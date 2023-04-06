Jennifer Garner Wears These Soft Pajamas, Which Make Me Feel Like I'm Wrapped Up in Luxurious Hotel Sheets

Jennifer Garner has been my idol ever since I watched 13 Going on 30 for my 13th birthday with all my friends. Now, as I'm nearing 30, I'm still a huge fan, but more so for her relatable fashion — even her sleep style.

Unlike Jenna Rink, who wears silky nightgowns to bed, Garner has a much more practical pair of pajamas. Last year, she posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram Stories wearing red pinstripe Lake Pajamas, and I've been eyeing them ever since. The brand recently sent me the same ones to try for myself, and let's just say, you won't want to sleep on getting a set.

It comes with a collared, long-sleeve button-down shirt and a matching pair of pants with an elastic waistband. When I first put them on, I noticed just how soft the fabric was against my skin — it basically feels like being wrapped up in supremely soft hotel sheets that you never want to leave.

Lake

Buy It! Lake Pajamas Poplin Piped Pants Set in Navy Stripe, $136; lakepajamas.com

They're made from a 100 percent cotton poplin material that's lightweight and breathable, so they're great to wear every season. The pieces have small details that make them feel luxurious, like dainty buttons and piping along the cuffs, the hems, and the two front pockets on the shirt.

While I'm not big on wearing pajamas to bed, I've really enjoyed lounging around in these ones in the evening. I usually change into them after work to cozy up in my reading chair with a book, and sometimes, I'll even wear the pieces separately.

People / Alex Warner

I tend to wear the bottoms more often with a sweatshirt or T-shirt while cooking dinner or doing chores. There isn't much stretch to the fabric, so they were a little snug around my hips, though I personally didn't mind. I also had to roll the elastic waistband down, because it was just a little too big around my waist.

And I've actually worn the shirt beyond my apartment. Since it's a little more fitted around the chest and arms, it feels like a regular button-down blouse. I tucked it into a pair of high-waisted jeans (to hide the front pockets) for brunch, and no one knew it was actually a pajama shirt!

Though mine and Garner's exact red pinstripe pajamas are no longer available, there's also navy pinstripe and a solid peachy pink and pacific blue. The set comes in sizes XXS to XXL, and since cotton tends to shrink when washed, the brand recommends sizing up if you're in between, especially because shrinkage is accounted for in its design. If long pants aren't your style, there are pajama shorts sets made from the same soft material, along with plenty of other cozy lounge styles.

You can get your own pair of Lake Pajamas for $136, which might seem expensive. But for a quality pair of year-round jammies with a stamp of approval from Jennifer Garner, I'd say they're worth the splurge. When I put on my Lake Pajamas, I feel not only comfy and relaxed, but also happy knowing she and I might be twinning that night.

Lake

Buy It! Lake Pajamas Poplin Piped Pants Set in Peach, $136; lakepajamas.com

Lake

Buy It! Lake Pajamas Poplin Piped Pants Set in Wyeth Pacific Blue, $136; lakepajamas.com

Alex Warner is an editor and strategist for PEOPLE.com who occasionally receives products to review and writes about her personal favorites.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.