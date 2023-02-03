Lifestyle Fashion Found! Jennifer Garner's Ultra-Cozy and Warm Plaid Shacket She Wears for Strolls with Her Boyfriend John Miller Here’s where you can buy it By Kayla Blanton Kayla Blanton Kayla has covered celebrity shopping for various outlets since 2018, and recently added People.com to her list. She also covers health, beauty, shopping, and design. Kayla's interviewed a swath of celebrities (including lots of drag queens), but some honorable mentions are Hilary Duff, Martina McBride, and Sterling K. Brown. She graduated from Ohio University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in journalism that specialized in public health and women, gender, and sexuality studies. She lives with her husband and cat in Cincinnati, Ohio. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 3, 2023 04:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images Mild California winters call for a middle-of-the road outer layer that's not too light, not too heavy, and goes with most outfits. And Jennifer Garner has found just the piece. On January 30, The Last Thing He Told Me star was spotted on a stroll with her boyfriend, John Miller, wearing the Jenni Kayne Shearling-Lined Farmhouse Jacket with a gray waffle knit sweater, black leggings, and gym shoes. She also recently wore it with jeans on-set of Netflix's Family Leave, which she documented on Instagram. John Miller and Jennifer Garner. Backgrid As Garner demonstrated, the shacket can be styled in all different ways, and makes for the ideal transitional staple for between-season dressing. Picture it worn open and breathably over a spring dress, and break it right back out of storage (along with a hat and scarf) for crisp fall nights spent by the bonfire. The 50 percent wool plaid shacket strikes the perfect balance of casual and chicness, and the shearling lining is oh-so cozy. At $445, it comes at a steep price, but reviewers say it's totally worth it. Jenni Kayne Buy It! Jenni Kayne Shearling-Lined Farmhouse Jacket, $445; jennikayne.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. One person called it "the best jacket," adding that it's "warm and stylish without being too bulky." Another said it was "perfect for layering," and someone else said they hadn't taken it off since buying it. "The shape is so chic and elevates any outfit," they wrote. Plus, Jenni Kayne is an overall celebrity-loved brand, and for good reason. The California lifestyle label sells beautiful, classic, high-quality clothes, from dresses to loungewear to tops and accessories. Jessica Alba is particularly partial to the D'Orsay Flats, a pair of elegant, pointed-toe slides that are easy to throw on for a boost of sophistication. So while you're adding Garner's go-to shacket to your cart, don't hesitate to browse for more reliable picks that are bound to become favorites. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Amazon Shoppers Say They Sleep 'Like a Pampered Baby' Thanks to These Silk Pillowcases That Are as Little as $10 Wayfair's Enormous Furniture Sale Has Everything You Could Need for Up to 70% Off, but Only for a Limited Time Winter Coats Are Deeply Discounted Right Now — Here Are Some of the Best Deals Online