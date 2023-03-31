Jennifer Lawrence's NYC Street Style Featured the Casual Denim Pants A-Listers Have Been Wearing for Months

Jennifer Lawrence doesn't need to widen her fashion horizons — she already looks super cool in her wide-leg jeans.

On Saturday, the No Hard Feelings actress made her way through the streets of New York City in a simple but stylish 'fit consisting of a long, belted coat, wide-leg jeans, and some gray sneakers. And immediately, we were reminded of why we've been saying "No hard feelings, skinny jeans, but we're sticking with wider styles for the time being."

Shop Wide-Leg Jeans Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence

We saw J.Law in a similar wide-leg pair back in August of last year, but this time, she took a sleeker approach, while still incorporating room at the bottom of her jeans. Plus, plenty of other celebrities have been giving us wide-leg style inspiration recently: Anne Hathaway wore a bell-bottom pair in Paris a few weeks ago, and Jennifer Lopez wore a cargo version of the slouchy silhouette this month.

We don't want to harp on all of the reasons why you need a pair, but we'd be remiss to not mention a few. They're the opposite of jeans that are so tight they hurt, they're perfectly casual and fancy at the same time, and they're affordable.

To join the "in" fashion crowd, grab this newly launched pair of Seamed Front Wide-Leg Jeans from Spanx. Forget about your "sitting jeans," your "standing jeans," and even your "eating jeans" because the wide-leg style is also roomy up top — there's no tight zipper, you just pull them on. To copy J.Law's look as closely as possible, grab a pair in the Vintage Indigo color, but note, Spanx sells an ecru version, too.

Spanx sent me the latter to try, and though I haven't had a chance to officially take them for a spin, after trying them on, I can confirm that they are super stretchy. Oh, and my mom immediately started complimenting them.

Buy It! Spanx Seamed Front Wide-Leg Jeans in Vintage Indigo, $168; spanx.com

These Bzof High-Waisted Wide-Leg Boyfriend Jeans from Amazon are a budget-friendly pair you can get for just $32 right now. The medium blue color falls right between a dark and light wash, and since it's designed with belt hooks, you can accessorize with a leather belt for a timeless daytime option or add a belt bag, like Kate Hudson, for a little extra storage.

Buy It! Bzof High-Waisted Wide-Leg Boyfriend Jeans in Blue, $31.49–$35.99 with coupon (orig. $34.99–$39.99); amazon.com

For dark wash stans, Gap sells these $80 High-Rise Stride Jeans that come in an inclusive size range (regular, tall, and petite), so anyone can rock them. One shopper even confirmed, writing: "I read a comment about a 50-year-old wondering if she'd look ridiculous in these jeans. Well, I'm weeks away from 50 and I wondered the same. I'm happy to report they don't look ridiculous, and are very flattering and leg elongating."

Jennifer Lawrence just laid down the fashion law: Wide-leg jeans are the spring and summer staple to have. Keep scrolling to shop more styles at Abercrombie & Fitch, Madewell, and more.

Buy It! Gap High-Rise Stride Jeans with Washwell in Dark Wash, $71 (orig. $79.95); gap.com

Buy It! Abercrombie & Fitch Mid-Rise Ultra Wide-Leg Jeans in Medium, $100; abercrombie.com

Buy It! Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jeans in Vintage Indigo Wash: Patch-Pocket Edition, $158; madewell.com

Buy It! Mango Raw Hem Wide-Leg Jeans in Medium Blue, $59.99; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Lucky Brand Women's High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans in Orbit, $58.26–$71.54 (orig. $99); amazon.com

Buy It! H&M Wide Low Jeans in Denim Blue, $34 (orig. $39.99); hm.com

