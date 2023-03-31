Lifestyle Fashion Jennifer Lawrence's NYC Street Style Featured the Casual Denim Pants A-Listers Have Been Wearing for Months Jennifer Lopez and Anne Hathaway have also worn wide-leg pants By Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski Instagram Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. During her undergraduate studies at The University of Arizona and during her graduate studies at Northwestern University, she freelanced for brands like POPSUGAR and The Everygirl. She also previously interned at L'OFFICIEL USA, where she got to cover a wide variety of topics. When not writing, you can find her planning outfits for future events, online shopping, or chatting up a storm with her nearest friend. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 31, 2023 09:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images Jennifer Lawrence doesn't need to widen her fashion horizons — she already looks super cool in her wide-leg jeans. On Saturday, the No Hard Feelings actress made her way through the streets of New York City in a simple but stylish 'fit consisting of a long, belted coat, wide-leg jeans, and some gray sneakers. And immediately, we were reminded of why we've been saying "No hard feelings, skinny jeans, but we're sticking with wider styles for the time being." Getty Images Shop Wide-Leg Jeans Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence Spanx Seamed Front Wide Leg Jeans in Vintage Indigo, $168; spanx.com Bzof High-Waisted Wide-Leg Boyfriend Jeans in Blue, $31.49–$35.99 with coupon (orig. $34.99–$39.99); amazon.com Gap High-Rise Stride Jeans with Washwell in Dark Wash, $79.95; gap.com Abercrombie & Fitch Mid-Rise Ultra Wide-Leg Jeans in Medium, $100; abercrombie.com Mango Raw Hem Wide-Leg Jeans in Medium Blue, $59.99; nordstrom.com Lucky Brand Women's High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans in Orbit, $58.26–$71.54 (orig. $99); amazon.com H&M Wide Low Jeans in Denim Blue, $34.99 (orig. $39.99); hm.com Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jeans in Vintage Indigo Wash, $158; madewell.com Oprah's Big-Pocket Pants Are How We're Doing Cargos Now — Get in on the Trend Starting at $27 We saw J.Law in a similar wide-leg pair back in August of last year, but this time, she took a sleeker approach, while still incorporating room at the bottom of her jeans. Plus, plenty of other celebrities have been giving us wide-leg style inspiration recently: Anne Hathaway wore a bell-bottom pair in Paris a few weeks ago, and Jennifer Lopez wore a cargo version of the slouchy silhouette this month. We don't want to harp on all of the reasons why you need a pair, but we'd be remiss to not mention a few. They're the opposite of jeans that are so tight they hurt, they're perfectly casual and fancy at the same time, and they're affordable. To join the "in" fashion crowd, grab this newly launched pair of Seamed Front Wide-Leg Jeans from Spanx. Forget about your "sitting jeans," your "standing jeans," and even your "eating jeans" because the wide-leg style is also roomy up top — there's no tight zipper, you just pull them on. To copy J.Law's look as closely as possible, grab a pair in the Vintage Indigo color, but note, Spanx sells an ecru version, too. Spanx sent me the latter to try, and though I haven't had a chance to officially take them for a spin, after trying them on, I can confirm that they are super stretchy. Oh, and my mom immediately started complimenting them. Spanx Buy It! Spanx Seamed Front Wide-Leg Jeans in Vintage Indigo, $168; spanx.com Kate Middleton's White Blazer Just Ushered in Spring Fashion, and This Similar Style Is on Sale at Amazon These Bzof High-Waisted Wide-Leg Boyfriend Jeans from Amazon are a budget-friendly pair you can get for just $32 right now. The medium blue color falls right between a dark and light wash, and since it's designed with belt hooks, you can accessorize with a leather belt for a timeless daytime option or add a belt bag, like Kate Hudson, for a little extra storage. Amazon Buy It! Bzof High-Waisted Wide-Leg Boyfriend Jeans in Blue, $31.49–$35.99 with coupon (orig. $34.99–$39.99); amazon.com For dark wash stans, Gap sells these $80 High-Rise Stride Jeans that come in an inclusive size range (regular, tall, and petite), so anyone can rock them. One shopper even confirmed, writing: "I read a comment about a 50-year-old wondering if she'd look ridiculous in these jeans. Well, I'm weeks away from 50 and I wondered the same. I'm happy to report they don't look ridiculous, and are very flattering and leg elongating." Jennifer Lawrence just laid down the fashion law: Wide-leg jeans are the spring and summer staple to have. Keep scrolling to shop more styles at Abercrombie & Fitch, Madewell, and more. Gap Buy It! Gap High-Rise Stride Jeans with Washwell in Dark Wash, $71 (orig. $79.95); gap.com Abercrombie & Fitch Buy It! Abercrombie & Fitch Mid-Rise Ultra Wide-Leg Jeans in Medium, $100; abercrombie.com Madewell Buy It! Madewell Buy It! Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jeans in Vintage Indigo Wash: Patch-Pocket Edition, $158; madewell.com Nordstrom Buy It! Mango Raw Hem Wide-Leg Jeans in Medium Blue, $59.99; nordstrom.com Amazon Buy It! Lucky Brand Women's High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans in Orbit, $58.26–$71.54 (orig. $99); amazon.com H&M Buy It! H&M Wide Low Jeans in Denim Blue, $34 (orig. $39.99); hm.com