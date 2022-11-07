Jennifer Garner's Pretty Floral Sweater Is the Unexpected Staple Your Fall Wardrobe May Be Missing

Leave it to Jennifer Garner to inspire a fashion trend without even trying.

Last week, The Adam Project star, 50, showcased her kitchen skills, baking a delicious-looking homemade pumpkin bread for the latest episode of her popular Pretend Cooking Show on Instagram. The seasonal recipe was certainly a hit among her followers in the comments section, but it wasn't the only thing drumming up excitement. Many people were also drawn to her retro-esque flower sweater — and we were, too.

Since floral patterns are usually bold and bright, they're typically worn more during the spring or summer. But Garner's cozy knit is a welcome way to liven up an otherwise neutral fall color palette. Her crewneck sweater has a classic silhouette that's ideal for layering during these colder months. You can wear it around the house with jeans, like Garner did, or with leggings for running errands. It's easy to dress up, too — style it with leather pants and heels for a night out.

While we don't know where her exact sweater is from, the good news is that you can easily replicate her unexpected fall look for a reasonable price. There are tons of similar budget-friendly floral sweaters you can scoop up, like this abstract floral number that's only $32 and will absolutely make a statement.

Cider

Buy It! Cider Floral Pattern Long Sleeve Sweater, $32; shopcider.com

Amazon also has some affordable options you'll want to check out, like this knit crewneck emblazoned with daisies. And if you do want to splurge, you can't go wrong with this soft and fuzzy sweater by Rails.

Keep scrolling to brighten up your fall sweater rotation with a flower style inspired by Jennifer Garner.

Amazon

Buy It! Dellytop Daisy Knit Sweater, $39.99; amazon.com

Boden

Buy It! Boden Embroidered Knitted Sweater $104 (orig. $160); bodenusa.com

Bloomingdales

Buy It! Aqua Cashmere Retro Floral Intarsia Cashmere Sweater, $138.60 (orig. $198); bloomingdales.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Rails Anise Floral Crewneck Sweater, $228; nordstrom.com

