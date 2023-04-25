Lifestyle Fashion Jennifer Garner's Crisp White Blazer Is a Summer Staple You Should Wear Right Now — Get the Look for $40 Kate Middleton and Cindy Crawford recently broke out their white blazers, too By Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski Instagram Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. During her undergraduate studies at The University of Arizona and during her graduate studies at Northwestern University, she freelanced for brands like POPSUGAR and The Everygirl. She also previously interned at L'OFFICIEL USA, where she got to cover a wide variety of topics. When not writing, you can find her planning outfits for future events, online shopping, or chatting up a storm with her nearest friend. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 25, 2023 02:30 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images Jennifer Garner is wearing a white blazer ahead of schedule. On April 22, The Last Thing He Told Me star attended the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. Sitting on the stage, the actress looked ready for summer in her bright white blazer, denim jeans, and a blue button-down shirt. After taking a closer look, the blazer appeared to have tiny white stripes and even looked like the blazer the actress previously wore to the Big Night Out Gala at the end of November. And not too long before that on April 11, Garner wore a different white blazer with coordinating cuffed pants. Sensing a trend here, we rounded up seven similar picks, with some more warm weather-friendly, lightweight options, too, that start at $40. Getty Images Shop White Blazers Inspired by Jennifer Garner The Drop Women's Blake Long Blazer in Ivory, $52.43 (orig. $74.90); amazon.com Steve Madden Linen On The Edge in White, $61.35 (orig. $99); zappos.com Asvivid Draped Open Front Suit Blazer in White, $51.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com Adrianna Papell Scrunched Sleeve Textured Blazer in White, $39.97 (orig. $99); nordstromrack.com Scoop Women's Boyfriend Linen Blazer in Bright White, $45; walmart.com Halogen Single Button Relaxed Blazer in Bright White, $129; nordstrom.com H&M Double-Breasted Jacket in White, $39.99; hm.com Zara Buttoned Oversized Blazer in Oyster White, $89.90; zara.com Taylor Swift's Hands-Free Black Saddle Purse Is a Spring Accessory That Never Goes Out of Style Garner is the most recent celebrity to wear a white blazer, and she's in good company: Kate Middleton paired a white blazer with trousers at the end of March, while Cindy Crawford wore one with jeans and a graphic T-shirt earlier this month. No matter the occasion, blazers serve as the thread that can instantly pull any outfit together. And there's just something sophisticated about a crisp white blazer — no matter the season. If you're not sure where to start looking for a white blazer, check out this "beautiful" option from The Drop that has over 3,000 five-star ratings. The color and silhouette are similar to Garner's most recent blazer, but it also has a fun detail, too: notched collars. One shopper, who likes to keep their backside covered at work, said the blazer is "cut beautifully" and called it "the missing link in your wardrobe." Another shopper added, "This is such an easy piece to throw over and make an outfit a little extra." Amazon Buy It! The Drop Women's Blake Long Blazer in Ivory, $52.43 (orig. $74.90); amazon.com Blazers can look effortless, but they can also add an elaborate touch: This double-breasted polyester option from Amazon is lined with shiny, gold buttons at the front and on the sleeves for a sophisticated switch-up. Add some gold chandelier earrings and some shiny shoes for a slick 'fit. Amazon Buy It! Asvivid Draped Open Front Suit Blazer in White, $51.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com Layering is still a thing in the summer — you just have to pick pieces that are made of lightweight fabrics, like linen. And for that reason, we're grabbing this Steve Madden blazer that's on sale for $61. It has an oversized boyfriend fit, a single button at the front, and a jacket vent in the back. Wear it with a breezy pleated skirt for those chilly nighttime dinners by the water, or pair it with some coordinating linen shorts and a comfy T-shirt for a day spent shopping, running errands, or meeting with friends. Zappos Buy It! Steve Madden Linen On The Edge in White, $61.35 (orig. $99); zappos.com Jennifer Garner, Kate Middleton, and Cindy Crawford gave us all the fashion confirmation we need: white blazers are summer staples that can be truly be worn all year. Keep scrolling to shop more white blazers you can wear right now at Amazon, Nordstrom, and more. Nordstrom Buy It! Adrianna Papell Scrunched Sleeve Textured Blazer in White, $39.97 (orig. $99); nordstromrack.com Walmart Buy It! Scoop Women's Boyfriend Linen Blazer in Bright White, $45; walmart.com Nordstrom Buy It! Halogen Single Button Relaxed Blazer in Bright White, $129; nordstrom.com H&M Buy It! H&M Double-Breasted Jacket in White, $39.99; hm.com Zara Buy It! Zara Buttoned Oversized Blazer in Oyster White, $89.90; zara.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. 