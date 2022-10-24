We love taking fashion tips from Jennifer Garner. Whether she's walking around town in comfy shoes or baking muffins in a floral maxi dress, The Adam Project star always appears stylish and cool — and her most recent outing is no exception.

The actress was photographed in Los Angeles last week wearing a down-to-earth ensemble consisting of a loose-fitting white button-up shirt, a pair of light blue skinny jeans, and white sneakers. She finished off the look by tucking in her blouse and rolling up the sleeves for a quintessential fall outfit that's casual yet put together.

Not only does Garner's outfit effortlessly combine style with comfort, but it's also a prime lesson in dressing for this tricky time where mornings are cool and afternoons can still be hot.

If you're heading to the office, you can tuck it into a pair of billowy trousers similar to Garner's and accessorize it with a chunky necklace and heels. Or wear it unbuttoned over a T-shirt or tank top when temperatures are warmer. Plus, it's a great layering piece — just wrap the blouse around your waist or shoulders wherever you get too hot, and you can easily slide a jacket over its lightweight fabric when there's a chill.

White button-ups have been a popular pick with other celebs this year, too, including Hailey Bieber, Katie Holmes, and Jennifer Lopez. Beiber wore hers to a workout class this spring, Lopez styled an oversized version on top of biker shorts during an August shopping trip, and Holmes messily tucked hers into a pair of khaki pants. So it's safe to say the timeless closet staple can span seasons and style preferences.

While we can't confirm exactly which brand Garner's top is from, there are many affordable lookalikes available. We have our eyes on this best-seller from Amazon, which is on sale for as little as $22. Looking to add more texture to your wardrobe? Then consider this gauzy button-up from J.Crew. There's also this Spanx version that's designed with an extra panel inside, so you won't have to worry about gaps showing in between buttons.

Keep scrolling to shop more long-sleeve white button-ups inspired by Jennifer Garner.

