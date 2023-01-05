Jennifer Garner Made Chili in the Cozy Winter Sweater You Can Never Have Too Many Of

It's the coldest time of the year, so that means many of us are cooking up warm, comforting foods at home (there's nothing like a bowl of soup in the winter). And for Jennifer Garner, one of her go-to recipes for this time of year is a heaping pot of hot vegetarian chili.

In a new Instagram video, The Adam Project actress revealed one of her "old favorite" recipes followed by a step-by-step tutorial as part of her "pretend cooking show." And instead of chopping onions and mincing jalapeños in a chef's apron, Garner went for a more comfortable style that is a staple in any winter closet.

Garner's cozy gray sweater featured woven knit and flower embellishments that elevated it from your basic top. With their neutral hue, warm material, and ability to pair with practically everything in your closet, gray sweaters are easily a wardrobe staple, and you truly cannot have too many of them.

If you're looking to upgrade your gray sweater collection this season, shop more tops at Amazon, Nordstrom, and Madewell below. (Some are even on sale!)

For as little as $22, you can get a gray sweater that looks so similar to the one Garner wore in her cooking Instagram video. This on-sale sweater by Goodthreads has a mock neckline, just like Garner's. Made from 100 percent cotton, the sweater features a knit woven design to offer both warmth and comfort. It's machine-washable, comes in 14 chic colors, and is on sale for a whopping 45 percent off right at Amazon now.

If you're looking for a little more coverage, consider a turtleneck sweater, like this discounted one by Zaful. The sweater also features a mock neck, though it's also a turtleneck to offer more coverage at the neckline. The slightly cropped torso means you can show off your bottoms, whether you choose to wear high-waisted pants or a skirt. And one five-star reviewer said the knitted fabric feels "comfy and soft."

Another mock neck style sweater, this best-selling gray top from Madewell comes in an easy pullover style that makes getting ready so easy. The comfy crewneck sweater features cable stitching, drop shoulders, and full sleeves. Plus, the fabric is made of a blend of alpaca, wool, and acrylic that's both soft and lightweight. And in the past seven days alone, over 2,000 Madewell shoppers have added it to their carts.

Gray sweaters are a staple every winter closet needs, and you can truly never have too many of them. Shop more sweaters inspired by Garner's latest cooking look below.

