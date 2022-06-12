Jennifer Garner Made a Refreshing Cocktail in the One-and-Done Denim Style Celebs Are Bringing Back
Jennifer Garner has one of the most entertaining Instagram accounts. From cooking fails to hilarious cat videos, she always puts a smile on our face. But more than just a laugh, her videos are also a trove of achievable style — scroll through her page and you'll see leggings, sweaters, and sneakers galore.
That's especially true in the latest episode of her cooking series, Pretend Cooking Show. In the clip, Garner whipped up a grapefruit Paloma in her kitchen. Although we were envious of her at-home cocktail hour (and the fact that she has a lemon tree in her backyard!), the cute jumpsuit she was wearing was the real star of the show.
The retro workwear garment (think: Rosie the Riveter) has been spotted on multiple celebs lately, including Cameron Diaz, who recently wore a light blue tie-waist version on Instagram, and Padma Lakshmi who was photographed last week in New York City wearing a dark blue denim jumpsuit.
And while '90s-inspired overalls are also making a comeback in Hollywood this year (which Garner is also a fan of), a jumpsuit is an elevated twist on the one-and-done denim outfit. They have detailing in the middle, such as a belt or cinching, that snatches your waist, and can be easily dressed up or down for different occasions. Plus, you can choose between modest baggier styles or sexier low-cut ones.
Taking inspiration from these celebs, we've found six top-notch denim jumpsuits to buy online, so you can hop on the trend before styles start selling out.
Looking for a romper that will keep you cool? Then check out this cute acid-wash version from Blank NYC. It has a relaxed fit, button-up front, and four convenient pockets to keep small essentials close. Shoppers said it's "super comfortable" and liked that the dolman sleeves let the breeze in.
Buy It! Blank NYC Head Backstage Light Wash Denim Short Sleeve Romper, $78.40 (orig. $98); lulus.com
If you want something more classic, consider the Madewell Denim Tie-Waist Jumpsuit, which has a V-neckline and cuff sleeves and is available in sizes up to XXL. Wear it slightly unbuttoned with a tank top underneath, or change out the thick denim belt for a thinner one to add a unique accessory. Bonus: You can score an extra 20 percent off the sale price when you use the promo code Saleonsale at checkout.
Buy It! Madewell Denim Tie-Waist Jumpsuit in Claireville Wash, $63.99 (orig. $158); madewell.com
Keep scrolling to shop more denim jumpsuits inspired by stylish Hollywood moms.
Buy It! Free People Marci Coverall, $128; freepeople.com
Buy It! Show Me Your Mumu Emery Jumpsuit, $188; revolve.com
Buy It! Madewell Denim Relaxed Coverall Romper, $138; madewell.com
Buy It! Paige Carly Jumpsuit in Jensen, $279; paige.com
