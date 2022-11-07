Lifestyle Fashion Jennifer Garner's Pretty Floral Sweater Is the Unexpected Staple Your Fall Wardrobe May Be Missing Shop similar retro-inspired knits starting at $32 By Taylor Jean Stephan Taylor Jean Stephan Instagram Website Taylor previously held the beauty and style editor title at E! News for 5 years where she oversaw the shopping vertical and appeared as an on-air correspondent. Her writing can be found in PEOPLE, Byrdie, InStyle, Shape, and more. She's a certified pilates instructor and, in her spare time, enjoys a strict skincare routine, true crime, and regularly scheduled happy hours. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 7, 2022 08:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Leave it to Jennifer Garner to inspire a fashion trend without even trying. Last week, The Adam Project star, 50, showcased her kitchen skills, baking a delicious-looking homemade pumpkin bread for the latest episode of her popular Pretend Cooking Show on Instagram. The seasonal recipe was certainly a hit among her followers in the comments section, but it wasn't the only thing drumming up excitement. Many people were also drawn to her retro-esque flower sweater — and we were, too. Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Since floral patterns are usually bold and bright, they're typically worn more during the spring or summer. But Garner's cozy knit is a welcome way to liven up an otherwise neutral fall color palette. Her crewneck sweater has a classic silhouette that's ideal for layering during these colder months. You can wear it around the house with jeans, like Garner did, or with leggings for running errands. It's easy to dress up, too — style it with leather pants and heels for a night out. While we don't know where her exact sweater is from, the good news is that you can easily replicate her unexpected fall look for a reasonable price. There are tons of similar budget-friendly floral sweaters you can scoop up, like this abstract floral number that's only $32 and will absolutely make a statement. Cider Buy It! Cider Floral Pattern Long Sleeve Sweater, $32; shopcider.com Amazon also has some affordable options you'll want to check out, like this knit crewneck emblazoned with daisies. And if you do want to splurge, you can't go wrong with this soft and fuzzy sweater by Rails. Keep scrolling to brighten up your fall sweater rotation with a flower style inspired by Jennifer Garner. Amazon Buy It! Dellytop Daisy Knit Sweater, $39.99; amazon.com Boden Buy It! Boden Embroidered Knitted Sweater $104 (orig. $160); bodenusa.com Bloomingdales Buy It! Aqua Cashmere Retro Floral Intarsia Cashmere Sweater, $138.60 (orig. $198); bloomingdales.com Nordstrom Buy It! Rails Anise Floral Crewneck Sweater, $228; nordstrom.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping 8 Must-Have Items from Amazon's Holiday Gift Guide, According to Jenna Lyons Early Black Friday Deals Have Officially Landed at Walmart! Shop 50 Can't-Miss Deals Starting at Just $6 The Longchamp Bags Jennifer Lopez and Princess Kate Carry Are Going for as Little as $90 at This Secret Sale