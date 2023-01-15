Jennifer Garner and Katie Holmes Are Wearing the Cozy Winter Pants We Almost Forgot About

Comfy like sweatpants, but way more polished

By
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale

Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale.

Published on January 15, 2023 06:00 AM

Jen Garner and Katie Holmes Corduroy Pants tout
Photo: Getty, People / Reese Herrington

When it comes to winter pants, jeans are an obvious choice and a Hollywood staple thanks to their thick fabric and ability to easily pair with everything. But there's an option many of us totally forgot about that is even comfier and has the feel of sweatpants, but looks way more polished: corduroy pants.

And it was none other than Jennifer Garner who reminded us why our winter closet needs a pair. In her latest Instagram post, the actress performed a sing-a-long with her golden retriever Birdie while wearing a pair of cozy beige corduroy pants. She styled them with a knit sweater, a gray blouse, and black glasses.

Plus, Garner isn't the only celebrity to wear corduroy as of late. While out and about in New York City, Katie Holmes tapped into the cozy trend with wide-leg corduroy pants in a burgundy red hue, which she wore with a navy puffer coat and white sneakers. Cate Blanchett had an elegant take on the mega-soft fabric with her corduroy pants and matching blazer from Mango.

As temperatures continue to freeze up, having a warm pair of corduroy pants in your closet can come in handy for when you want to feel like you're wearing sweatpants, but look way more work-ready. And we found a few pairs that look so much like the ones celebrities have been wearing, starting at as little as $20.

Shop Corduroy Pants Inspired by Celebrities

  • Zaful Vintage Corduroy Straight Pant, $19.99 with coupon (orig. $30.99); amazon.com
  • Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Pant: Corduroy Edition, $54 with code REFRESH (orig. $108); madewell.com
  • Sidefeel Corduroy Flare Pants, $39.88; amazon.com
  • Floerns Straight Leg Corduroy Pant, $39.99; amazon.com
  • Silver Jeans Co. Highly Desirable High Waist Corduroy Trouser Jeans, $78; nordstrom.com
  • Free People We the Free Jayde Flare Leg Corduroy Pants, $98; nordstrom.com
  • Topshop Kort High Waist Corduroy Pants, $86; nordstrom.com

If you love the look of Garner's corduroy pants, you can get a pair at Amazon that look so similar for as little as $20. Zaful's Vintage Corduroy Straight Pant is a trouser-style pant that has a flattering high waist and straight leg. They feature warm and soft polyester and spandex fabric that's breathable, plus four pockets to keep your hands warm on those cool winter commute days. And right now, you can score double discounts thanks to an on-site coupon.

ZAFUL Women's Vintage Corduroy Pants High Waisted Straight Leg Pants Pockets Trousers
Amazon

Buy It! Zaful Vintage Corduroy Straight Pant, $19.99 with coupon (orig. $30.99); amazon.com

Madewell's iconic The Perfect collection pants are also available in a corduroy version, which is wildly popular among shoppers (more than 1,600 people have added them to their cart in the past seven days alone). The pants feature a high waist with a slouchy wide leg, a trend so many celebrities have been wearing recently. The fabric is plush corduroy with a touch of stretch for a fit that moves with you, and the pants are machine-washable for an easy clean. Using the code REFRESH at checkout, you can get these popular pants for $54, which is half off their usual price.

The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Pant: Corduroy Edition
Madewell

Buy It! Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Pant: Corduroy Edition, $54 with code REFRESH (orig. $108); madewell.com

Flare pants are another silhouette celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner have been wearing, and you can get the leg-elongating look in a cozy corduroy fabric, too. The high-waisted pants, which go for $40 at Amazon, feature a bell bottom leg paired and feature two back pockets. One five-star reviewer called the pants "soft" and "stretchy," and in addition to brown shade, you can get them in 21 colors, ranging from warm neutrals like khaki and tan to vibrant hues like pink and blue.

Sidefeel Women Corduroy Flare Pants Elastic Waist Bell Bottom Trousers
Amazon

Buy It! Sidefeel Corduroy Flare Pants, $39.88; amazon.com

If you're looking for warm-as-can-be pants that look sleek enough to wear to the office and out to dinner but are still super comfy, corduroy is it. Take a page from Hollywood's book and shop more pairs of this timeless pant below.

Floerns Women's Casual High Waisted Straight Leg Pocket Corduroy Pants
Amazon

Buy It! Floerns Straight Leg Corduroy Pant, $39.99; amazon.com

free people We the Free Jayde Flare Leg Corduroy Pants
Nordstrom

Buy It! Free People We the Free Jayde Flare Leg Corduroy Pants, $98; nordstrom.com

Topshop Kort High Waist Corduroy Pants
Nordstrom

Buy It! Topshop Kort High Waist Corduroy Pants, $86; nordstrom.com

