Jennifer Garner Packed This Practical Black Tote Bag with Endless Supplies for a Family Road Trip

Shop the editor-approved bag, plus similar styles for as little as $30

By
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski

Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. During her undergraduate studies at The University of Arizona and during her graduate studies at Northwestern University, she freelanced for brands like POPSUGAR and The Everygirl. She also previously interned at L'OFFICIEL USA, where she got to cover a wide variety of topics. When not writing, you can find her planning outfits for future events, online shopping, or chatting up a storm with her nearest friend.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 9, 2022 09:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Jennifer Garner attends the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Jennifer Garner isn't a regular mom, she's a cool mom — especially when it comes to traveling.

Last month, the actress shared a super relatable mom moment. In an Instagram video, she emptied the contents of her spacious quilted nylon tote bag after a holiday road trip with her kids for all social media users to see. Garner pulled out some of the travel necessities you'd expect, like chargers and playing cards, along with a few other goodies, like opened candy bars and rogue M&Ms.

As for her exact bag, we discovered that it's the MZ Wallace Medium Metro Tote Deluxe. For $275, the lightweight bag comes with a detachable strap, padded handles, multiple exterior pockets, a key ring strap, a luggage sleeve, and more. And when not in use, the relaxed silhouette can easily be folded up or padded down for a simple stowaway that won't take up a ton of space.

It's no wonder Garner uses the bag for road trips — it's a traveler's saving grace. And the bag is editor-approved, too.

Black Medium Metro Tote Deluxe
mz wallace

Buy It! MZ Wallace Medium Metro Tote Deluxe, $275; mzwallace.com

If this holiday season you're in need of a roomy, durable bag, but don't have hundreds of dollars to shell out, don't worry. We've found six similar tote bags, like this puffer option from Amazon that's only $40.

It comes in 13 colors and patterns, but instead of a more concentrated quilted pattern, like Garner's bag, it has a larger puffer pattern with four main eye-catching tiles. The zipper on top adds an extra layer of security, so you don't have to worry about anything rolling out on those long-winding country roads.

And puffer coats keep popping up on this season's fashion forecast — Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber have both kept cozy in the warm outwear, so why can't your bag match, too?

Puffer Shoulder Bag for Women Mini Down Satchel Hobo Bag Quilted Tote Bag Chic Purses
Amazon

Buy It! Avilego Quilted Puffer Tote Bag, $39.99; amazon.com

In case you hadn't heard, Shay Mitchell has her own travel brand, and one of her designs is right up Garner's quilted tote bag alley. The Béis Expandable Tote comes in beige, brown, and black, and it includes features like a key leash (you'll always know where they are!) and water bottle pockets for added organization and tidiness.

And if you're the type of person who loves to match all of their luggage, Mitchell's brand has roller bags in all three of the same shades.

The Expandable Tote
beis

Buy It! Béis The Expandable Tote, $88; beistravel.com

If you'd prefer something with a little more structure, this bag from Target has a boxy silhouette and leather-like finish that looks more commuter-friendly. It comes with a laptop pocket, so you can easily (and safely) toss your work gear into it and hurry home after a long day at the office.

At just $30, the bag is a steal. The tan color is already sold out, so it's best to grab the black one soon before it goes, too. There's also this spacious shoulder bag from Amazon that looks like a larger, more casual version of the popular JW Pei bag and this Ugg quilted nylon carryall, both of which are a little more expensive.

Keep scrolling for more Jennifer Garner–inspired travel totes to have handy this holiday season.

Athleisure Soft Tote Handbag - A New Day
Target

Buy It! A New Day Athleisure Soft Tote Handbag, $30; target.com

Lightweight Shoulder bag for Women, Fits anywhere Soft Quilted Padding Tote Bag Purse, Big Capacity, lightweight and durable
amazon

Buy It! Carrotez Soft Quilted Padding Tote Bag, $58.99; amazon.com

Ugg Ellory Quilted Nylon Tote
Nordstrom

Buy It! Ugg Ellory Quilted Nylon Tote, $125; nordstrom.com

Hsitandy Quilted Tote Bag for Women, Nylon Waterproof Tote Crossbody Bags
amazon

Buy It! Hsitandy Nylon Waterproof Quilted Tote Bag, $44.99; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Apple AirTag 4 Pack
Apple AirTags Are a Hot Holiday Gift That Are Selling Out Everywhere — Here's Where to Try to Buy One Right Now
Amazon Laptops
The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Is $360 Off Right Now — Plus More Black Friday Laptop Deals
Voenxe seamless thongs
Shoppers Are Replacing All of Their Underwear With These Ultra-Comfy Seamless Thongs — and They're on Sale
Related Articles
Cyber Monday Luggage Deals
The Best Cyber Monday Luggage Deals, Including Away and Samsonite
Justin Bieber Puffer Jacket Tout
Justin and Hailey Bieber Bundled Up for Date Night, and in a Rare Twist, His Outfit Stole the Show
gifts-for-her-roundup-tout
23 Crowd-Pleasing Gifts for Women This Holiday Season, from Comfy Joggers to Photo Book Subscriptions
Kate Middleton Longchamp Gilt Cyber Monday Sale
Last Chance! The Tote Bag Kate Middleton Has Carried on Repeat Is Under $100 for Cyber Monday
Jennifer Lopez Green Houndstooth Coat Tout
Jennifer Lopez Wore a Houndstooth Coat in an Unexpected Color While Christmas Tree Shopping with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston Wore a Pair of Cozy Sweater Pants While Christmas Tree Shopping
JW PEI Handbag Roundup
My Go-To Purse Is from This Affordable Celeb-Worn Brand, and It's on Sale at Amazon Right Now
amazon people tested one off rockland underseat luggage tout
The Most Spacious Underseat Luggage We Tested Is Almost 70% Off Right Now
Best Laptop Backpacks for Travel
The 13 Best Laptop Backpacks for Travel of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
amazon fashion deals under 50 dollars cyber monday tout
Need a Winter Wardrobe Refresh? These Sweaters, Jackets, and Boots Are All on Sale for Less Than $50 at Amazon
Amazon Uggs/Koolaburra by Ugg Deals Roundup black friday tout
Ugg Slippers and Koolaburra Boots Are on Sale at Amazon for Black Friday — Including This Celeb-Loved Style
Madewell Cyber Monday
Thanks to Madewell's Cyber Monday Sale, You Can Get the Stylish, Practical Jacket Style Celebs Wear for 60% Off
Madewell Black Friday Deals Tout
Flattering Jeans, Cozy Outerwear, and a Meghan Markle-Approved Denim Jacket Are All on Sale at Madewell Today
Celeb-Loved Fashion & Beauty Products on Sale
15 Celeb-Approved Products You Can Get on Sale Today, Including Ugg Slippers, Comfy Hoodies, and Clean Mascara
Nordstrom Rack Black Friday Clearance
Nordstrom Rack's Black Friday Sale Is Filled with Handbags, Shoes, and Clothes — Up to 87% Off
Away Black Friday Sale Tout
Away's Black Friday Sale Is Bigger Than Ever This Year — and It Includes the Best Carry-On Luggage We Tested