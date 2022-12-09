Lifestyle Fashion Jennifer Garner Packed This Practical Black Tote Bag with Endless Supplies for a Family Road Trip Shop the editor-approved bag, plus similar styles for as little as $30 By Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski Instagram Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. During her undergraduate studies at The University of Arizona and during her graduate studies at Northwestern University, she freelanced for brands like POPSUGAR and The Everygirl. She also previously interned at L'OFFICIEL USA, where she got to cover a wide variety of topics. Jennifer Garner isn't a regular mom, she's a cool mom — especially when it comes to traveling. Last month, the actress shared a super relatable mom moment. In an Instagram video, she emptied the contents of her spacious quilted nylon tote bag after a holiday road trip with her kids for all social media users to see. Garner pulled out some of the travel necessities you'd expect, like chargers and playing cards, along with a few other goodies, like opened candy bars and rogue M&Ms. Want to unlock even more savings? Sign up to get hand-picked deals delivered by text message. As for her exact bag, we discovered that it's the MZ Wallace Medium Metro Tote Deluxe. For $275, the lightweight bag comes with a detachable strap, padded handles, multiple exterior pockets, a key ring strap, a luggage sleeve, and more. And when not in use, the relaxed silhouette can easily be folded up or padded down for a simple stowaway that won't take up a ton of space. It's no wonder Garner uses the bag for road trips — it's a traveler's saving grace. And the bag is editor-approved, too. mz wallace Buy It! MZ Wallace Medium Metro Tote Deluxe, $275; mzwallace.com Jennifer Garner's Latest Low-Key Look Includes the Effortless Top That Everyone Should Have in Their Closet If this holiday season you're in need of a roomy, durable bag, but don't have hundreds of dollars to shell out, don't worry. We've found six similar tote bags, like this puffer option from Amazon that's only $40. It comes in 13 colors and patterns, but instead of a more concentrated quilted pattern, like Garner's bag, it has a larger puffer pattern with four main eye-catching tiles. The zipper on top adds an extra layer of security, so you don't have to worry about anything rolling out on those long-winding country roads. And puffer coats keep popping up on this season's fashion forecast — Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber have both kept cozy in the warm outwear, so why can't your bag match, too? Amazon Buy It! Avilego Quilted Puffer Tote Bag, $39.99; amazon.com In case you hadn't heard, Shay Mitchell has her own travel brand, and one of her designs is right up Garner's quilted tote bag alley. The Béis Expandable Tote comes in beige, brown, and black, and it includes features like a key leash (you'll always know where they are!) and water bottle pockets for added organization and tidiness. And if you're the type of person who loves to match all of their luggage, Mitchell's brand has roller bags in all three of the same shades. beis Buy It! Béis The Expandable Tote, $88; beistravel.com If you'd prefer something with a little more structure, this bag from Target has a boxy silhouette and leather-like finish that looks more commuter-friendly. It comes with a laptop pocket, so you can easily (and safely) toss your work gear into it and hurry home after a long day at the office. At just $30, the bag is a steal. The tan color is already sold out, so it's best to grab the black one soon before it goes, too. There's also this spacious shoulder bag from Amazon that looks like a larger, more casual version of the popular JW Pei bag and this Ugg quilted nylon carryall, both of which are a little more expensive. Keep scrolling for more Jennifer Garner–inspired travel totes to have handy this holiday season. Target Buy It! A New Day Athleisure Soft Tote Handbag, $30; target.com amazon Buy It! Carrotez Soft Quilted Padding Tote Bag, $58.99; amazon.com Nordstrom Buy It! Ugg Ellory Quilted Nylon Tote, $125; nordstrom.com amazon Buy It! Hsitandy Nylon Waterproof Quilted Tote Bag, $44.99; amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.