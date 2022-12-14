Jennifer Lawrence Bundled Up in a Cozy Knit Beanie You Can Get for $20 at Amazon

Jennifer Lawrence knows how to bundle up in style, especially during those cold winters in New York City.

During a recent stroll in NYC, the actress was spotted in a beanie to keep herself warm alongside a matching brown coat, navy blue trousers, and a beige teddy bag.

When it comes to staying warm in cold weather, there's no shortage of styles you can choose from, but as Lawrence displays, cozy beanies are a must and you'll want to hop on board before the season comes to an end.

With that in mind, you can opt for her Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie when temperatures drop to stay warm while also looking stylish. Right now, the popular beanie is still in stock in the same color Lawrence wore, and Amazon shoppers say it makes a "great gift" thanks to its quality and how affordable it is. Plus, it will arrive before Christmas — yes, really.

Buy It! Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie in Brown, $19.99; amazon.com

Made from 100 percent acrylic ribbed knit, the hat is super stretchy, fits comfortably over different-sized heads, and stays secure without constantly slipping off. It's available in 35 colors including orange, black, speckled gray, and navy which can be worn for casual day looks à la Lawrence or during your favorite outdoor activities like trips to the ice rink.

And with more than 118,700 perfect ratings, it's safe to say that this "super soft" beanie is loved by shoppers, too, meaning you'll want to add it to your cart as soon as possible.

One five-star reviewer who spends a lot of time outside said they had been looking for a hat like this for quite some time. They added, "[I] was always looking for a hat that would keep my ears covered. This is the first one that actually does!"

"This is the highest quality beanie I've ever felt and worn and I absolutely love it," another customer wrote. "My favorite part is this beanie stays in place. I don't have to pull it down as it slips up my head, they really designed this one well!"

Now, if you're looking for a warm winter hat or simply want to recreate Lawrence's look, start with this Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie that's just $20 at Amazon. Keep scrolling to shop it in more colors.

Buy It! Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie in Navy, $19.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie in Bright Orange, $19.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie in Black/White, $19.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie in Black, $19.99; amazon.com

