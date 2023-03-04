Jennifer Garner, Lea Michele, and More Celebrities Can't Stop Wearing This Basic Color from Head-to-Toe

Celebrity fashion has had a colorful few years — from lockdown-fueled tie-dye loungewear to Barbiecore pink. So it was only a matter of time before Hollywood was "back in black," as AC/DC would put it.

Nothing speaks sophistication quite like the timeless shade, and right now, stars are wearing black clothing from head-to-toe. In February, Gigi Hadid and Lea Michele walked on the wild side of the trend, Hadid with an all-leather take of a statement bomber, knee-high boots, and fingerless gloves, and Michele wearing a dramatic dress-top and trousers accessorized with an oversized zipper belt.

At the February 22 premiere of Party Down, Jennifer Garner and Kristen Bell wore more classic interpretations of the trend in the form of dressy black jumpsuits; Garner's featuring cap sleeves and a boxy neckline, and Bell's featuring a wrap detail and off-the-shoulder long sleeves.

And most recently, the ladies of Friends — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow — reunited on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for Cox's induction ceremony wearing, you guessed it, all black, bundled up in knee-length trench coats. (It's like they planned it or something!)

Getty Images

Shop Classic Black Styles Inspired by Celebrities

Especially amid the unseasonably cold weather in Los Angeles, you can't really blame stars for stepping out in the classic color. And the best part is, their sleek silhouettes are super easy to recreate.

Digging Aniston or Michele's business chic trousers? The Spanx Perfect Pant (also beloved by Oprah) will effortlessly emulate their looks — whether you're wearing them for work or play. They're extra comfortable thanks to the four-way stretch premium ponte fabric they're made from and the fact that they have a pull-on design that's free of buttons.

Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Perfect Pant, $148; spanx.com

If you're more into Garner's jumpsuit, Amazon sells a similar one that's currently on sale for $36 with a hidden coupon. The one-piece has short puff sleeves and a tie waist belt that make it look formal, but it's made of stretchy material that make it feel more like pajamas.

Amazon

Buy It! Blencot Short Sleeve Jumpsuit, $35.95 with coupon (orig. $69.95); amazon.com

We all know that a classic little black dress (LBD) is a wardrobe essential, but a midi is a must, too! For a more muted version of Michele's statement sleeves, this Madwell puff-sleeve midi dress is great for everyday wear. Bonus: It has pockets!

Madewell

Buy It! Madwell Lucie Puff-Sleeve Midi Dress, $118.50 (orig. $128); madewell.com

From LBDs to black T-shirts and jeans, there's truly no occasion too formal or casual for the shade of the night. So if you don't know what to wear, just throw on an all-black to look and immediately feel put together. The go-to uniform has served style well for decades, and it's not stopping now.

Keep scrolling to add more celebrity-inspired wardrobe staples in the dark color to your closet.

Everlane

Buy It! Everlane The Pima Micro-Rib Crew Tee, $40; everlane.com

Amazon

Buy It! The Drop Gabriella High-Neck A-Line Dress, $49.90; amazon.com

Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Suit Yourself Long Sleeve Thong Bodysuit, $78; spanx.com

J Crew

Buy It! J.Crew Invite Dress, $159.50 (orig. $228); jcrew.com

Amazon

Buy It! Cnkwei Casual Blazer, $54.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Freeprance Paper Bag Trousers, $32.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! CeCe Bow Knit Top, $59; nordstrom.com

