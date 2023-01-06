PSA: A Comfy Shoe from the Sneaker Brand Jennifer Garner Often Wears Is at Its Lowest Price in Awhile Today

Even the American Podiatric Medical Association stands by Brooks running shoes

By
Carly Kulzer
Carly Kulzer
Carly Kulzer

Carly Kulzer has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2018 and is currently an Entertainment Ecommerce Writer for People. As an owner of two dogs and two cats, she started primarily writing pets content for People in 2021. She has reviewed more than 50 products, conducted interviews with professionals in the field, and has done extensive research to gather accurate information.

Carly has written more than 40 pets articles for People. Her shoppable content has also been featured in InStyle, Real Simple, Food and Wine, Shape, Travel and Leisure, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Cooking Light, Martha Stewart Living, My Recipes, and Parents.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 6, 2023 04:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Jennifer Garner Brooks Ghost 14 Sneakers Tout
Photo: People / Getty Images / Pamela Jew

Searching for comfy everyday shoes? Look no further because we found a pair that's made for long-term wear and the brand is often worn by Jennifer Garner. And if she's spotted wearing something, then it's safe to assume we're on board.

The Brooks Ghost 14 Running Shoes are on sale for just $100 a pair, which is the lowest price we've seen in a while. The shoes provide loads of support, which makes them great for all types of exercise whether you're running, walking, or taking a class at the gym. The shoes are also ideal for those who work on their feet all day since they don't require a break-in period, according to shoppers.

Compared to earlier versions of this shoe, the Ghost 14 sneakers have lots of cushioning internally and externally to ensure maximum comfort. To be exact, the shows have DNA Loft cushioning throughout the entire midsole and a layer of shock absorbers that deliver smooth transitions, all while remaining super lightweight and durable.

Brooks Ghost 14 Sneakers
Amazon

Buy It! Brooks Ghost 14 Running Shoe in Peacoat and Navy, $99.95 (orig. $140); amazon.com

Garner isn't the only one who supports this brand; the American Podiatric Medical Association has also given its stamp of approval, listing off several shoes — including the Ghost 13 style — that are recommended to patients and the public. Furthermore, the shoes have racked up thousands of five-star ratings from shoppers at both Amazon and Zappos.

One Amazon customer who's a music teacher said, "I am on my feet at least 10 hours a day. These are the best shoes I own!" A nurse claimed walking in the sneakers "feels like my heels are squishing on clouds" and said they'll "never buy a different shoe for work."

Meanwhile, a Zappos five-star reviewer shared that they've worn Brooks shoes for running "two half marathons" and said the Ghost 14's "had great support."

These shoes originally cost $140, so now's the time to try them out if you've been thinking about it. They're available in a variety of colors at Amazon and Zappos, but hurry, some sizes are already sold out.

Brooks Ghost 14 Sneakers
Amazon

Buy It! Brooks Ghost 14 Running Shoe in Black and Peach, $99.95 (orig. $140); amazon.com

Brooks Ghost 14 Sneakers
Zappos

Buy It! Brooks Ghost 14 Running Shoe in Black and Ebony, $99.95 (orig. $140); zappos.com

Brooks Ghost 14 Sneakers
Zappos

Buy It! Brooks Ghost 14 Running Shoe in Primer Gray and Oyster, $99.95 (orig. $140); zappos.com

