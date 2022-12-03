Jennifer Aniston Wore a Pair of Cozy Sweater Pants While Christmas Tree Shopping

When Jennifer Aniston speaks, we listen. Only this time, she didn't even say any words. She merely posted on Instagram, and the message was received loud and clear: Sweater pants are the next big thing.

Earlier this week, The Morning Show actress shared a carousel of images filled with Christmas trees, reindeer decorations, and her adorable pups. But the thing that upstaged them all? Her pants. For the holiday excursion, Aniston went monochrome with a pair of simple, gray sweater pants and a long gray coat, a perfect match for hugging trees and lounging in cars.

Casual, cute, and Jennifer Aniston-approved, it's like they grabbed us by the collar and screamed: "You need a pair for yourself!" And she isn't the only one who's made the switch to the comfy, winter-ready bottoms. Ribbed knitwear keeps popping up everywhere, at least that's what we've been seeing on celebrities like Gigi Hadid and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

While we don't know where Aniston's exact pants came from, we still found a handful of affordable styles that imitate the A-lister's look. So buckle up and Just Go With It (we couldn't resist).

Similar to Aniston's, this pair of Amazon ribbed sweater pants comes in a silvery gray — as well as five other colors — for under $50. The elastic waistband will provide plenty of comfort while lounging in the backseat (like Aniston) during all those holiday road trips, yet they still take the crown when up against a pair of regular sweatpants.

According to one customer, the pants had a "Good casual look, but the fabric takes these up a notch." And if you're really wanting to copy her gray-on-gray look, add the matching bralette and cropped cardigan to your cart, both under $45.

Amazon

Buy It! The Drop Catalina Pull-On Rib Sweater Pant, $36.82–$44.90; amazon.com

If you'd prefer a different color, these cream ribbed pants from Madewell still have all of the important qualities we look for in cozy bottoms. The cropped fit means you can really put on the ritz with some heeled booties or some cushioned socks and loafers — Hailey Bieber recently wore the latter.

Plus, the "slim-meets-straight leg" fit, according to the website, won't suffocate your legs, and it can easily be dressed up with a shearling leather jacket and a fancy blouse or kept casual with the matching bralette.

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Barlow Sweater Pants, $49.99 (orig. $128); madewell.com

For an extra pep in your step, while staying comfy (duh), try these Aerie ribbed pants with a fun flare and special stylish seams or these roomy flare bottoms that are under $50.

Keep scrolling for more Jennifer Aniston-inspired ribbed sweater pants, all under $115.

American Eagle

Buy It! Aerie Groove-On Rib Velour Flare Pant, $24.97 (orig. $49.95); aerie.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! BP.Cozy Rib Flared Pants, $45; nordstrom.com

Amazon

Buy It! Waitfairy Solid Rib Knit Wide Leg Pants, $33.99–$35.99; amazon.com

Everlane

Buy It! Everlane The Cozy-Stretch Wide-Leg Sweatpant, $113 (orig. $150); everlane.com

