Jennifer Lopez Just Wore the Coziest Loungewear Set — and This Affordable Style on Amazon Looks So Similar

Shoppers love this “super soft” sweatsuit

By
Nicola has covered style and culture since 2012, with work published by The New York Times, Vanity Fair, GQ, Harper's Bazaar, Slate, Forbes, and more. She has worked as an editor for Vox Media, Hearst, Forbes, The Daily Beast, and Interview Magazine on projects spanning print, digital, social, video, and podcasts. Originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she now lives between Los Angeles and New York City.

Published on February 16, 2023 09:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

J.Lo sweatsuit TOUT
Photo: People / Reese Herrington

Jennifer Lopez has range — vocally and when it comes to her style.

Never one to shy away from a glamorous moment, Lopez is also a master of casual outfits. Case in point, the loungewear set she was spotted in on February 10. She looked cozy yet collected in a light-colored quarter zip sweatshirt with coordinating sweatpants, which she accessorized with a high-low mix of Nike sneakers, a Birken bag, oversized aviator sunglasses, and big gold hoop earrings.

J.Lo sweatsuit
Getty Images

With her hair slicked back in a simple bun, she gave us a template for what to wear next time we're in need of an easy but polished look for travel, errands, or working from home. We even found a sweatsuit on Amazon that looks very similar to J.Lo's, and it's only $55.

ANRABESS Women's Oversized Batwing Sleeve Lounge Sets Casual Top and Pants 2 Piece Outfits Sweatsuit with Pockets
Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess Loungewear Set in Apricot, $54.99; amazon.com

The two-piece loungewear set includes an oversized quarter-zip top with baggy sleeves and a pair of matching high-rise sweatpants that cinch at the ankle. They're made from a cotton-blend fabric with a fleece interior and come in many colors, with options ranging from classic black and heather gray to brights and pastels in shades of pink, blue, and green.

Reviewers call the set "cozy and comfortable," praising the "soft and comfy" material. "I love the quality and the inside lining," wrote one shopper, who plans to buy the set in additional colors. "The first time I wore the set was during a snowy cold day. I felt so comfortable despite the weather."

Another reviewer called the material "very thick and comfortable," adding, "The sweatpants fit great and I wear both pieces together and separately. They did not shrink in the wash and the material was not damaged, [it's] still super soft after multiple washes."

Do yourself a favor and pick up one of these J.Lo-inspired sets to stay warm for the rest of winter without sacrificing style.

ANRABESS Women's Oversized Batwing Sleeve Lounge Sets Casual Top and Pants 2 Piece Outfits Sweatsuit with Pockets
Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess Loungewear Set in Gray, $54.99; amazon.com

ANRABESS Women's Oversized Batwing Sleeve Lounge Sets Casual Top and Pants 2 Piece Outfits Sweatsuit with Pockets
Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess Loungewear Set in Pink, $54.99; amazon.com

ANRABESS Women's Oversized Batwing Sleeve Lounge Sets Casual Top and Pants 2 Piece Outfits Sweatsuit with Pockets
Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess Loungewear Set in White, $54.99; amazon.com

