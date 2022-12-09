Jennifer Garner Packed This Practical Black Tote Bag with Endless Supplies for a Family Road Trip

Jennifer Garner isn't a regular mom, she's a cool mom — especially when it comes to traveling.

Last month, the actress shared a super relatable mom moment. In an Instagram video, she emptied the contents of her spacious quilted nylon tote bag after a holiday road trip with her kids for all social media users to see. Garner pulled out some of the travel necessities you'd expect, like chargers and playing cards, along with a few other goodies, like opened candy bars and rogue M&Ms.

As for her exact bag, we discovered that it's the MZ Wallace Medium Metro Tote Deluxe. For $275, the lightweight bag comes with a detachable strap, padded handles, multiple exterior pockets, a key ring strap, a luggage sleeve, and more. And when not in use, the relaxed silhouette can easily be folded up or padded down for a simple stowaway that won't take up a ton of space.

It's no wonder Garner uses the bag for road trips — it's a traveler's saving grace. And the bag is editor-approved, too.

If this holiday season you're in need of a roomy, durable bag, but don't have hundreds of dollars to shell out, don't worry. We've found six similar tote bags, like this puffer option from Amazon that's only $40.

It comes in 13 colors and patterns, but instead of a more concentrated quilted pattern, like Garner's bag, it has a larger puffer pattern with four main eye-catching tiles. The zipper on top adds an extra layer of security, so you don't have to worry about anything rolling out on those long-winding country roads.

And puffer coats keep popping up on this season's fashion forecast — Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber have both kept cozy in the warm outwear, so why can't your bag match, too?

In case you hadn't heard, Shay Mitchell has her own travel brand, and one of her designs is right up Garner's quilted tote bag alley. The Béis Expandable Tote comes in beige, brown, and black, and it includes features like a key leash (you'll always know where they are!) and water bottle pockets for added organization and tidiness.

And if you're the type of person who loves to match all of their luggage, Mitchell's brand has roller bags in all three of the same shades.

If you'd prefer something with a little more structure, this bag from Target has a boxy silhouette and leather-like finish that looks more commuter-friendly. It comes with a laptop pocket, so you can easily (and safely) toss your work gear into it and hurry home after a long day at the office.

At just $30, the bag is a steal. The tan color is already sold out, so it's best to grab the black one soon before it goes, too. There's also this spacious shoulder bag from Amazon that looks like a larger, more casual version of the popular JW Pei bag and this Ugg quilted nylon carryall, both of which are a little more expensive.

Keep scrolling for more Jennifer Garner–inspired travel totes to have handy this holiday season.

