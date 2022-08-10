Jennifer Lawrence Created a Cozy Travel Outfit Out of Gray Joggers and These Retro-Style White Sneakers

Sometimes traveling on an airplane can be equated to feeling like you're sitting in an ice box, and that's why cozy sweatpants, comfy shoes, and long-sleeve shirts are a must. Earlier this week, Jennifer Lawrence arrived at New York City's JFK airport in style — and her relaxed look is everything you need to stay comfortable while flying.

The actress was spotted wearing baggy gray joggers and a Leset T-shirt as she prepared to jet off. She also had with her a $2,250 The Row tote and Reebok high-top sneakers, a shoe brand Meghan Markle, Reese Witherspoon, and Gigi Hadid have all worn over the years.

Backgrid

As she walked into the airport, Lawrence had on the Reebok Freestyle Hi High Top Sneakers in white, which you can get for $75 at Amazon.

The popular shoes have over 4,000 five-star ratings thanks to their unmatched support, which shoppers say elevates the sneakers and sets them apart from classic Reebok styles. In particular, the retro-style shoes have a padded leather upper that wraps around the ankle for added stability.

Amazon

If you're looking to feel super secure, especially as you're doing more walking while traveling, these Reeboks have hook-and-loop straps around the ankle, along with laces, a stand-out feature according to reviewers.

"I love the support the shoe provides for my ankles," said one shopper who walks five miles a week in them. "This is a great walking shoe."

Along with the high ankle wrap, the soft terry cloth lining, cushiony EVA midsole, and 4-inch shaft provide extra support and comfort. "The high top greatly reduced my ankle pain," a five-star reviewer said, while another added that the shoes keep their knees pain-free during exercise. And one shopper who has high arches and joint pain simply shared: "They are so comfortable that I don't wear any other shoes."

While you can get Jennifer Lawrence's exact pair of Reebok Hi High Top Sneakers in white for $75, they're also on sale in black and in red starting at $66.

If you have a Labor Day weekend trip planned and want to stay cozy while traveling — or are looking for a comfy, trendy shoe to pair with jeans and sweaters in the fall — these popular Reebok sneakers are it.

Amazon

Amazon

