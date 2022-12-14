Jennifer Lawrence Bundled Up in a Cozy Knit Beanie You Can Get for $20 at Amazon

And it makes a “great gift,” according to shoppers

By
Casey Clark
Casey Clark
Casey Clark

Casey Clark is a writer who covers beauty, style, mental health, and commerce. She has been a writer for nearly three years and has been featured in PEOPLE, InStyle, Byrdie, Real Simple, Brides and more. She's constantly working to test trends and review the newest products to make navigating the online shopping space easier. Casey attended Hofstra University and graduated magna cum laude with a journalism degree and minors in public relations and creative writing.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 14, 2022 10:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Jennifer Lawrence Carhartt Beanie Tout
Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence knows how to bundle up in style, especially during those cold winters in New York City.

During a recent stroll in NYC, the actress was spotted in a beanie to keep herself warm alongside a matching brown coat, navy blue trousers, and a beige teddy bag.

Jennifer Lawrence enjoys a solo walk in Manhattan
BACKGRID

When it comes to staying warm in cold weather, there's no shortage of styles you can choose from, but as Lawrence displays, cozy beanies are a must and you'll want to hop on board before the season comes to an end.

With that in mind, you can opt for her Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie when temperatures drop to stay warm while also looking stylish. Right now, the popular beanie is still in stock in the same color Lawrence wore, and Amazon shoppers say it makes a "great gift" thanks to its quality and how affordable it is. Plus, it will arrive before Christmas — yes, really.

Jennifer Lawrence Carhartt Beanie
Amazon

Buy It! Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie in Brown, $19.99; amazon.com

Made from 100 percent acrylic ribbed knit, the hat is super stretchy, fits comfortably over different-sized heads, and stays secure without constantly slipping off. It's available in 35 colors including orange, black, speckled gray, and navy which can be worn for casual day looks à la Lawrence or during your favorite outdoor activities like trips to the ice rink.

And with more than 118,700 perfect ratings, it's safe to say that this "super soft" beanie is loved by shoppers, too, meaning you'll want to add it to your cart as soon as possible.

One five-star reviewer who spends a lot of time outside said they had been looking for a hat like this for quite some time. They added, "[I] was always looking for a hat that would keep my ears covered. This is the first one that actually does!"

"This is the highest quality beanie I've ever felt and worn and I absolutely love it," another customer wrote. "My favorite part is this beanie stays in place. I don't have to pull it down as it slips up my head, they really designed this one well!"

Now, if you're looking for a warm winter hat or simply want to recreate Lawrence's look, start with this Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie that's just $20 at Amazon. Keep scrolling to shop it in more colors.

Jennifer Lawrence Carhartt Beanie
Amazon

Buy It! Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie in Navy, $19.99; amazon.com

Jennifer Lawrence Carhartt Beanie
Amazon

Buy It! Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie in Bright Orange, $19.99; amazon.com

Jennifer Lawrence Carhartt Beanie
Amazon

Buy It! Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie in Black/White, $19.99; amazon.com

Jennifer Lawrence Carhartt Beanie
Amazon

Buy It! Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie in Black, $19.99; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

kristen bell, kaia gerber, lucy hale, Gigi Hadid, BIRKENSTOCKS
PSA: Birkenstock Sandals Are the Lowest Prices We've Seen at This Flash Sale (but Styles Are Going Fast)
Target Stocking Stuffers
Target Still Has Tons of Stocking Stuffers That Will Arrive Before the Holiday — and Prices Start at $3
JVN Hair Sets tout
Gift Alert! JVN's Full-Sized Hair Care Sets Are on Sale for Up to 40% Off
Related Articles
Amazon Customer-Loved Cozy Finds
What Are Amazon Shoppers Loving This Winter? These 13 Must-Have Cozy Fashion Finds — Starting at Just $25
Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Full-Zip Polar Soft Fleece Jacket tout
Deal Alert! The 'Warm and Cozy' Fleece Jacket Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying Is Up to 45% Off Right Now
Amazon Most Loved Gifts Under $30
Doing Some Last-Minute Shopping? These Are Some of Amazon's Most Popular Gifts, and They're All Under $30
anrabess-sweater-roundup-tout
This Under-the-Radar Brand Is Taking Over Amazon's Best-Seller Charts with Its Affordable Cozy Sweaters
Jennifer Lopez Green Houndstooth Coat Tout
Jennifer Lopez Wore a Houndstooth Coat in an Unexpected Color While Christmas Tree Shopping with Ben Affleck
PRETTYGARDEN Women's Plaid Shacket
Shoppers Get Tons of Compliments in This Plaid Shacket That's 'Great for Layering,' and It's on Sale at Amazon
NY Threads Women Fleece Hooded Bathrobe Tout
Shoppers Say Amazon's Best-Selling Bathrobe Is 'Velvety Soft' — and It's Up to 52% Off Right Now
Amazon Duvet Cover Sale Tout
Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed with This 'Luxuriously Soft' Duvet Set That's on Sale for as Little as $22
Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Water-Resistant Hooded Puffer Coat tout
Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying This 'Flattering' Packable Puffer Coat — and It's 45% Off Right Now
ZESICA Women's Cardigan Sweater
This 'Very Flattering' Amazon Cardigan Has Almost 6,000 Five-Star Ratings — and It's on Sale for Up to 40% Off
TARSE Women's Open Front Long Sleeve Cardigan Sweater Cable Knit Pocket Outwear
This Cardigan Is So Soft, Shoppers Are Calling It the 'Perfect Sweater' — and It Starts at Just $20
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Wore the Cutest Beanie in Her First Selfie Video, and We Found 6 Lookalikes Starting at $13
Anrabess sweater
Shoppers Say This $15 Knit Sweater with 1,800 Five-Star Ratings Is a 'Favorite Purchase from Amazon'