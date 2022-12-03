Jennifer Aniston Wore a Pair of Cozy Sweater Pants While Christmas Tree Shopping

And you can get a similar pair for as little as $25

By
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski

Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. During her undergraduate studies at The University of Arizona and during her graduate studies at Northwestern University, she freelanced for brands like POPSUGAR and The Everygirl. She also previously interned at L'OFFICIEL USA, where she got to cover a wide variety of topics. When not writing, you can find her planning outfits for future events, online shopping, or chatting up a storm with her nearest friend.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 3, 2022 07:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Jennifer Aniston
Photo: Mike Windle/Getty

When Jennifer Aniston speaks, we listen. Only this time, she didn't even say any words. She merely posted on Instagram, and the message was received loud and clear: Sweater pants are the next big thing.

Earlier this week, The Morning Show actress shared a carousel of images filled with Christmas trees, reindeer decorations, and her adorable pups. But the thing that upstaged them all? Her pants. For the holiday excursion, Aniston went monochrome with a pair of simple, gray sweater pants and a long gray coat, a perfect match for hugging trees and lounging in cars.

Casual, cute, and Jennifer Aniston-approved, it's like they grabbed us by the collar and screamed: "You need a pair for yourself!" And she isn't the only one who's made the switch to the comfy, winter-ready bottoms. Ribbed knitwear keeps popping up everywhere, at least that's what we've been seeing on celebrities like Gigi Hadid and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

While we don't know where Aniston's exact pants came from, we still found a handful of affordable styles that imitate the A-lister's look. So buckle up and Just Go With It (we couldn't resist).

Similar to Aniston's, this pair of Amazon ribbed sweater pants comes in a silvery gray — as well as five other colors — for under $50. The elastic waistband will provide plenty of comfort while lounging in the backseat (like Aniston) during all those holiday road trips, yet they still take the crown when up against a pair of regular sweatpants.

According to one customer, the pants had a "Good casual look, but the fabric takes these up a notch." And if you're really wanting to copy her gray-on-gray look, add the matching bralette and cropped cardigan to your cart, both under $45.

sweater pants
Amazon

Buy It! The Drop Catalina Pull-On Rib Sweater Pant, $36.82–$44.90; amazon.com

If you'd prefer a different color, these cream ribbed pants from Madewell still have all of the important qualities we look for in cozy bottoms. The cropped fit means you can really put on the ritz with some heeled booties or some cushioned socks and loafers — Hailey Bieber recently wore the latter.

Plus, the "slim-meets-straight leg" fit, according to the website, won't suffocate your legs, and it can easily be dressed up with a shearling leather jacket and a fancy blouse or kept casual with the matching bralette.

sweater pants
Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Barlow Sweater Pants, $49.99 (orig. $128); madewell.com

For an extra pep in your step, while staying comfy (duh), try these Aerie ribbed pants with a fun flare and special stylish seams or these roomy flare bottoms that are under $50.

Keep scrolling for more Jennifer Aniston-inspired ribbed sweater pants, all under $115.

sweater pants
American Eagle

Buy It! Aerie Groove-On Rib Velour Flare Pant, $24.97 (orig. $49.95); aerie.com

sweater pants
Nordstrom

Buy It! BP.Cozy Rib Flared Pants, $45; nordstrom.com

sweater pants
Amazon

Buy It! Waitfairy Solid Rib Knit Wide Leg Pants, $33.99–$35.99; amazon.com

sweater pants
Everlane

Buy It! Everlane The Cozy-Stretch Wide-Leg Sweatpant, $113 (orig. $150); everlane.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

BISSELL SurfaceSense Pet Upright Vacuum Tout
Amazon Shoppers Say This Bissell Vacuum 'Beat the Dyson Hands Down,' and It's 33% Off
Aerie Coziest Clothes Tout
My Daughter and I Share This Brand's Coziest Clothes — Here Are the Styles We're Shopping for Up to 50% Off
Dolly Parton Gift Guide
36 Gifts for Every Dolly Parton Lover in Your Life
Related Articles
Aerie Coziest Clothes Tout
My Daughter and I Share This Brand's Coziest Clothes — Here Are the Styles We're Shopping for Up to 50% Off
Reese Witherspoon Ruffle Neck Sweater Tout
Reese Witherspoon's Latest Cozy Sweater Is a Sweet, Flirty Twist on a Basic Turtleneck
Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Water-Resistant Hooded Puffer Coat tout
Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying This 'Flattering' Packable Puffer Coat — and It's 45% Off Right Now
Kendall Jenner is seen on November 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Kendall Jenner Wore a $38 Sweater from the Internet-Favorite Brand Hilary Duff Has Been Spotted in, Too
Jennifer Aniston Christmas Tree Shopping
Jennifer Aniston Hugs a Giant Christmas Tree and Introduces 'Wooden Rudolph' to Her Dogs: 'A Terrible Idea'
Hanes ComfortSoft EcoSmart Women's Open Bottom Leg Fleece Sweatpants
Cyber Week Deal! These Customer-Favorite Hanes Sweatpants Are on Sale for Up to 45% Off
NY Threads Women Fleece Hooded Bathrobe Tout
Shoppers Say Amazon's Best-Selling Bathrobe Is 'Velvety Soft' — and It's Up to 52% Off Right Now
Jlo Sweater
Jennifer Lopez Paired a See-Through Skirt with the Cozy Sweater We Always See Celebs Wearing
Spanx Extended Sale Tout
I'm Practically a Spanx Expert, and the Extended Cyber Monday Sale on Its Oprah-Approved Styles Is a Must-Shop
Saks Off 5TH Cyber Monday Deals
Surprise! Saks Off 5th Extended Its Cyber Monday Deals — Major Designer Styles Are Still Up to 75% Off
Hanes Women's EcoSmart Crew Sweatshirt
Amazon's Best-Selling Sweatshirt Is So Soft, Over 52,000 Shoppers Love It — and It's Just $8 for a Little Longer
Madewell Cyber Monday
Thanks to Madewell's Cyber Monday Sale, You Can Get the Stylish, Practical Jacket Style Celebs Wear for 60% Off
kate middleton and the Supergas Women’s 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker
The White Sneakers Kate Middleton Has Worn for Nearly a Decade Are Just $30 on Amazon Today
Spanx Cyber Monday Deals
Last Call! Everything at Spanx Is Still on Sale for Cyber Monday — but Not for Long
amazon fashion deals under 50 dollars cyber monday tout
Need a Winter Wardrobe Refresh? These Sweaters, Jackets, and Boots Are All on Sale for Less Than $50 at Amazon
Kendall Jenner Flare Leggings split tout
Celebrities Can't Stop Wearing Flared Leggings, and You Can Get a Pair for Under $50 Right Now