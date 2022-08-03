Jennifer Lawrence's $790 Wide-Leg Jeans Are the Harbinger of Between-Season Dressing
It's August, everybody, so it's time to start updating your closet with pieces that are breathable but still offer a bit of coverage for those cooler, windy nights. And Jennifer Lawrence is showing us how.
Over the weekend, the Don't Look Up actress, 31, stepped out in ultra wide-legged jeans that serve as the perfect fashion transition from summer to fall. Her $790 jeans from The Row, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's high-end label, have a relaxed boyfriend fit with a flattering mid-rise waist and, of course, an exaggerated flare, which is a little more summer-friendly than your average denim because they let some air in.
Although adding these designer jeans to your wardrobe would be a dream, you don't have to pay hundreds of dollars to pull off the wide-legged look. From Madewell to Good American to BP., we've sorted through dozens of more affordable jeans to find eight flared pairs you should wear this fall — prices start at just $28.
Unsurprisingly, you can score a quality pair of wide-legged jeans from Amazon. For example, dozens of shoppers have rated a "flattering" pair by Levi Strauss & Co. five stars. "They are much softer than I anticipated and have a good amount of stretch, making them super-comfortable," one person said. The high-waisted pair is size-inclusive, too, ranging from 2 to 28.
Another affordable Amazon option is this $40 pair from Sidefeel. The silhouette-enhancing jeans have a slim fit at the waist and an ultra-wide flare with a slit at the bottom, which allows them to show off the white sneakers, fall booties, or heels you're wearing. The stone-washed jeans have five pockets, a front fly zipper, and a relaxed fit.
For a bit more, you can score these super wide-leg jeans from Madewell. The boyfriend-style jeans are made with recycled denim and have rips at the knees for a super relaxed feel. They're the "widest wide-leg jeans" Madewell has ever made, per the brand — so it doesn't get more roomy than this pair.
Other fun Madewell denim options include two variations of the Perfect Vintage jeans. Both the Delavan wash and Elmont wash are brand best-sellers, with thousands adding these pairs to their carts in the past seven days alone. Although the jeans have similar hues, the Delavan pair is slightly more fitted at the top, while the Elmont offers more breathing room. Both have Madewell's classic four-way stretch and plenty of pockets.
And if you're willing to splurge a bit, Good American's Good Skate High Waist Wide-Leg Jeans go for $155 and offer a relaxed fit with a flattering high waist and retro-inspired wide leg openings. The skater-style jeans come in sizes up to 24, and one Nordstrom reviewer who identifies as "senior" says they have an "outstanding fit."
Labor Day's still a few weeks away, but if you're ready to start shopping for fall, ultra wide-legged jeans are a great place to start. Shop our favorite Jennifer Lawrence-inspired denim below.
