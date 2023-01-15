Lifestyle Fashion Jennifer Garner and Katie Holmes Are Wearing the Cozy Winter Pants We Almost Forgot About Comfy like sweatpants, but way more polished By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 15, 2023 06:00 AM We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty, People / Reese Herrington When it comes to winter pants, jeans are an obvious choice and a Hollywood staple thanks to their thick fabric and ability to easily pair with everything. But there's an option many of us totally forgot about that is even comfier and has the feel of sweatpants, but looks way more polished: corduroy pants. And it was none other than Jennifer Garner who reminded us why our winter closet needs a pair. In her latest Instagram post, the actress performed a sing-a-long with her golden retriever Birdie while wearing a pair of cozy beige corduroy pants. She styled them with a knit sweater, a gray blouse, and black glasses. Plus, Garner isn't the only celebrity to wear corduroy as of late. While out and about in New York City, Katie Holmes tapped into the cozy trend with wide-leg corduroy pants in a burgundy red hue, which she wore with a navy puffer coat and white sneakers. Cate Blanchett had an elegant take on the mega-soft fabric with her corduroy pants and matching blazer from Mango. As temperatures continue to freeze up, having a warm pair of corduroy pants in your closet can come in handy for when you want to feel like you're wearing sweatpants, but look way more work-ready. And we found a few pairs that look so much like the ones celebrities have been wearing, starting at as little as $20. Shop Corduroy Pants Inspired by Celebrities Zaful Vintage Corduroy Straight Pant, $19.99 with coupon (orig. $30.99); amazon.com Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Pant: Corduroy Edition, $54 with code REFRESH (orig. $108); madewell.com Sidefeel Corduroy Flare Pants, $39.88; amazon.com Floerns Straight Leg Corduroy Pant, $39.99; amazon.com Silver Jeans Co. Highly Desirable High Waist Corduroy Trouser Jeans, $78; nordstrom.com Free People We the Free Jayde Flare Leg Corduroy Pants, $98; nordstrom.com Topshop Kort High Waist Corduroy Pants, $86; nordstrom.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. If you love the look of Garner's corduroy pants, you can get a pair at Amazon that look so similar for as little as $20. Zaful's Vintage Corduroy Straight Pant is a trouser-style pant that has a flattering high waist and straight leg. They feature warm and soft polyester and spandex fabric that's breathable, plus four pockets to keep your hands warm on those cool winter commute days. And right now, you can score double discounts thanks to an on-site coupon. Amazon Buy It! Zaful Vintage Corduroy Straight Pant, $19.99 with coupon (orig. $30.99); amazon.com Madewell's iconic The Perfect collection pants are also available in a corduroy version, which is wildly popular among shoppers (more than 1,600 people have added them to their cart in the past seven days alone). The pants feature a high waist with a slouchy wide leg, a trend so many celebrities have been wearing recently. The fabric is plush corduroy with a touch of stretch for a fit that moves with you, and the pants are machine-washable for an easy clean. Using the code REFRESH at checkout, you can get these popular pants for $54, which is half off their usual price. Madewell Buy It! Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Pant: Corduroy Edition, $54 with code REFRESH (orig. $108); madewell.com Flare pants are another silhouette celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner have been wearing, and you can get the leg-elongating look in a cozy corduroy fabric, too. The high-waisted pants, which go for $40 at Amazon, feature a bell bottom leg paired and feature two back pockets. One five-star reviewer called the pants "soft" and "stretchy," and in addition to brown shade, you can get them in 21 colors, ranging from warm neutrals like khaki and tan to vibrant hues like pink and blue. Amazon Buy It! Sidefeel Corduroy Flare Pants, $39.88; amazon.com If you're looking for warm-as-can-be pants that look sleek enough to wear to the office and out to dinner but are still super comfy, corduroy is it. Take a page from Hollywood's book and shop more pairs of this timeless pant below. Amazon Buy It! Floerns Straight Leg Corduroy Pant, $39.99; amazon.com Nordstrom Buy It! Free People We the Free Jayde Flare Leg Corduroy Pants, $98; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! Topshop Kort High Waist Corduroy Pants, $86; nordstrom.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. 