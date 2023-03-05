Jennifer Lawrence Strolled Through Los Angeles Wearing the Casual Denim Style That Goes with Everything

March is finally here, and that means that warmer days are ahead. While it may still be too cold to start transitioning to dresses and shorts, you can lighten up your wardrobe this spring with brighter colors — jeans included.

Celebrities like Reese Witherspoon and Cindy Crawford are already pulling out their white jeans, but if it feels too early to go for white, Jennifer Lawrence just wore the perfect hue for transitioning from winter to spring: light-wash jeans.

While on a walk in Los Angeles, the actress wore the ultimate between-season 'fit, which included a gray pullover sweater, green sneakers, and Hollywood's favorite denim style. Her baggy jeans were in a casual light wash, a shade that easily matches so many pieces in your closet, including all of the pastel, floral, and flowy tops you'll be wearing as it gets warmer.

If you're looking for a staple pant to wear all spring and summer long, start transitioning your closet with these celebrity-inspired, customer-loved light-wash jeans below.

Shop Light-Wash Jeans Inspired by Celebs

You can get a pair of light-wash jeans that look so similar to Lawrence's for as little as $46 at Amazon. These budget-friendly jeans come in a wide-leg silhouette that's not only flattering, but also is super comfortable. The jeans have a high waist with a button enclosure and a belt loop in case you want to accessorize. They're available in sizes XS through 3XL, plus they come in 25 other colors, ranging from classic medium and dark wash to vibrant pink and green.

Amazon

Buy It! SweatyRocks Wide-Leg Jeans, $45.99; amazon.com

If you're more of a classic straight-leg denim fan like Katie Holmes, this popular Levi's pair will become a staple in your closet. The jeans come with an ultra-high-rise silhouette that helps you feel secure, and they are loose around the ankle. The wash is the perfect shade of light blue, while the rips add even more of a casual feel to these customer-loved jeans. They have over 3,500 five-star ratings on Amazon, and you can even get them on sale right now for $10 less.

"These jeans are beautiful," one five-star reviewer said, adding that the jeans are "comfortable and look great without being too tight."

Amazon

Buy It! Levi's Straight Ankle Jeans, $69.99 (orig. $79.50); amazon.com

Madewell is known for its quality jeans, and the brand's Low-Rise Baggy Straight Jeans are the ultimate combination of comfortable and casual. Made for daywear, the jeans have a baggy fit that nearly resembles sweatpants, while the low-rise silhouette and ripped thigh detailing add some edge to these casual jeans. They're machine-washable for an easy clean, and in the past week alone, over 900 shoppers have added them to their carts.

Madewell

Buy It! Low-Rise Baggy Straight Jeans in Heresford Wash, $98; madewell.com

If you're looking to start transitioning your closet from winter to spring, a pair of comfy and casual light-wash jeans is the perfect place to start. Shop more of our favorite picks from Madewell, Nordstrom, and Gilt below.

Nordstrom

Buy It! Mother Rider Skimp High Waist Straight Leg Jeans, $248—$268; nordstorm.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Re/Done '70s Stove Pipe Ripped Raw Hem Jeans, $192.50 (orig. $275); nordstrom.com

Gilt

Buy It! Joe's Jeans Caryl High-Rise Flare Jean, $89.99 (orig. $218); gilt.com

Gilt

Buy It! Joe's Jeans The Scout Brightside Jean, $55 (orig. $188); gilt.com

