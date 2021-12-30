Shop

Jennifer Garner Makes a Case for Knee-High Patterned Socks in This Cozy At-Home Look

Beef bourguignon, but make it fashion
By Jennifer Chan December 30, 2021 05:08 PM
Jennifer Garner showed us once again just how strong her sock game is. The actress recently uploaded an adorable video of herself cooking up Ina Garten's famous beef bourguignon recipe at home wearing a monochromatic loungewear look (high-rise joggers and a matching crewneck tee) paired with these adorable Yeti knee-high socks from Darn Tough. The casual, cozy look is basically identical to what we're all reaching for these days, too, but it's her funky socks (pulled up high for added warmth) that have inspired us to rethink what's currently in our sock drawer.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Darn Tough Yeti Cushion Socks, $25.95; amazon.com

One reviewer called Garner's colorful, over-the-calf style the "best winter socks, hands down" and went on to describe the cold weather essentials. "Love Darn Tough socks. Slight compression, cushioned, long lasting, and wearable for multiple days in a row (don't tell anyone), and super cute too. I love the design on these, it's very fun." 

Well, we're suddenly looking at winter socks with more enthusiasm than ever. Following in the star's fashionable footsteps, we rounded up a few fun options that will make staying at home during these trying times that much more exciting. The below styles are not only eye-catching and warm, but they also feature high-quality cushion and impressive compression. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Feetures Knee-High Compression Socks, $23–$45; amazon.com 

Credit: Stance

Buy It! Stance Brita Socks, $24.99; stance.com 

Credit: Comrad

Buy It! Comrad Knee-High Compression Socks, $32; comradsocks.com  

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Vermont Padded Cushion Socks, $28.95; amazon.com 

In addition to toasty new socks, you can never have enough pairs of stretchy black jogger pants, and Garner's comfy kitchen look is all the inspo we need right now. Shop these celeb-approved brands below — and hey, if you also happen to whip up a delicious recipe this weekend, we certainly won't stop you. 

Credit: Alo

Buy It! Alo Yoga Muse Sweatpants, $98; aloyoga.com 

Credit: Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Stretch Luxtreme High-Rise Joggers, $118; lululemon.com

Credit: Everlane

Buy It! Everlane Track Joggers, $68; everlane.com

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Zella Getaway Lightweight Joggers, $60 (orig. $75); nordstrom.com

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Vuori Performance Joggers, $84; nordstrom.com

