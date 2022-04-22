Jennifer Lopez Mastered the Art of Layering in This Cozy Wardrobe Essential
Photo by Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Jennifer Lopez knows how to layer.
While it may be spring, there's still a chill in the air in most parts of the country, which means it might be a good idea to follow in her fashionable footsteps and dress for it. In this case, the newly engaged star wore a simple V-neck tee and high-waisted, wide-leg pants (another trend we're seeing on numerous celebs), topping it all off with a wardrobe essential everyone should own: the cardigan wrap sweater.
Oversized and super soft, her truffle-colored knit layering piece proved to be the perfect finishing touch to her casual look, immediately inspiring us to look for comparable dupes. After all, a lightweight sweater in a nice neutral shade like J.Lo's is a wise investment since it can be worn all year round and never goes out of style.
We scoured the internet for similar oversized wrap sweaters that delivered the same amount of elegance and came up with several stylish options at various price points.
Barefoot Dreams is best known for its popular plush blankets, but don't sleep on the dreamy, drapey cardigans, which are made of the same cuddly material. Nordstrom Rack has a few options in pretty, soft shades that are also nicely discounted right now.
And of course, leave it to Amazon to deliver a handful of effortless, seasonal styles in dozens of appealing colors and flattering silhouettes. This standout from Coolibar even has UPF 50+ protection, which will come in handy as the days get longer and sunnier.
Shop more cozy cardigans below to get this J.Lo-approved look!
Buy It! Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Lite Long Cardigan, $68.97 (orig. $120); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Barefoot Dreams Montecito Cardigan, $94.99 (orig. $130); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Grecerelle Slouchy Oversized Wrap Cardigan, $37.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Urban CoCo Women's Drape Front Open Cardigan, $20.28; amazon.com
Buy It! Merokeety Oversized Waffle Knit Sweater Cardigan, $28.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Coolibar UPF 50+ Women's Marietas Sun Wrap, $79; amazon.com
