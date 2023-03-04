Lifestyle Fashion Jennifer Garner, Lea Michele, and More Celebrities Can't Stop Wearing This Basic Color from Head-to-Toe Here’s how to get in on the trend starting at $33 By Kayla Blanton Kayla Blanton Kayla has covered celebrity shopping for various outlets since 2018, and recently added People.com to her list. She also covers health, beauty, shopping, and design. Kayla's interviewed a swath of celebrities (including lots of drag queens), but some honorable mentions are Hilary Duff, Martina McBride, and Sterling K. Brown. She graduated from Ohio University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in journalism that specialized in public health and women, gender, and sexuality studies. She lives with her husband and cat in Cincinnati, Ohio. Celebrity fashion has had a colorful few years — from lockdown-fueled tie-dye loungewear to Barbiecore pink. So it was only a matter of time before Hollywood was "back in black," as AC/DC would put it. Nothing speaks sophistication quite like the timeless shade, and right now, stars are wearing black clothing from head-to-toe. In February, Gigi Hadid and Lea Michele walked on the wild side of the trend, Hadid with an all-leather take of a statement bomber, knee-high boots, and fingerless gloves, and Michele wearing a dramatic dress-top and trousers accessorized with an oversized zipper belt. At the February 22 premiere of Party Down, Jennifer Garner and Kristen Bell wore more classic interpretations of the trend in the form of dressy black jumpsuits; Garner's featuring cap sleeves and a boxy neckline, and Bell's featuring a wrap detail and off-the-shoulder long sleeves. And most recently, the ladies of Friends — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow — reunited on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for Cox's induction ceremony wearing, you guessed it, all black, bundled up in knee-length trench coats. (It's like they planned it or something!) Getty Images Shop Classic Black Styles Inspired by Celebrities Blencot Short Sleeve Jumpsuit, $39.95 (orig. $69.95); amazon.com Spanx Perfect Pant, $148; spanx.com Madwell Lucie Puff-Sleeve Midi Dress, $118.50 (orig. $128); madewell.com Everlane The Pima Micro-Rib Crew Tee, $40; everlane.com The Drop Gabriella High-Neck A-Line Dress, $49.90; amazon.com Spanx Suit Yourself Long Sleeve Thong Bodysuit, $78; spanx.com J.Crew Invite Dress, $159.50 (orig. $228); jcrew.com Cnkwei Casual Blazer, $54.99; amazon.com Freeprance Paper Bag Trousers, $32.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com CeCe Bow Knit Top, $59; nordstrom.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Especially amid the unseasonably cold weather in Los Angeles, you can't really blame stars for stepping out in the classic color. And the best part is, their sleek silhouettes are super easy to recreate. Digging Aniston or Michele's business chic trousers? The Spanx Perfect Pant (also beloved by Oprah) will effortlessly emulate their looks — whether you're wearing them for work or play. They're extra comfortable thanks to the four-way stretch premium ponte fabric they're made from and the fact that they have a pull-on design that's free of buttons. Spanx Buy It! Spanx Perfect Pant, $148; spanx.com If you're more into Garner's jumpsuit, Amazon sells a similar one that's currently on sale for $36 with a hidden coupon. The one-piece has short puff sleeves and a tie waist belt that make it look formal, but it's made of stretchy material that make it feel more like pajamas. Amazon Buy It! Blencot Short Sleeve Jumpsuit, $35.95 with coupon (orig. $69.95); amazon.com We all know that a classic little black dress (LBD) is a wardrobe essential, but a midi is a must, too! For a more muted version of Michele's statement sleeves, this Madwell puff-sleeve midi dress is great for everyday wear. Bonus: It has pockets! Madewell Buy It! Madwell Lucie Puff-Sleeve Midi Dress, $118.50 (orig. $128); madewell.com From LBDs to black T-shirts and jeans, there's truly no occasion too formal or casual for the shade of the night. So if you don't know what to wear, just throw on an all-black to look and immediately feel put together. The go-to uniform has served style well for decades, and it's not stopping now. Keep scrolling to add more celebrity-inspired wardrobe staples in the dark color to your closet. Everlane Buy It! Everlane The Pima Micro-Rib Crew Tee, $40; everlane.com Amazon Buy It! The Drop Gabriella High-Neck A-Line Dress, $49.90; amazon.com Spanx Buy It! Spanx Suit Yourself Long Sleeve Thong Bodysuit, $78; spanx.com J Crew Buy It! J.Crew Invite Dress, $159.50 (orig. $228); jcrew.com Amazon Buy It! Cnkwei Casual Blazer, $54.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Freeprance Paper Bag Trousers, $32.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Nordstrom Buy It! CeCe Bow Knit Top, $59; nordstrom.com Do you love a good deal? 