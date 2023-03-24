Celebs Like Renée Zellweger and Jennifer Garner Are Declaring Plaid a Spring Print with This Subtle Tweak

Spring is officially here, but sometimes it takes a few weeks to actually feel like it. While we transition to warmer days, it's essential to have layers on standby to toss on or take off through unpredictable weather. And celebrities have been tapping this cute and practical fall favorite style as of late — but with a spring twist.

While you may see plaid flannets in deep browns, reds, and oranges during the fall, Renée Zellweger and Jennifer Garner have worn the print in light blues, yellows, and pinks recently. Jennifer Lopez also tapped the trend a few weeks ago while viewing a $64 million property with husband Ben Affleck.

Flannels are ideal for between-season dressings thanks to their lightweight fabric and long sleeves. Snagging one in a lighter hue is an easy way to make it spring-ready, and we found the cutest options at Amazon, Madewell, and Nordstrom for as little as $18.

Shop Plaid Flannels Inspired by Celebs

Nothing screams casual more than a baseball cap, a pair of blue jeans, and a flannel — that's why Zellweger's recent look while performing at the Paste Magazine Austin Showcase on March 17 is perfect for this time of year. And with hues of blue and white, this $35 plaid flannel shacket at Amazon looks so similar to the one the star was wearing.

Made from a soft polyester and spandex blend, the Prettygarden Plaid Shacket is ideal for transitional weather because it's easy to layer on and off, and you can even roll up the sleeves for more breathability if needed. It features a chest pocket, comes in 26 colors, and is on double sale right now.

Buy It! Prettygarden Plaid Shacket, $35.09 with coupon (orig. $42.99); amazon.com

Looking for something even more lightweight? Meet your new staple this spring: the Caslon Stripe Woven Shirt, which comes with short sleeves for those sunny spring days that we're all counting down for. The linen and rayon fabric is breezy and you can wear it over jeans, skirts, or cargo pants. One Nordstrom shopper said she loved the "flattering" top so much that she bought it in two colors.

Buy It! Caslon Stripe Woven Shirt, $59; nordstrom.com

You can get in on the plaid flannel trend for as little as $18 with the Megfie Oversized Flannel Shirt, which is available at Amazon. The white and light blue pattern make this flannel an ideal transition piece from winter to spring. Plus, it's made of a polyester and cotton blend that's lightweight and breathable, and the long-sleeve silhouette offers optimal coverage on days when it's slightly more chilly. You can also cuff the sleeves back when it warms up, or unbutton the flannel to de-layer.

Buy It! Megfie Oversized Flannel Shirt, $17.99 with coupon (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

If you're looking for an easy and lightweight layer to wear, opt for this Hollywood staple. Keep scrolling to shop it in more spring-ready colors below.

Buy It! BTFBM Plaid Flannel Shirt, $34 with coupon (orig. $48.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Rails Hunter Plaid Button-Up Shirt in Navy Ivory Ice, $100.80 (orig. $168); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Madewell Flannel Long-Sleeve Boxy Shirt in Herringbone, $29.99 (orig. $92); madewell.com

Buy It! Dickies Long Sleeve Flannel Shirt, $29.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Rails Hunter Plaid Button-Up Shirt in White Almond, $126 (orig. $168); nordstrom.com

