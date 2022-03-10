Shop

Jennifer Garner's $116 Comfy Sneaker Is Almost Sold Out — but These 5 Dupes from Amazon Aren't

Meghan Markle and Reese Witherspoon have caused similar spikes in Veja sales
By Carly Kulzer March 09, 2022 10:00 PM
As if you could ever have too many pairs of shoes (especially comfy sneakers), there's one more pair your wardrobe is missing. Veja sneakers are a popular brand among several celebrities including Meghan Markle and Reese Witherspoon, and Jennifer Garner just was spotted wearing its SDU Rec style in an Instagram post last month. Unfortunately, her exact shoes are sold out practically everywhere, but we were able to find five lookalikes on Amazon that are just as stylish and comfortable. 

One similar lookalike we came across is the Curran Rechelle Casual Sneaker by Vionic. The color palette is spot-on and it even has the classic 'V' design on the side. Plus, it's backed by lots of reviewers who are on their feet all day. One nurse who has a history of plantar fasciitis wrote, "these are the best shoes I have worn in years" and went on to say they love the shoes so much that they have them in five colors. 

When searching for the perfect Veja dupe to mimic Garner, you should not only look for similar colors and styles, but consider how comfortable it is, too. New Balance is known for its reliable sneakers that are made to last and are a rather affordable option. This pair closely resembles the light gray and matcha tennies, cost just $85, and are backed by hundreds of five-star ratings. One five-star reviewer said the 574 V2 sneakers are "incredibly comfortable" and fit the same as more expensive pairs. The best part? They cost way less.

Below, find four Veja lookalikes that are available on Amazon for almost every budget. Choose your favorite and add a pair of overalls and a striped tee to your cart, too, so you can recreate Garner's complete look. 

