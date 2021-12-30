Jennifer Garner Makes a Case for Knee-High Patterned Socks in This Cozy At-Home Look

Jennifer Garner showed us once again just how strong her sock game is. The actress recently uploaded an adorable video of herself cooking up Ina Garten's famous beef bourguignon recipe at home wearing a monochromatic loungewear look (high-rise joggers and a matching crewneck tee) paired with these adorable Yeti knee-high socks from Darn Tough. The casual, cozy look is basically identical to what we're all reaching for these days, too, but it's her funky socks (pulled up high for added warmth) that have inspired us to rethink what's currently in our sock drawer.