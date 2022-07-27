According to Jennifer Lawrence, Hollywood's Overalls Obsession Spans Several Seasons
Since having her first child earlier this year, Jennifer Lawrence has been spotted out and about in New York City a lot more often — and every time she steps out, we take note of her outfit.
The Don't Look Up actress, 31, has a thing for breezy sundresses, practical tote bags, and comfy shoes. In short, her style choices — although they often fall on the pricey side — are relatable. The latest low-key J.Law look we're eager to copy? Casual white overalls, a sleek pair of slides, and a bucket hat.
Over the weekend, Lawrence took a stroll with her husband Cooke Maroney, 38, during a sweltering city summer day, and her ensemble reminded us of celebs' spring style obsession, which we had almost packed away for the season: denim overalls. J.Law's white pick, which is cooler than typical blue washes, reignited our love of the laid-back look — and now we're hankering for our own.
Buy It! Luvamia Denim Bib Overalls in White, $44.99; amazon.com
Fellow famous Jennifer (Garner, that is) was the first to make us notice the overalls revival when she did ballet in her kitchen in a baggy patchwork pair back in February. By April, the nostalgic style had popped up all over Hollywood: Blake Lively opted for a dark wash for her visit to Martha Stewart's farm, Heidi Klum took a colorful approach to the trend, and Jennifer Lopez walked hand-in-hand with Ben Affleck (obviously) in both black and white pairs.
The appeal of wearing overalls is obvious to us. It's a one-and-done, no-fuss outfit that takes the guesswork out of getting ready. You can throw your go-to pair on over anything: a baby tee, a tank top, a bralette, or even a swimsuit, as Lawrence showcased, for a carefree vibe this summer.
While it's unclear where J.Law's overalls are from, we wouldn't be surprised if they were expensive. However, there are plenty of affordable picks out there, like this $45 pair that has more than 3,000 five-star ratings on Amazon and this $80 pair of white shortalls from Gap, if you're looking for an even cooler option.
Below, shop more overalls for women and join the long list of celebs who deem the Rachel Green-esque style perfect for warm weather.
Buy It! Gap Denim Shortalls with Washwell, $79.95; gap.com
Buy It! Gap Slouchy Overalls with Washwell, $79.95; gap.com
Buy It! Everlane The Canvas Overalls, $98; everlane.com
Buy It! Show Me Your Mumu Marfa Overalls, $178; revolve.com
Buy It! Madewell Corsica Denim Short Overalls, $128; nordstrom.com
- Hailey Bieber Shared Her Go-To Products for Irritated Skin, Including a Cream That Shoppers Love
- According to Jennifer Lawrence, Hollywood's Overalls Obsession Spans Several Seasons
- You Have 48 Hours Left to Score Up to 40% Off the Cooling Pajamas Jennifer Garner Has Worn
- Thanks to an Amazon Sale, This 'Miracle' Robot Vacuum Cleaner Has Never Been Cheaper