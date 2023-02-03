Found! Jennifer Garner's Ultra-Cozy and Warm Plaid Shacket She Wears for Strolls with Her Boyfriend John Miller

Here’s where you can buy it

By
Kayla Blanton
Kayla Blanton
Kayla Blanton

Kayla has covered celebrity shopping for various outlets since 2018, and recently added People.com to her list. She also covers health, beauty, shopping, and design. Kayla's interviewed a swath of celebrities (including lots of drag queens), but some honorable mentions are Hilary Duff, Martina McBride, and Sterling K. Brown. She graduated from Ohio University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in journalism that specialized in public health and women, gender, and sexuality studies. She lives with her husband and cat in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Published on February 3, 2023 04:00 PM

Jennifer Garner
Photo: Getty Images

Mild California winters call for a middle-of-the road outer layer that's not too light, not too heavy, and goes with most outfits. And Jennifer Garner has found just the piece.

On January 30, The Last Thing He Told Me star was spotted on a stroll with her boyfriend, John Miller, wearing the Jenni Kayne Shearling-Lined Farmhouse Jacket with a gray waffle knit sweater, black leggings, and gym shoes. She also recently wore it with jeans on-set of Netflix's Family Leave, which she documented on Instagram.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-garner" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Garner</a>
John Miller and Jennifer Garner. Backgrid

As Garner demonstrated, the shacket can be styled in all different ways, and makes for the ideal transitional staple for between-season dressing. Picture it worn open and breathably over a spring dress, and break it right back out of storage (along with a hat and scarf) for crisp fall nights spent by the bonfire.

The 50 percent wool plaid shacket strikes the perfect balance of casual and chicness, and the shearling lining is oh-so cozy. At $445, it comes at a steep price, but reviewers say it's totally worth it.

Shearling-Lined Farmhouse Jacket
Jenni Kayne

Buy It! Jenni Kayne Shearling-Lined Farmhouse Jacket, $445; jennikayne.com

One person called it "the best jacket," adding that it's "warm and stylish without being too bulky." Another said it was "perfect for layering," and someone else said they hadn't taken it off since buying it. "The shape is so chic and elevates any outfit," they wrote.

Plus, Jenni Kayne is an overall celebrity-loved brand, and for good reason. The California lifestyle label sells beautiful, classic, high-quality clothes, from dresses to loungewear to tops and accessories. Jessica Alba is particularly partial to the D'Orsay Flats, a pair of elegant, pointed-toe slides that are easy to throw on for a boost of sophistication.

So while you're adding Garner's go-to shacket to your cart, don't hesitate to browse for more reliable picks that are bound to become favorites.

