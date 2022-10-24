Lifestyle Fashion Jennifer Garner's Latest Low-Key Look Includes the Effortless Top That Everyone Should Have in Their Closet Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Bieber, and Katie Holmes have also been spotted in white button-ups By Lindsey Greenfeld Lindsey Greenfeld Lindsey is an eCommerce Editor for PEOPLE.com. She's worked in the online shopping landscape for three years and is passionate about entertainment, fashion, beauty, home decor, and cooking. Lindsey has also been published in InStyle, Travel + Leisure, Food & Wine, and Real Simple. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Lindsey Greenfeld was an Associate eCommerce Editor at TripSavvy and covered everything related to travel and outdoor gear, from suitcases and camping equipment to slip-on shoes and sunscreen. She has also supported Dotdash's commerce team at large as an Editorial Coordinator. When Lindsey's not researching the latest celebrity sightings and fashion trends, she can be found cooking meals for her family, trying on new skincare products, and scouring the internet for affordable home decor. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 24, 2022 10:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. We love taking fashion tips from Jennifer Garner. Whether she's walking around town in comfy shoes or baking muffins in a floral maxi dress, The Adam Project star always appears stylish and cool — and her most recent outing is no exception. The actress was photographed in Los Angeles last week wearing a down-to-earth ensemble consisting of a loose-fitting white button-up shirt, a pair of light blue skinny jeans, and white sneakers. She finished off the look by tucking in her blouse and rolling up the sleeves for a quintessential fall outfit that's casual yet put together. Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Not only does Garner's outfit effortlessly combine style with comfort, but it's also a prime lesson in dressing for this tricky time where mornings are cool and afternoons can still be hot. If you're heading to the office, you can tuck it into a pair of billowy trousers similar to Garner's and accessorize it with a chunky necklace and heels. Or wear it unbuttoned over a T-shirt or tank top when temperatures are warmer. Plus, it's a great layering piece — just wrap the blouse around your waist or shoulders wherever you get too hot, and you can easily slide a jacket over its lightweight fabric when there's a chill. White button-ups have been a popular pick with other celebs this year, too, including Hailey Bieber, Katie Holmes, and Jennifer Lopez. Beiber wore hers to a workout class this spring, Lopez styled an oversized version on top of biker shorts during an August shopping trip, and Holmes messily tucked hers into a pair of khaki pants. So it's safe to say the timeless closet staple can span seasons and style preferences. While we can't confirm exactly which brand Garner's top is from, there are many affordable lookalikes available. We have our eyes on this best-seller from Amazon, which is on sale for as little as $22. Looking to add more texture to your wardrobe? Then consider this gauzy button-up from J.Crew. There's also this Spanx version that's designed with an extra panel inside, so you won't have to worry about gaps showing in between buttons. See More from PEOPLE Shopping: Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul Sale Has Thousands of Deals — Here Are the Best 35 Victoria Beckham Brought Back the '70s in This $850 Psychedelic Blouse but You Can Do the Same for a Lot Less Here's the One Item We Can Actually Afford from Mary-Kate Olsen's Designer Outfit Keep scrolling to shop more long-sleeve white button-ups inspired by Jennifer Garner. Amazon Buy It! Big Dart Casual Long Sleeve Button-Down Shirt, $21.99–$22.99 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com J.Crew Buy It! J.Crew Classic-Fit Double Gauze Shirt, $89.50; jcrew.com Spanx Buy It! Spanx The Best Button Down, $128; spanx.com Amazon Buy It! Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Long Sleeve Poplin Shirt, $27.30; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Treasure & Bond Dobby Classic Shirt, $59; nordstrom.com Everlane Buy It! Everlane The Boxy Oxford, $80; everlane.com Abercrombie & Fitch Buy It! Abercrombie & Fitch Oversized Poplin Button-Up Shirt, $60; abercrombie.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.