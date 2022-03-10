Jennifer Garner's $116 Comfy Sneaker Is Almost Sold Out — but These 5 Dupes from Amazon Aren't
As if you could ever have too many pairs of shoes (especially comfy sneakers), there's one more pair your wardrobe is missing. Veja sneakers are a popular brand among several celebrities including Meghan Markle and Reese Witherspoon, and Jennifer Garner just was spotted wearing its SDU Rec style in an Instagram post last month. Unfortunately, her exact shoes are sold out practically everywhere, but we were able to find five lookalikes on Amazon that are just as stylish and comfortable.
One similar lookalike we came across is the Curran Rechelle Casual Sneaker by Vionic. The color palette is spot-on and it even has the classic 'V' design on the side. Plus, it's backed by lots of reviewers who are on their feet all day. One nurse who has a history of plantar fasciitis wrote, "these are the best shoes I have worn in years" and went on to say they love the shoes so much that they have them in five colors.
When searching for the perfect Veja dupe to mimic Garner, you should not only look for similar colors and styles, but consider how comfortable it is, too. New Balance is known for its reliable sneakers that are made to last and are a rather affordable option. This pair closely resembles the light gray and matcha tennies, cost just $85, and are backed by hundreds of five-star ratings. One five-star reviewer said the 574 V2 sneakers are "incredibly comfortable" and fit the same as more expensive pairs. The best part? They cost way less.
Buy It! New Balance Women's 574 V2 Sneaker in Dusk Blue, $84.99; amazon.com
The most budget-friendly shoe on our list is the Puma Future Rider Sneaker that's ideal for street style and running. It has extra foam for added comfort and support, plus the brand's Federbein outsole that provides shock absorption. With this stylish sneaker in your lineup, you'll have a comfortable shoe to upgrade any outfit and it's sure to be your first choice for a sweat sesh.
Below, find four Veja lookalikes that are available on Amazon for almost every budget. Choose your favorite and add a pair of overalls and a striped tee to your cart, too, so you can recreate Garner's complete look.
Buy It! Vionic Women's Curran Rechelle Casual Sneaker, $49.99–$129.95; amazon.com
Buy It! Vionic Women's Curran Breilyn Casual Sneakers in Vapor, $119.95; amazon.com
Buy It! New Balance Women's 515 V3 Sneaker in Rain Cloud, $74.95; amazon.com
Buy It! Puma Women's Future Rider Sneaker in White and Forever Blue, $69.75–$79.99; amazon.com
