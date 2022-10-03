Jennifer Lopez's Brunch-Date Look Featured Classic Black Pants with a Trendy Twist That Hollywood Loves

Kate Middleton and Eva Longoria are fans of super wide-leg pants, too

By
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale

Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 3, 2022 10:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

jennifer lopez; madewell pants
Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Classic black pants are a year-round staple, whether you're looking for something to wear to daytime brunch or out to your evening work event. But all of Hollywood seems to be leaning on one particular style over and over again — super wide-leg pants — with celebrities like Kate Middleton, Jennifer Lawrence, and Eva Longoria wearing them on repeat recently.

Jennifer Lopez is the latest star to rock a chic pair while she and husband Ben Affleck hit up the Beverly Hills Hotel for brunch over the weekend. The Hustler star's all-black look featured sleek wide-leg trousers worn with a belted coat and stiletto pumps. She polished off her outfit with a shiny black purse, chunky gold earrings, and aviator sunglasses.

Since skinny jeans are pretty much a figment of our imaginations at this point, stocking up on wide-leg pants in classic black hues will help you stay on trend while streamlining your closet. And we found similar styles to Lopez's pair for as little as $32.

Black Wide-Leg Pants Inspired by Jennifer Lopez

  • Madewell Harlow Wide-Leg Pants, $118; madewell.com
  • Tronjori Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants, $31.99–$39.99; amazon.com
  • Conceited Palazzo Pants with Pockets, $32.95 (orig. $34.95); amazon.com
  • Hooever Wide-Leg Trousers, $35.99 (orig. $41.99); amazon.com
  • Spanx The Perfect Pant Wide-Leg, $168; spanx.com
  • Fivestar General Downtown High Waist Wide-Leg Pants, $70; nordstrom.com
  • Vince Camuto Wide-Leg Trousers, $109; nordstrom.com
  • Free People Play the Game Trousers, $158; freepeople.com

Black pants are literally the easiest wardrobe staple. Not only do they feel comfier than stiff denim, but they also pair with pretty much anything in your closet, whether you wear them with a flowy blouse, a turtleneck sweater, or a chic blazer.

With a high-rise waist and trendy wide-leg flare, Madewell's Harlow Wide-Leg pants are the ultimate fall-ready pants. The best-selling pants are made of a breathable cotton and linen blend, which can be tossed in the wash. In the past week alone, thousands of people have added them to their carts, with one shopper even calling them their "fave" trousers.

Another similar style to Lopez's brunch date look is the popular Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants by Tronjori. With more than 6,500 five-star ratings on Amazon, these best-selling pants are lightweight and flowy. The sleek pants are also high-waisted and are designed with front pleats to dress up any outfit and deep pockets. Plus, they only cost $38.

Other budget-friendly black pants that your fall closet needs are these on-sale options from Amazon. The Conceited Palazzo Pants cost just $33 right now and are made of a polyester and spandex blend that one reviewer called "super soft." And this comfy pair by Hooever features a similar high-waist silhouette and wide-leg design that Hollywood can't get enough of.

Spanx's Perfect Pants collection (which includes a pair of pants Oprah once called ″ultra-flattering″) includes a wide-leg pant that is sleek and machine-washable. With a pull-on design and four-way stretch, the pants are made of a premium ponte fabric that moves with you.

Basically, you can't go wrong with adding a staple black trouser with a wide-leg flare to your fall collection. This must-have style goes with everything, and you can get a pair for as little as $32. Shop our favorite black wide-leg pants from Amazon, Nordstrom, Spanx, and Madewell below.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping:

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-lopez/" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Lopez</a> Black Wide-Leg Pants
Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Harlow Wide-Leg Pants, $118; madewell.com

Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants
Amazon

Buy It! Tronjori Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants, $31.99-$39.99; amazon.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-lopez/" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Lopez</a> Black Wide-Leg Pants
Amazon

Buy It! Conceited Palazzo Pants with Pockets, $32.95 (orig. $34.95); amazon.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-lopez/" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Lopez</a> Black Wide-Leg Pants
Amazon

Buy It! Hooever Wide-Leg Trousers, $35.99 (orig. $41.99); amazon.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-lopez/" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Lopez</a> Black Wide-Leg Pants
Spanx

Buy It! Spanx The Perfect Pant Wide-Leg, $168; spanx.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-lopez/" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Lopez</a> Black Wide-Leg Pants
Nordstrom

Buy It! Fivestar General Downtown High Waist-Wide Leg Pants, $70; nordstrom.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-lopez/" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Lopez</a> Black Wide-Leg Pants
Nordstrom

Buy It! Vince Camuto Wide-Leg Trousers, $109; nordstrom.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-lopez/" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Lopez</a> Black Wide-Leg Pants
Free People

Buy It! Free People Play the Game Trousers, $158; freepeople.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
Jennifer Lopez/Instagram; trousers
Jennifer Lopez's Surprising Fall Pants Cost $980, but This Nearly Identical Pair Is Only $40
Oprah Winfrey, Spanx pants
You Can Get the Spanx Pants Oprah Once Called 'Ultra-Flattering' in 2 New Trendy Styles
kate middleton
Kate Middleton Is Totally On Board with This Comfy Pants Trend That Deviates from Her Norm
NY Premiere of "Where the Crawdads Sing", New York, United States - 11 Jul 2022
Reese Witherspoon Broke Out the Practical Fall Jacket Style Whose Return We Eagerly Anticipate Every Year
Spanx Perfect Dresses
Spanx Dresses Are Available for the First Time Ever — and These Gorgeous Styles Will Be Closet Staples
Half-zips at Amazon
10 Comfy and Cute Half-Zip Pullovers to Buy from Amazon — Starting at $21
Cameron Diaz attends the MPTF Celebration for health and fitness at The Wasserman Campus on June 10, 2016 in Woodland Hills, California.
Cameron Diaz Made a Crostini for 'Cozy Fall Nights' in This Ultra-Flattering Denim Style
Eva Longoria, Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Gigi Hadid, Eva Longoria, and More Celebrities Have Been Wearing Baggy Khaki Pants on Repeat
Katie Holmes is seen on September 13, 2022 in New York City.
Katie Holmes' Low-Key Look Has All the Makings of a Go-To Fall Outfit
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 - One Year To Go events on September 06, 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany
Meghan Markle Aced Between-Season Dressing in the Billowy Bottoms Celebrities Are Wearing Everywhere Right Now
hailey bieber; mango blazer
Hailey Bieber Paired a Tiny Crop Top with an Oversized Blazer in This Eye-Catching Print
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales at the RNLI Holyhead Lifeboat Station, in Holyhead, Wales
Princess Kate Wore a Red Coat for This Monumental Moment, and It Mirrors Princess Diana's Signature Style
kate middleton and the Supergas Women’s 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker
Kate Middleton's Go-To White Sneakers Are on Sale for More Than 50% Off Right Now
UEU Wide-Leg Lounge Pants
These Flowy Pants with Pockets Are Topping Amazon's Charts Right Now, and They're on Sale
Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants
Shoppers Can't Stop Adding These $34 Best-Selling Wide-Leg Pants to Their Carts Ahead of Fall
Madewell sale
Madewell Just Marked Down Every Item on Its Site, Including Best-Selling Jeans and Tote Bags