Jennifer Garner's Latest Low-Key Look Includes the Effortless Top That Everyone Should Have in Their Closet

Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Bieber, and Katie Holmes have also been spotted in white button-ups

By
Lindsey Greenfeld
Lindsey Greenfeld
Lindsey Greenfeld

Lindsey is an eCommerce Editor for PEOPLE.com. She's worked in the online shopping landscape for three years and is passionate about entertainment, fashion, beauty, home decor, and cooking. Lindsey has also been published in InStyle, Travel + Leisure, Food & Wine, and Real Simple. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Lindsey Greenfeld was an Associate eCommerce Editor at TripSavvy and covered everything related to travel and outdoor gear, from suitcases and camping equipment to slip-on shoes and sunscreen. She has also supported Dotdash's commerce team at large as an Editorial Coordinator. When Lindsey's not researching the latest celebrity sightings and fashion trends, she can be found cooking meals for her family, trying on new skincare products, and scouring the internet for affordable home decor.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 24, 2022 10:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Jennifer Garner

We love taking fashion tips from Jennifer Garner. Whether she's walking around town in comfy shoes or baking muffins in a floral maxi dress, The Adam Project star always appears stylish and cool — and her most recent outing is no exception.

The actress was photographed in Los Angeles last week wearing a down-to-earth ensemble consisting of a loose-fitting white button-up shirt, a pair of light blue skinny jeans, and white sneakers. She finished off the look by tucking in her blouse and rolling up the sleeves for a quintessential fall outfit that's casual yet put together.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-garner/" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Garner</a>

Not only does Garner's outfit effortlessly combine style with comfort, but it's also a prime lesson in dressing for this tricky time where mornings are cool and afternoons can still be hot.

If you're heading to the office, you can tuck it into a pair of billowy trousers similar to Garner's and accessorize it with a chunky necklace and heels. Or wear it unbuttoned over a T-shirt or tank top when temperatures are warmer. Plus, it's a great layering piece — just wrap the blouse around your waist or shoulders wherever you get too hot, and you can easily slide a jacket over its lightweight fabric when there's a chill.

White button-ups have been a popular pick with other celebs this year, too, including Hailey Bieber, Katie Holmes, and Jennifer Lopez. Beiber wore hers to a workout class this spring, Lopez styled an oversized version on top of biker shorts during an August shopping trip, and Holmes messily tucked hers into a pair of khaki pants. So it's safe to say the timeless closet staple can span seasons and style preferences.

While we can't confirm exactly which brand Garner's top is from, there are many affordable lookalikes available. We have our eyes on this best-seller from Amazon, which is on sale for as little as $22. Looking to add more texture to your wardrobe? Then consider this gauzy button-up from J.Crew. There's also this Spanx version that's designed with an extra panel inside, so you won't have to worry about gaps showing in between buttons.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping:

Keep scrolling to shop more long-sleeve white button-ups inspired by Jennifer Garner.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-garner/" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Garner</a> White Button Up
Amazon

Buy It! Big Dart Casual Long Sleeve Button-Down Shirt, $21.99–$22.99 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-garner/" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Garner</a> White Button Up
J.Crew

Buy It! J.Crew Classic-Fit Double Gauze Shirt, $89.50; jcrew.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-garner/" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Garner</a> White Button Up
Spanx

Buy It! Spanx The Best Button Down, $128; spanx.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-garner/" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Garner</a> White Button Up
Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Long Sleeve Poplin Shirt, $27.30; amazon.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-garner/" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Garner</a> White Button Up
Amazon

Buy It! Treasure & Bond Dobby Classic Shirt, $59; nordstrom.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-garner/" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Garner</a> White Button Up
Everlane

Buy It! Everlane The Boxy Oxford, $80; everlane.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-garner/" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Garner</a> White Button Up
Abercrombie & Fitch

Buy It! Abercrombie & Fitch Oversized Poplin Button-Up Shirt, $60; abercrombie.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
Oversized Sweater Roundup Tout
Oversized Sweaters Are a Classic Fall Trend That's So Easy to Wear, and These Finds Start at Just $38
US actress Katie Holmes arrives for the 14th Annual Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner hosted by Chanel at Balthazar restaurant on April 29, 2019 in New York.
Katie Holmes Just Reminded Us of the Classic, Effortless Shirt Trend Worth Returning to This Fall
Weeso tunic sweatshirt
Amazon Shoppers Keep Buying This Cozy Long-Sleeve Top — and It's $26 Right Now
Fall Fashion Sale
Amazon's Huge Fall Fashion Sale Is Filled with Customer-Favorite Finds — Up to 66% Off
Princess Diana, Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Wore a Vintage Chanel Blazer in One of Princess Diana's Go-To Colors
celebs in flannel
Hilary Duff and Megan Fox Are Wearing the Timeless Fall Shirt That Makes Us Nostalgic for the '90s
J.Crew sale
You Have Less Than 24 Hours Left to Score Up to 90% Off Fall Dresses, Sweaters, Boots, and More at J.Crew
PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 29: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Katie Holmes attends the Chloe Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images); TED BAKER LONDON. https://www.saksoff5th.com/product/ted-baker-london-belted-wool-trench-coat-0400016171700.html ; CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 24: Bella Hadid attends the "Cannes 75" Anniversary Dinner during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at on May 24, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Katie Holmes and Bella Hadid Are Wearing Trench Coats This Fall, and We Found Similar Styles for Up to 72% Off
FITORY Womens Open Toe Slipper with Cozy Lining
Hailey Bieber's $695 Designer Slippers Look So Similar to These Amazon Slippers That Are Now $25
jlaw-tout.jpg
Jennifer Lawrence's Chic Black and White Jacket Is Making Us Rethink Outerwear Staples for Fall
Cardigan Sweater Roundup Tout
Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying These 'Perfect' Cardigans for Fall — and They're All Under $35
Amazon Prime jackets
From Suede to Teddy, These 10 Fall Jackets from Amazon Are on Sale for Everyone — Not Just Prime Members
Gigi Hadid, Michelle Obama, Kristen Bell
Michelle Obama, Kristen Bell, and Gigi Hadid Are Turning to This Cozy Trend for Fall
Tory Buch Fall Sale
Sydney Sweeney and Katie Holmes Carry Tory Burch Handbags, and You Can Get Dozens of Them for Up to 30% Off
Stylish Corduroy Long-Sleeve Top
Amazon Shoppers Keep Buying This Corduroy Shacket That's 'Perfect for Fall' and on Sale for $28 Right Now