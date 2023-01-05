Lifestyle Fashion Jennifer Garner Made Chili in the Cozy Winter Sweater You Can Never Have Too Many Of Who needs an apron? By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. In a new Instagram video, The Adam Project actress revealed one of her "old favorite" recipes followed by a step-by-step tutorial as part of her "pretend cooking show." And instead of chopping onions and mincing jalapeños in a chef's apron, Garner went for a more comfortable style that is a staple in any winter closet. And instead of chopping onions and mincing jalapeños in a chef's apron, Garner went for a more comfortable style that is a staple in any winter closet. Garner's cozy gray sweater featured woven knit and flower embellishments that elevated it from your basic top. With their neutral hue, warm material, and ability to pair with practically everything in your closet, gray sweaters are easily a wardrobe staple, and you truly cannot have too many of them. If you're looking to upgrade your gray sweater collection this season, shop more tops at Amazon, Nordstrom, and Madewell below. (Some are even on sale!) Gray Sweaters Inspired by Jennifer Garner Goodthreads Mock Neck Sweater, $21.90 (orig. $39); amazon.com Zaful Cropped Turtleneck Sweater, $31.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Madewell Cale Havener Pullover Sweater, $98; madewell.com Zesica Turtleneck Batwing Sweater, $25.49 (orig. $51.99); amazon.com French Connection Baby Soft Cathy Turtleneck Sweater, $128; nordstrom.com BP Rib Long Sleeve Polo Sweater, $19.50 (orig. $39); nordstrom.com Madewell Elliston Crop Pullover Sweater, $89.50; nordstrom.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. For as little as $22, you can get a gray sweater that looks so similar to the one Garner wore in her cooking Instagram video. This on-sale sweater by Goodthreads has a mock neckline, just like Garner's. Made from 100 percent cotton, the sweater features a knit woven design to offer both warmth and comfort. It's machine-washable, comes in 14 chic colors, and is on sale for a whopping 45 percent off right at Amazon now. Amazon Buy It! Goodthreads Mock Neck Sweater, $21.90 (orig. $39); amazon.com If you're looking for a little more coverage, consider a turtleneck sweater, like this discounted one by Zaful. The sweater also features a mock neck, though it's also a turtleneck to offer more coverage at the neckline. The slightly cropped torso means you can show off your bottoms, whether you choose to wear high-waisted pants or a skirt. And one five-star reviewer said the knitted fabric feels "comfy and soft." Amazon Buy It! Zaful Cropped Turtleneck Sweater, $31.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Another mock neck style sweater, this best-selling gray top from Madewell comes in an easy pullover style that makes getting ready so easy. The comfy crewneck sweater features cable stitching, drop shoulders, and full sleeves. Plus, the fabric is made of a blend of alpaca, wool, and acrylic that's both soft and lightweight. And in the past seven days alone, over 2,000 Madewell shoppers have added it to their carts. Madewell Buy It! Madewell Cale Havener Pullover Sweater, $98; madewell.com Gray sweaters are a staple every winter closet needs, and you can truly never have too many of them. Shop more sweaters inspired by Garner's latest cooking look below. Amazon Buy It! Zesica Turtleneck Batwing Sweater, $25.49 (orig. $51.99); amazon.com Nordstrom Buy It! French Connection Baby Soft Cathy Turtleneck Sweater, $128; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! BP Rib Long Sleeve Polo Sweater, $19.50 (orig. $39); nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! Madewell Elliston Crop Pullover Sweater, $89.50; nordstrom.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. 