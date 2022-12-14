Lifestyle Fashion Jennifer Lawrence Bundled Up in a Cozy Knit Beanie You Can Get for $20 at Amazon And it makes a “great gift,” according to shoppers By Casey Clark Casey Clark Instagram Twitter Casey Clark is a writer who covers beauty, style, mental health, and commerce. She has been a writer for nearly three years and has been featured in PEOPLE, InStyle, Byrdie, Real Simple, Brides and more. She's constantly working to test trends and review the newest products to make navigating the online shopping space easier. Casey attended Hofstra University and graduated magna cum laude with a journalism degree and minors in public relations and creative writing. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 14, 2022 10:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images Jennifer Lawrence knows how to bundle up in style, especially during those cold winters in New York City. During a recent stroll in NYC, the actress was spotted in a beanie to keep herself warm alongside a matching brown coat, navy blue trousers, and a beige teddy bag. BACKGRID When it comes to staying warm in cold weather, there's no shortage of styles you can choose from, but as Lawrence displays, cozy beanies are a must and you'll want to hop on board before the season comes to an end. With that in mind, you can opt for her Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie when temperatures drop to stay warm while also looking stylish. Right now, the popular beanie is still in stock in the same color Lawrence wore, and Amazon shoppers say it makes a "great gift" thanks to its quality and how affordable it is. Plus, it will arrive before Christmas — yes, really. Amazon Buy It! Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie in Brown, $19.99; amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Made from 100 percent acrylic ribbed knit, the hat is super stretchy, fits comfortably over different-sized heads, and stays secure without constantly slipping off. It's available in 35 colors including orange, black, speckled gray, and navy which can be worn for casual day looks à la Lawrence or during your favorite outdoor activities like trips to the ice rink. And with more than 118,700 perfect ratings, it's safe to say that this "super soft" beanie is loved by shoppers, too, meaning you'll want to add it to your cart as soon as possible. One five-star reviewer who spends a lot of time outside said they had been looking for a hat like this for quite some time. They added, "[I] was always looking for a hat that would keep my ears covered. This is the first one that actually does!" "This is the highest quality beanie I've ever felt and worn and I absolutely love it," another customer wrote. "My favorite part is this beanie stays in place. I don't have to pull it down as it slips up my head, they really designed this one well!" Now, if you're looking for a warm winter hat or simply want to recreate Lawrence's look, start with this Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie that's just $20 at Amazon. Keep scrolling to shop it in more colors. Amazon Buy It! Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie in Navy, $19.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie in Bright Orange, $19.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie in Black/White, $19.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie in Black, $19.99; amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping PSA: Birkenstock Sandals Are the Lowest Prices We've Seen at This Flash Sale (but Styles Are Going Fast) Target Still Has Tons of Stocking Stuffers That Will Arrive Before the Holiday — and Prices Start at $3 Gift Alert! JVN's Full-Sized Hair Care Sets Are on Sale for Up to 40% Off