Jennifer Garner's Crisp White Blazer Is a Summer Staple You Should Wear Right Now — Get the Look for $40

Jennifer Garner is wearing a white blazer ahead of schedule.

On April 22, The Last Thing He Told Me star attended the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. Sitting on the stage, the actress looked ready for summer in her bright white blazer, denim jeans, and a blue button-down shirt. After taking a closer look, the blazer appeared to have tiny white stripes and even looked like the blazer the actress previously wore to the Big Night Out Gala at the end of November.

And not too long before that on April 11, Garner wore a different white blazer with coordinating cuffed pants. Sensing a trend here, we rounded up seven similar picks, with some more warm weather-friendly, lightweight options, too, that start at $40.

Getty Images

Shop White Blazers Inspired by Jennifer Garner

Garner is the most recent celebrity to wear a white blazer, and she's in good company: Kate Middleton paired a white blazer with trousers at the end of March, while Cindy Crawford wore one with jeans and a graphic T-shirt earlier this month. No matter the occasion, blazers serve as the thread that can instantly pull any outfit together. And there's just something sophisticated about a crisp white blazer — no matter the season.

If you're not sure where to start looking for a white blazer, check out this "beautiful" option from The Drop that has over 3,000 five-star ratings. The color and silhouette are similar to Garner's most recent blazer, but it also has a fun detail, too: notched collars.

One shopper, who likes to keep their backside covered at work, said the blazer is "cut beautifully" and called it "the missing link in your wardrobe." Another shopper added, "This is such an easy piece to throw over and make an outfit a little extra."

Amazon

Buy It! The Drop Women's Blake Long Blazer in Ivory, $52.43 (orig. $74.90); amazon.com

Blazers can look effortless, but they can also add an elaborate touch: This double-breasted polyester option from Amazon is lined with shiny, gold buttons at the front and on the sleeves for a sophisticated switch-up. Add some gold chandelier earrings and some shiny shoes for a slick 'fit.

Amazon

Buy It! Asvivid Draped Open Front Suit Blazer in White, $51.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Layering is still a thing in the summer — you just have to pick pieces that are made of lightweight fabrics, like linen. And for that reason, we're grabbing this Steve Madden blazer that's on sale for $61. It has an oversized boyfriend fit, a single button at the front, and a jacket vent in the back.

Wear it with a breezy pleated skirt for those chilly nighttime dinners by the water, or pair it with some coordinating linen shorts and a comfy T-shirt for a day spent shopping, running errands, or meeting with friends.

Zappos

Buy It! Steve Madden Linen On The Edge in White, $61.35 (orig. $99); zappos.com

Jennifer Garner, Kate Middleton, and Cindy Crawford gave us all the fashion confirmation we need: white blazers are summer staples that can be truly be worn all year. Keep scrolling to shop more white blazers you can wear right now at Amazon, Nordstrom, and more.

Nordstrom

Buy It! Adrianna Papell Scrunched Sleeve Textured Blazer in White, $39.97 (orig. $99); nordstromrack.com

Walmart

Buy It! Scoop Women's Boyfriend Linen Blazer in Bright White, $45; walmart.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Halogen Single Button Relaxed Blazer in Bright White, $129; nordstrom.com

H&M

Buy It! H&M Double-Breasted Jacket in White, $39.99; hm.com

Zara

Buy It! Zara Buttoned Oversized Blazer in Oyster White, $89.90; zara.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.