Jennifer Lopez's Brunch-Date Look Featured Classic Black Pants with a Trendy Twist That Hollywood Loves

Classic black pants are a year-round staple, whether you're looking for something to wear to daytime brunch or out to your evening work event. But all of Hollywood seems to be leaning on one particular style over and over again — super wide-leg pants — with celebrities like Kate Middleton, Jennifer Lawrence, and Eva Longoria wearing them on repeat recently.

Jennifer Lopez is the latest star to rock a chic pair while she and husband Ben Affleck hit up the Beverly Hills Hotel for brunch over the weekend. The Hustler star's all-black look featured sleek wide-leg trousers worn with a belted coat and stiletto pumps. She polished off her outfit with a shiny black purse, chunky gold earrings, and aviator sunglasses.

Since skinny jeans are pretty much a figment of our imaginations at this point, stocking up on wide-leg pants in classic black hues will help you stay on trend while streamlining your closet. And we found similar styles to Lopez's pair for as little as $32.

Black Wide-Leg Pants Inspired by Jennifer Lopez

Madewell Harlow Wide-Leg Pants, $118; madewell.com

Tronjori Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants, $31.99–$39.99; amazon.com

Conceited Palazzo Pants with Pockets, $32.95 (orig. $34.95); amazon.com

Hooever Wide-Leg Trousers, $35.99 (orig. $41.99); amazon.com

Spanx The Perfect Pant Wide-Leg, $168; spanx.com

Fivestar General Downtown High Waist Wide-Leg Pants, $70; nordstrom.com

Vince Camuto Wide-Leg Trousers, $109; nordstrom.com

Free People Play the Game Trousers, $158; freepeople.com

Black pants are literally the easiest wardrobe staple. Not only do they feel comfier than stiff denim, but they also pair with pretty much anything in your closet, whether you wear them with a flowy blouse, a turtleneck sweater, or a chic blazer.

With a high-rise waist and trendy wide-leg flare, Madewell's Harlow Wide-Leg pants are the ultimate fall-ready pants. The best-selling pants are made of a breathable cotton and linen blend, which can be tossed in the wash. In the past week alone, thousands of people have added them to their carts, with one shopper even calling them their "fave" trousers.

Another similar style to Lopez's brunch date look is the popular Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants by Tronjori. With more than 6,500 five-star ratings on Amazon, these best-selling pants are lightweight and flowy. The sleek pants are also high-waisted and are designed with front pleats to dress up any outfit and deep pockets. Plus, they only cost $38.

Other budget-friendly black pants that your fall closet needs are these on-sale options from Amazon. The Conceited Palazzo Pants cost just $33 right now and are made of a polyester and spandex blend that one reviewer called "super soft." And this comfy pair by Hooever features a similar high-waist silhouette and wide-leg design that Hollywood can't get enough of.

Spanx's Perfect Pants collection (which includes a pair of pants Oprah once called ″ultra-flattering″) includes a wide-leg pant that is sleek and machine-washable. With a pull-on design and four-way stretch, the pants are made of a premium ponte fabric that moves with you.

Basically, you can't go wrong with adding a staple black trouser with a wide-leg flare to your fall collection. This must-have style goes with everything, and you can get a pair for as little as $32. Shop our favorite black wide-leg pants from Amazon, Nordstrom, Spanx, and Madewell below.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping:

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Harlow Wide-Leg Pants, $118; madewell.com

Amazon

Buy It! Tronjori Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants, $31.99-$39.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Conceited Palazzo Pants with Pockets, $32.95 (orig. $34.95); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Hooever Wide-Leg Trousers, $35.99 (orig. $41.99); amazon.com

Spanx

Buy It! Spanx The Perfect Pant Wide-Leg, $168; spanx.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Fivestar General Downtown High Waist-Wide Leg Pants, $70; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Vince Camuto Wide-Leg Trousers, $109; nordstrom.com

Free People

Buy It! Free People Play the Game Trousers, $158; freepeople.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.