Jennifer Garner Wore These Comfy Sneakers for Her Latest Workout, and You Can Snag a Pair on Amazon
Jennifer Garner could wear pretty much anything and we'd be on board. She's been spotted wearing tons of different shoes in the past, including Ugg boots, that had people adding to their shoe collections immediately. In a recent Instagram Story, the actress was seen working up a sweat while wearing a comfortable and popular shoe brand that's actually available on Amazon. Don't worry, we found the exact pair and they're still in stock.
During her workout, Garner had on the Brooks Glycerin 19 Neutral Running Shoe in the nightshadow, black, and blue color combo, that's just $150 on Amazon. Some sizes are already selling out, but it's also available in 14 other stylish colors.
What sets these shoes apart is that they have a lot of cushioning and support that make them ideal for workouts and all-day wear. The brand even has the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) stamp of approval, so you really can't go wrong with it as your primary shoe for everyday activities.
Buy It! Brooks Glycerin 19 Neutral Running Shoe in Nightshadow and Blue, $149.95; amazon.com
If you didn't have a chance to see Garner's Instagram Story for yourself, let us give you a visual. In what appears to be a home gym, she was doing hopscotch up a set of blocks with star jumps at the end, and then back down. The Brooks running shoes looked super flexible, which isn't surprising considering they're made with an internal stretch bootie that forms to your foot and moves with you. And judging by the height she got on her star jump, it's probably safe to assume they're actually as lightweight as the brand suggests.
Not only are the shoes backed by foot doctors and celebs, but they also have more than 2,600 five-star ratings. One reviewer with plantar fasciitis said they're "the most comfortable shoes" they've found and described them as their "go-to shoes." Another shopper claimed the sneakers feel like "walking on air" and loved them so much, they bought a second pair.
If you're in the market for a new pair of sneakers that are actually good for your feet, follow in Garner's footsteps (pun intended) and try them for yourself. Check out more colors of these incredibly comfy shoes below.
Buy It! Brooks Glycerin 19 Neutral Running Shoe in Black Ombre Metallic, $149.95; amazon.com
Buy It! Brooks Glycerin 19 Neutral Running Shoe in Black and White, $149.95; amazon.com
Buy It! Brooks Glycerin 19 Neutral Running Shoe in Gray Ombre White, $149.95; amazon.com
Buy It! Brooks Glycerin 19 Neutral Running Shoe in Aqua Glass and Navy, $149.95; amazon.com
- Jennifer Garner Wore These Comfy Sneakers for Her Latest Workout, and You Can Snag a Pair on Amazon
- Shoppers Say This Robot Vacuum Gets Their Carpets Cleaner Than a Dyson, and It's More Than $100 Off Right Now
- More Than 13,000 Amazon Shoppers Swear by This 'Dangerously Comfortable' Cooling Mattress Topper
- What Are Amazon Shoppers Loving for Spring? These 10 Chart-Climbing Fashion Finds That Start at $15