With the season changing in just a few weeks, we aren't shocked to see that fall fashion is already starting to take over social media. Jennifer Garner just wore a striped sweater and a pair of bright red Hunter boots in her latest Instagram post where she's enjoying coffee in a grassy field.

The Hunter Original Play Tall Rain Boots are a staple shoe that many people (including the Queen of England and Meghan Markle) have in their collections and for good reason. Not only are they fully functional and made with durable waterproof rubber, but they're also super stylish with a 1.5-inch heel and a matte finish.

Wear the boots with jeans like Garner, or pair them with leggings if you want to go for something more comfortable and casual. The pull-on design is easy to slip on and off, which means you can quickly swap them for another pair of shoes once you're indoors and out of the rain.

The Logo Red shade Garner was spotted in is available at Amazon in women's sizes 5–11 along with nine other color options including black, navy, and pink.

Amazon

Buy It! Hunter Womens Original Play Tall Rain Boots, $119.95; amazon.com

The rubber material makes these boots super easy to wipe clean with a washcloth, so they're a great choice for rainy days in the city and muddy rural areas. They come with a soft polyester lining, but if you want something warmer so they can double as a snow boot, we suggest grabbing a pair of Hunter women's tall boot socks as well.

Garner isn't the only one who enjoys wearing these boots; hundreds of Amazon shoppers gave them a perfect rating and one shopper said, "the rubber is soft and flexible, so they are much more comfortable than cheaper rain boots." Another five-star reviewer described them as "Hunter's best style yet" and added that shoppers between sizes should consider sizing down.

If Garner is wearing it, then you know it's worth every penny. Everyone should have at least one pair of rain boots in their closet, and you can't go wrong with a luxury brand like Hunter that's been around for years and worn by A-list celebrities, and royals alike.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.