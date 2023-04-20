Lifestyle Fashion Jennifer Garner and Gisele Bündchen Broke Out the Classic Shirt That Every Person Should Have in Their Wardrobe Pick up a white button-up for as little as $20 By Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski Instagram Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. During her undergraduate studies at The University of Arizona and during her graduate studies at Northwestern University, she freelanced for brands like POPSUGAR and The Everygirl. She also previously interned at L'OFFICIEL USA, where she got to cover a wide variety of topics. When not writing, you can find her planning outfits for future events, online shopping, or chatting up a storm with her nearest friend. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 20, 2023 08:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images Whenever spring rolls around, we put away the winter wardrobe and break out the classic top that we're never getting rid of — the white button-up shirt. And incidentally, celebrities like Jennifer Garner and Gisele Bündchen do the same. On April 11, Garner wore five different outfits on the same day, and one of them incorporated a flattering white button-up. The actress opted for a white button-up that had embellished buttons that she tucked into a knee-length skirt during her appearance on Today. And unlike a button-down, the shirt didn't have an extra set of buttons to secure the collar in place. A few days later, Bündchen wore a white button-up, but in a more lightweight-looking material, while at the Beach Polo World Cup in Miami. She paired it with white jeans for a monochromatic 'fit. Getty Images Katie Holmes' Trendy Denim Is an Easy Way to Upgrade a Standard T-Shirt-and-Jeans Outfit While a crisp white button-up is a spring must-have, it's essentially a piece that can easily be worn all year. Reese Witherspoon was seen wearing one at the end of 2022, and Garner wore another button-up back in October. With form-fitting skirts or a pair of jeans, in spring or fall, the white button-up just works. Shop White Button-Ups Inspired by Celebrities Big Dart Long Sleeve Shirt, $22.99–$23.99 (orig. $22.99–$27.99): amazon.com Nordstrom Oversize Poplin Button-Up Shirt, $79; nordstrom.com Free Assembly Women's Oversized Square Shirt with Side Tie, $20 (orig. $26); walmart.com The Drop Button-Up Shirt with Organza Yoke by @signedblake, $54.90; amazon.com T Tahari Airflow Button-Up Camp Shirt in Empire White, $24.97 (orig. $48); nordstromrack.com Showpo Riggie Shirt Button-Up Flared Sleeve Shirt, $59.95; showpo.com VICI Collection Eliza Cotton Embellished Button-Up Top, $32 (orig. $54); vicicollection.com Draper James Button-Down Top, $95; draperjames.com Sarah Jessica Parker's Dreamy Floral Dress Is from the Brand Jennifer Lopez Wore in Paris Last Summer More than 3,000 shoppers have given this Amazon option a five-star rating. The price is definitely right too, as it rings in at under $25, and it also "wears like a dream," according to one shopper. It has an oversized fit that's still "very flattering," per shoppers, and it's available in sizes XS through XXL, so you can size up or down depending on your preference. Amazon Buy It! Big Dart Long Sleeve Shirt in White, $22.99–$23.99 (orig. $22.99–$27.99): amazon.com Garner and Bündchen's shirts were on the sleeker, more fitted side, but an oversized button-up is similarly spiffy. And we can count Jennifer Lopez as a fan of this style. The star stepped out in an oversized white button-up last August, so naturally, when we saw this oversized poplin shirt from Nordstrom, we immediately put it in the same boxy button-up bracket. Available in sizes XXS to XXL, in all white and other colors like blue sky and green, the $79 shirt is just a short-term investment in your long-term wardrobe. Nordstrom Buy It! Nordstrom Oversize Poplin Button-Up Shirt in White, $79; nordstrom.com A white button-up can tie any look together, but this $20 one from Walmart literally has tiny ties on the side that adds a fun little detail. It also has a rounded hem, which opposite of Garner, we wouldn't mind keeping tucked out for all to see. Bejeweled, slightly sheer, or even just a short-sleeve option are certified ways to boost your button-ups, and we found tops that won't be a super big expense. We're following Garner and Bündchen's lead for our most fashionable spring and summer, and we suggest you do the same. Keep scrolling to shop more white button-ups now. Walmart Buy It! Free Assembly Women's Oversized Square Shirt with Side Tie in Optic White, $20 (orig. $26); walmart.com Amazon Buy It! The Drop Button-Up Shirt with Organza Yoke by @signedblake in White, $54.90; amazon.com Nordstrom Buy It! T Tahari Airflow Button-Up Camp Shirt in Empire White, $24.97 (orig. $48); nordstromrack.com Showpo Buy It! Showpo Buy It! Showpo Riggie Shirt Button-Up Flared Sleeve Shirt in White, $59.95; showpo.com Vici Buy It! VICI Collection Eliza Cotton Embellished Button-Up Top in White, $32 (orig. $54); vicicollection.com Draper James Buy It! Draper James Button-Down Top in White Shirting Stripe, $95; draperjames.com