move, and the off-the-shoulder design is trendy and beloved by royals like Meghan Markle. And if the pink feels like too much, you can also score this gorgeous dress in 17 other colors, including blue, yellow, and white.

Amazon

Buy It! Romwe Off Shoulder Flounce Dress, $39.99; amazon.com

Just because Hollywood has been wearing bubblegum pink in fancy dress form doesn't mean that you can't wear a more casual and comfy version of the trend. Made of a soft, high quality knitted fabric, the Saodimallsu Turtleneck Sweater is perfect to wear while cozying up indoors or pairing with jeans whenever you venture out into the cold.

The oversized silhouette offers a relaxed vibe, while the high neckline works to keep your upper body extra warm. The sweater is machine-washable, comes in 45 colors, and is on double sale thanks to a coupon.

Amazon

Buy It! Saodimallsu Turtleneck Sweater, $35.19 with coupon (orig. $48.98); amazon.com

It's clear that pink is here to stay this season. Give a softer, more delicate version of Hollywood's favorite color a try with these bubblegum clothes from Amazon and Nordstrom below.

Amazon

Buy It! Lyaner Ruffle Bell Long-Sleeve Blouse, $23.99–$24.99; amazon.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Xírena Ella Cotton Gauze Dress, $285, nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Halogen Puff Sleeve Square Neck Sweater, $35.60 (orig. $89); nordstrom.com

Amazon

Buy It! Merokeety Cable Knit Cardigan Sweater, $27.99–32.99 with coupon; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.