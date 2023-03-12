Jennifer Garner Put a Spring Twist on the Tall Boot Style Kate Middleton Wore This Winter

Jennifer Garner is always garnering our attention for her relatable fashion choices. And she's done it again — this time, it was her boots that really caught our eye.

On Thursday night, The Last Thing He Told Me star attended an event in Anaheim, California, to support her organic food company Once Upon a Farm. Dressed in a practical, mom-friendly outfit, she wore a gray blazer, a long-sleeve shirt, some skinny jeans, and a pair of tall brown boots.

We're used to seeing celebs wear boots like Garner's mostly in the thick of winter, not when a seasonal change is just a few weeks away. Most recently, Kate Middleton wore a similar suede pair in December, and other stars like Kendall Jenner and Zendaya wore tall boots last fall. But after seeing Garner in a pair now, we're starting to think they're made for more than just three months out of the year — but the material makes all the difference.

Tall Boots Inspired by Jennifer Garner

Instead of suede material, go for leather or faux leather boots, like the ones Garner wore. They go with tucked-in pants, like skinny jeans and leggings, sweeping maxi dresses with (or without) sheer tights, or even body-hugging biker shorts. No matter what you wear them with, they'll look sharp and have the compliments rolling in.

We can't confirm the brand of Garner's shoes, but we can confirm that these Vepose Knee-High Boots from Amazon look pretty similar. Like hers, they hit right below the knee and also have a small heel, which adds a slight lift that's still relatively flat. The boots have some unique differences too, like a strappy buckle, and they're an even lighter brown color that looks more spring-like to us.

Buy It! Vepose Knee-High Boots in Brown, $27.49–$54.99 (orig. $98); amazon.com

The Valentina Tall Shaft Boots from Nordstrom are technically burgundy, but Garner's look like they have a tinge of red to them, too. Since they're a bit on the taller side, they'll make your legs look even longer, and they also come in black and light brown. Plus, all three options are marked down right now, ranging in price from $65 to $85.

Buy It! Nordstrom Valentina Tall Shaft Boot in Burgundy, $84.98 (orig. $169.95); nordstrom.com

Dr. Scholl's is known to deliver some pretty comfortable shoes, like these Brilliance Wide-Calf Riding Boots that are made with a memory foam cool fit insole. One five-star reviewer even said they're "like walking on a cloud of comfort."

Spring is almost here, so now's a good time to grab a pair of brown boots to copy Jennifer Garner's look and get your closet ready for better weather ahead.

Buy It! Dr. Scholl's Brilliance Wide-Calf Riding Boot in Whiskey, $26.96–$96.78 (orig. $120); amazon.com

Buy It! Baretraps Capella Boot in Cognac, $89.99 (orig. $130); dsw.com

Buy It! Nordstrom Oliver Riding Boot in Brown Saddle, $59.98 (orig. $149.95); nordstrom.com

Buy It! LifeStride Bristol Tall Riding Boots in Walnut Brown, $59.45–$64.99 (orig. $119.99); amazon.com

