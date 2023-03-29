Jennifer Lawrence Took a Stroll with Her Husband in the Staple Jacket Style That's Ideal for Spring

It's about that time of year when indoor treadmill walks are replaced by long strolls outside, so it's no surprise Jennifer Lawrence was recently captured enjoying some fresh air with her husband Cooke Maroney in New York City.

But everyone knows spring weather can be unpredictable, which is why the Don't Look Up star sought one of the season's favorite styles: Lawrence wore a long brown, belted trench coat, which she layered over a thin top and baggy pants. She topped off the look with casual sneakers and a pair of sunglasses.

TheImageDirect

With an open-front design, water-resistant material, and long silhouette, trench coats are ideal for spring. Adding a belt into the mix similarly to Lawrence can also enhance your spring jacket for a flattering look that makes layering and de-layering easy. If you're looking for a new staple coat to wear this spring, check out these belted trench coats from Amazon and Madewell below.

Belted Trench Coats Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence

If you love the look of Lawrence's long, flowy silhouette, you can get a similar option for $52 at Amazon with the Makkrom Double-Breasted Trench Coat. Featuring 100 percent polyester material, the jacket is wind resistant to help keep you warm on those cooler spring mornings. The jacket's design is a modern take on the classic trench coat silhouette with its lapel collar and belt tie that is not only flattering but also practical. The coat has two welted pockets, comes in six colors including navy, black, tan, and green, and is on sale for 20 percent off right now.

Amazon

Buy It! Makkrom Double-Breasted Trench Coat, $52.09 with coupon (orig. $64.99); amazon.com

Remember that viral Amazon puffer coat? It's from Orolay, and the brand also makes a trendy trench coat that's on sale right now. The Orolay Double-Breasted Trench Coat is ideal for spring, thanks to a 100 percent polyester shell that has a polyester lining for extra warmth. The jacket's midi length and long-sleeve silhouette offer solid coverage, helping to protect against the elements, and has six large buttons along with a belt that enhance its overall look. Shoppers have called it the "perfect" trench coat, with one reviewer highlighting its length and how "it's not too heavy and is rain repellent."

Amazon

Buy It! Orolay Double-Breasted Trench Coat, $99.99 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com

Having a hooded jacket is key to staying completely dry when a spring shower hits, and that's why Madewell's stylish trench coat is one your wardrobe shouldn't be missing. Made of a water-resistant cotton-nylon blend and yarn-dyed striped lining, the oversized khaki trench is simply "perfect" for those wet spring days, according to one shopper. It measures 42 inches in length, and not only does the hood offer full coverage, but the jacket has an adjustable drawstring waist for a custom, snug fit to really help combat a windy rain storm. It also has deep flap pockets and button-tap cuffs that make for standout details to this elevated trench. In the past week alone, more than 600 shoppers have added the coat to their carts, and it's on sale right now at Madewell.

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Trench Raincoat, $194.50 (orig. $208); madewell.com

The season of unpredictable rain showers is here. If you're looking for a flattering and functional jacket to add to your spring closet that will keep you dry, shop more belted trench coats inspired by Lawrence below.

Amazon

Buy It! Creatmo Double-Breasted Trench Coat, $57.09 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Makkrom Double-Breasted Long Trench Coat, $75.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Risissida Double-Breasted Trench Coat, $49.98 (orig. $69.98); amazon.com

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Whimsy + Row Gia Trench Coat, $369; madewell.com

