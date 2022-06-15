The Comfy Sneakers Jennifer Garner and I Wear for Workouts Are on Sale at Amazon Now
Jennifer Garner has a way of influencing our wardrobes and earlier this year, she posted a workout video on Instagram wearing a pair of Brooks running shoes that looked oh-so-comfortable. So, I decided to try them for myself (courtesy of the brand) to see if they're actually worth the hype.
Spoiler: The Brooks Glycerin 19 Neutral Running Shoes are absolutely worth every penny, and I can say this because I ended up buying a second pair in another color. The popular shoes are available on Amazon with more than 3,000 five-star ratings — and they're $30 off right now.
The second I put them on I was shocked at how cushioned and supportive they were and was thrilled with how well they formed to my feet thanks to the internal stretch bootie. The outsole looks thick, so I was expecting them to be quite heavy, but to my surprise, they're extremely lightweight. I know it's cliche, but they really do feel like you're walking on a pillow.
If you're in the market for a new pair of sneakers, I've been recommending these to everyone I know, especially while they're on sale. The best part? The exact color Garner wore during her workout is included!
I'm not a runner, but I walk my dogs and do at-home workouts frequently and these have been my go-to sneakers for every type of exercise since I got them two months ago. I can walk 3 miles or do weight training and my feet won't hurt or overheat like they do with some other brands. Plus, the brand has a stamp of approval from the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA), so you know they're good quality.
The Brooks Glycerin Shoes are known to sell out, and some colors are already gone in certain sizes, so don't hesitate to add them to your cart. Trust me, you won't regret it. My other sneakers are collecting dust in the back of my closet now because I can't stop wearing this Garner-approved style.
