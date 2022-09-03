Jennifer Lawrence Made a Coffee Run in the Y2K Shoe Trend We Never Thought We'd See Again

Fashion ebbs and flows, but there are some trends that we never expected to come back. One of them is jelly shoes, which became a bonafide fashion hit in the '80s. More than three decades later, jelly shoes have returned and are living on the feet of Hollywood's finest, including Jennifer Lawrence.

With a coffee in hand, the star recently stepped out in New York City wearing a kitten yarn T-shirt, loose blue jeans, and Melissa Possession Sandals in glittery pink.

Although Lawrence's adorable shoes are sold out, you can get more affordable versions starting at just $17. If you're looking to get in on this must-have fall shoe trend, shop our favorite jelly shoes at Amazon, Free People, and Anthropologie below.

Shop Jelly Shoes Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence

Yehopere Jelly T-Strap Sandals in Silver, $21.99; amazon.com

Hee Grand Crystal Jelly Sandals in Jelly Gold, $16.14–$22.99 with coupon (orig. $22.99); amazon.com

Hee Grand Crystal Jelly Sandals in Jelly Flash Black, $21.84–$22.99 with coupon (orig. $22.99); amazon.com

Chinese Laundry Feliz Jelly Sandals in Black, $17.05 (orig. $22.75); amazon.com

Margot Embellished Flats in Blue, $78; freepeople.com

Melissa Possession Degradee Flats in Purple Motif, $49.95 (orig. $69); anthropologie.com

Known for their rubber-like texture and strappy silhouette, jelly shoes are the ultimate summer and fall sandal because they offer great coverage yet allow your feet to breathe. The Yehopere T-strap sandals strongly resemble Jennifer Lawrence's pair with their rubber sole, buckle ankle strap, and silver finish.

Similarly, the Hee Grand jelly sandals also feature a buckle ankle strap and rubber sole with embellishments of glitter. Plus, the sling-back style sandals are popular among Amazon shoppers and have hundreds of five-star ratings, with one reviewer calling them the "most comfortable jellies ever." They also come in a gorgeous gold.

If the glitter feels like too much for you, Chinese Laundry's Feliz sandal might be a little more your vibe. The rubber jelly shoes come in a sleek all-black color with added shine, making them versatile to dress up or down. And they're on sale right now for just $17 — an absolute steal.

For a little more money, you can get a night-ready pair of jelly sandals at Free People for $78. The Margot Embellished Flats come in four chic colors (blue, green, red, and clear), plus they're donned with rhinestones that can dress up your pants, skirts, and dresses.

And although the star's exact pair of Melissa Possession jelly sandals are sold out, you can get a similar style from the same brand at Anthropologie. The Degradee sandals come in a purple and red motif color, which would look great with denim.

Clearly, jelly sandals are more versatile than anyone anticipated. Get in on this resurrected '80s trend by shopping our favorite jelly shoes below, and thank Jennifer Lawrence later.

