Jennifer Lawrence Made a Coffee Run in the Y2K Shoe Trend We Never Thought We'd See Again

Shop similar pairs of jelly shoes starting at $17

By
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale

Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 3, 2022 06:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Jennifer Lawrence jelly sandals
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; Amazon

Fashion ebbs and flows, but there are some trends that we never expected to come back. One of them is jelly shoes, which became a bonafide fashion hit in the '80s. More than three decades later, jelly shoes have returned and are living on the feet of Hollywood's finest, including Jennifer Lawrence.

With a coffee in hand, the star recently stepped out in New York City wearing a kitten yarn T-shirt, loose blue jeans, and Melissa Possession Sandals in glittery pink.

Jennifer Lawrence shows off curly tresses while out for coffee in NYC
BACKGRID

Although Lawrence's adorable shoes are sold out, you can get more affordable versions starting at just $17. If you're looking to get in on this must-have fall shoe trend, shop our favorite jelly shoes at Amazon, Free People, and Anthropologie below.

Shop Jelly Shoes Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence

  • Yehopere Jelly T-Strap Sandals in Silver, $21.99; amazon.com
  • Hee Grand Crystal Jelly Sandals in Jelly Gold, $16.14–$22.99 with coupon (orig. $22.99); amazon.com
  • Hee Grand Crystal Jelly Sandals in Jelly Flash Black, $21.84–$22.99 with coupon (orig. $22.99); amazon.com
  • Chinese Laundry Feliz Jelly Sandals in Black, $17.05 (orig. $22.75); amazon.com
  • Margot Embellished Flats in Blue, $78; freepeople.com
  • Melissa Possession Degradee Flats in Purple Motif, $49.95 (orig. $69); anthropologie.com

Known for their rubber-like texture and strappy silhouette, jelly shoes are the ultimate summer and fall sandal because they offer great coverage yet allow your feet to breathe. The Yehopere T-strap sandals strongly resemble Jennifer Lawrence's pair with their rubber sole, buckle ankle strap, and silver finish.

Similarly, the Hee Grand jelly sandals also feature a buckle ankle strap and rubber sole with embellishments of glitter. Plus, the sling-back style sandals are popular among Amazon shoppers and have hundreds of five-star ratings, with one reviewer calling them the "most comfortable jellies ever." They also come in a gorgeous gold.

If the glitter feels like too much for you, Chinese Laundry's Feliz sandal might be a little more your vibe. The rubber jelly shoes come in a sleek all-black color with added shine, making them versatile to dress up or down. And they're on sale right now for just $17 — an absolute steal.

For a little more money, you can get a night-ready pair of jelly sandals at Free People for $78. The Margot Embellished Flats come in four chic colors (blue, green, red, and clear), plus they're donned with rhinestones that can dress up your pants, skirts, and dresses.

And although the star's exact pair of Melissa Possession jelly sandals are sold out, you can get a similar style from the same brand at Anthropologie. The Degradee sandals come in a purple and red motif color, which would look great with denim.

Clearly, jelly sandals are more versatile than anyone anticipated. Get in on this resurrected '80s trend by shopping our favorite jelly shoes below, and thank Jennifer Lawrence later.

Jelly Sandals
Amazon

Buy It! Yehopere Jelly T-Strap Sandals in Silver, $21.99; amazon.com

Jelly Sandals
Amazon

Buy It! Hee Grand Crystal Jelly Sandals in Jelly Gold, $16.14–$22.99 with coupon (orig. $22.99); amazon.com

Jelly Sandals
Amazon

Buy It! Hee Grand Crystal Jelly Sandals in Jelly Flash Black, $21.84–$22.99 with coupon (orig. $22.99); amazon.com

Jelly Sandals
Amazon

Buy It! Chinese Laundry Feliz Jelly Sandals in Black, $17.05 (orig. $22.75); amazon.com

Jelly Sandals
Free People

Buy It! Margot Embellished Flats in Blue, $78; freepeople.com

Jelly Sandals
Anthropologie

Buy It! Melissa Possession Degradee Flats in Purple Motif, $49.95 (orig. $69); anthropologie.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
gwyneth-paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow Wore This Breezy Closet Chameleon While Hanging Out with Kate Hudson in the Hamptons
Kendall Jenner Hailey Bieber Lily Collins loafer trend
Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner Are Already Swapping Their Summer Sandals for These Classic Fall Shoes
nina dobrev; vanessa hudgens; cindy crawford; adele
Jennifer Lopez, Adele, and More Celebs Are Making This Brand's Minimalistic Sandals the 'It' Shoes for Summer
Labor Day Sales Roundup
127 Labor Day Sales That Are Way Too Good to Pass Up This Weekend
Best Summer Dresses
Pretty Summer Dresses Are on Sale for as Little as $17 During Amazon Prime Day
Early Prime Day Fashion Deals
2,400+ Early Prime Day Fashion Deals Are Available on Amazon — and Prices Start at $9
Nordstrom Fashion Sale
Nordstrom Just Dropped the Price on More Than 3,200 Summer Styles Made by Its In-House Brands 
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Revived the '70s in a $2,900 Funky Floral Sweater and Flared Jeans
Reese Witherspoon out and about on August 27, 2022 in New York City.
Reese Witherspoon Topped Off Her Pretty Maxi Dress with the Staple Jacket Every Summer-to-Fall Closet Needs
Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney head to dinner in New York City
Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney Enjoy Dinner Date in New York City
Amazon Prime Day Deals Tout
Amazon Prime Day 2022 Has Millions of Deals This Year — Here Are the Best 240
Simone Biles Cheetah Print Slippers
Simone Biles Wore These Cozy Cheetah-Print Slippers Hours Before Getting Engaged
Customer-loved holiday outfits
Amazon's Customer-Loved Holiday Fashion Section Is Full of Festive Outfits for Under $50
Jennifer Lawrence Reebok Sneakers
Jennifer Lawrence Created a Cozy Travel Outfit Out of Gray Joggers and These Retro-Style White Sneakers
Nate Berkus - Architectural Digest
Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent Show Off NYC Penthouse They Bought Back After Selling It in 2016 — See Inside!
Sydney Sweeney Euphoria
Sydney Sweeney's 'Euphoria' Scene-Stealing Mary Jane Pumps Are Surprisingly Still in Stock