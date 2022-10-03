Lifestyle Fashion Jennifer Lopez's Brunch-Date Look Featured Classic Black Pants with a Trendy Twist That Hollywood Loves Kate Middleton and Eva Longoria are fans of super wide-leg pants, too By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 3, 2022 10:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Classic black pants are a year-round staple, whether you're looking for something to wear to daytime brunch or out to your evening work event. But all of Hollywood seems to be leaning on one particular style over and over again — super wide-leg pants — with celebrities like Kate Middleton, Jennifer Lawrence, and Eva Longoria wearing them on repeat recently. Jennifer Lopez is the latest star to rock a chic pair while she and husband Ben Affleck hit up the Beverly Hills Hotel for brunch over the weekend. The Hustler star's all-black look featured sleek wide-leg trousers worn with a belted coat and stiletto pumps. She polished off her outfit with a shiny black purse, chunky gold earrings, and aviator sunglasses. Since skinny jeans are pretty much a figment of our imaginations at this point, stocking up on wide-leg pants in classic black hues will help you stay on trend while streamlining your closet. And we found similar styles to Lopez's pair for as little as $32. Black Wide-Leg Pants Inspired by Jennifer Lopez Madewell Harlow Wide-Leg Pants, $118; madewell.com Tronjori Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants, $31.99–$39.99; amazon.com Conceited Palazzo Pants with Pockets, $32.95 (orig. $34.95); amazon.com Hooever Wide-Leg Trousers, $35.99 (orig. $41.99); amazon.com Spanx The Perfect Pant Wide-Leg, $168; spanx.com Fivestar General Downtown High Waist Wide-Leg Pants, $70; nordstrom.com Vince Camuto Wide-Leg Trousers, $109; nordstrom.com Free People Play the Game Trousers, $158; freepeople.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Black pants are literally the easiest wardrobe staple. Not only do they feel comfier than stiff denim, but they also pair with pretty much anything in your closet, whether you wear them with a flowy blouse, a turtleneck sweater, or a chic blazer. With a high-rise waist and trendy wide-leg flare, Madewell's Harlow Wide-Leg pants are the ultimate fall-ready pants. The best-selling pants are made of a breathable cotton and linen blend, which can be tossed in the wash. In the past week alone, thousands of people have added them to their carts, with one shopper even calling them their "fave" trousers. Another similar style to Lopez's brunch date look is the popular Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants by Tronjori. With more than 6,500 five-star ratings on Amazon, these best-selling pants are lightweight and flowy. The sleek pants are also high-waisted and are designed with front pleats to dress up any outfit and deep pockets. Plus, they only cost $38. Other budget-friendly black pants that your fall closet needs are these on-sale options from Amazon. The Conceited Palazzo Pants cost just $33 right now and are made of a polyester and spandex blend that one reviewer called "super soft." And this comfy pair by Hooever features a similar high-waist silhouette and wide-leg design that Hollywood can't get enough of. Spanx's Perfect Pants collection (which includes a pair of pants Oprah once called ″ultra-flattering″) includes a wide-leg pant that is sleek and machine-washable. With a pull-on design and four-way stretch, the pants are made of a premium ponte fabric that moves with you. Basically, you can't go wrong with adding a staple black trouser with a wide-leg flare to your fall collection. This must-have style goes with everything, and you can get a pair for as little as $32. Shop our favorite black wide-leg pants from Amazon, Nordstrom, Spanx, and Madewell below. 