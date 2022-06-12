Jennifer Garner Made a Refreshing Cocktail in the One-and-Done Denim Style Celebs Are Bringing Back

Jennifer Garner has one of the most entertaining Instagram accounts. From cooking fails to hilarious cat videos, she always puts a smile on our face. But more than just a laugh, her videos are also a trove of achievable style — scroll through her page and you'll see leggings, sweaters, and sneakers galore.



That's especially true in the latest episode of her cooking series, Pretend Cooking Show. In the clip, Garner whipped up a grapefruit Paloma in her kitchen. Although we were envious of her at-home cocktail hour (and the fact that she has a lemon tree in her backyard!), the cute jumpsuit she was wearing was the real star of the show.