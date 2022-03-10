Jennifer Garner's $116 Comfy Sneaker Is Almost Sold Out — but These 5 Dupes from Amazon Aren't

When searching for the perfect Veja dupe to mimic Garner, you should not only look for similar colors and styles, but consider how comfortable it is, too. New Balance is known for its reliable sneakers that are made to last and are a rather affordable option. This pair closely resembles the light gray and matcha tennies, cost just $85, and are backed by hundreds of five-star ratings. One five-star reviewer said the 574 V2 sneakers are "incredibly comfortable" and fit the same as more expensive pairs. The best part? They cost way less.