Credit: TheImageDirect.com
According to Jennifer Lawrence, Hollywood's Overalls Obsession Spans Several Seasons

She recently wore a white pair over a swimsuit
By Claire Harmeyer July 26, 2022 09:00 PM
Since having her first child earlier this year, Jennifer Lawrence has been spotted out and about in New York City a lot more often — and every time she steps out, we take note of her outfit.

The Don't Look Up actress, 31, has a thing for breezy sundresses, practical tote bags, and comfy shoes. In short, her style choices — although they often fall on the pricey side — are relatable. The latest low-key J.Law look we're eager to copy? Casual white overalls, a sleek pair of slides, and a bucket hat

Over the weekend, Lawrence took a stroll with her husband Cooke Maroney, 38, during a sweltering city summer day, and her ensemble reminded us of celebs' spring style obsession, which we had almost packed away for the season: denim overalls. J.Law's white pick, which is cooler than typical blue washes, reignited our love of the laid-back look — and now we're hankering for our own.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Luvamia Denim Bib Overalls in White, $44.99; amazon.com 

Fellow famous Jennifer (Garner, that is) was the first to make us notice the overalls revival when she did ballet in her kitchen in a baggy patchwork pair back in February. By April, the nostalgic style had popped up all over Hollywood: Blake Lively opted for a dark wash for her visit to Martha Stewart's farm, Heidi Klum took a colorful approach to the trend, and Jennifer Lopez walked hand-in-hand with Ben Affleck (obviously) in both black and white pairs

The appeal of wearing overalls is obvious to us. It's a one-and-done, no-fuss outfit that takes the guesswork out of getting ready. You can throw your go-to pair on over anything: a baby tee, a tank top, a bralette, or even a swimsuit, as Lawrence showcased, for a carefree vibe this summer.

While it's unclear where J.Law's overalls are from, we wouldn't be surprised if they were expensive. However, there are plenty of affordable picks out there, like this $45 pair that has more than 3,000 five-star ratings on Amazon and this $80 pair of white shortalls from Gap, if you're looking for an even cooler option. 

Below, shop more overalls for women and join the long list of celebs who deem the Rachel Green-esque style perfect for warm weather.

Credit: Gap

Buy It! Gap Denim Shortalls with Washwell, $79.95; gap.com

Credit: Gap

Buy It! Gap Slouchy Overalls with Washwell, $79.95; gap.com

Credit: Everlane

Buy It! Everlane The Canvas Overalls, $98; everlane.com

Credit: Revolve

Buy It! Show Me Your Mumu Marfa Overalls, $178; revolve.com

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Madewell Corsica Denim Short Overalls, $128; nordstrom.com

