Jennifer Aniston's Spacious Straw Tote in 'Murder Mystery 2' Is the Perfect Big Bag for Beach Days

These similar styles are all under $100

By
Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. During her undergraduate studies at The University of Arizona and during her graduate studies at Northwestern University, she freelanced for brands like POPSUGAR and The Everygirl. She also previously interned at L'OFFICIEL USA, where she got to cover a wide variety of topics. When not writing, you can find her planning outfits for future events, online shopping, or chatting up a storm with her nearest friend.

Published on April 5, 2023 01:13 PM

Jen Aniston Straw Bag
Photo: People / Getty Images

Spoilers ahead! Before her voluminous fur coat caught on fire and before she was dangling off the side of the Eiffel Tower in a fancy black dress, Jennifer Aniston's Murder Mystery 2 character was in full vacation mode — and we think her straw tote is about to be the beach bag of the summer.

ICYMI, pals Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler reunited on-screen once again to star as Mr. and Mrs. Spitz, the dysfunctional, mystery-solving couple, in the recently-released Murder Mystery sequel. While a lot of the film takes place in Paris, it actually begins on their friend's island.

Arriving at the lush destination in style, Audrey Spitz (Aniston) was seen wearing a green shirt, a floral skirt, and a gorgeous straw bag hanging from her arm. It appeared to have leather handles and leather tassels, and it looked big enough to be a beach bag, but small enough to fit under an airplane seat. It felt super tropical and casual, yet she was wearing it to meet her rich friend — who she probably wanted to look good for, and the mission was accomplished.

Murder Mystery 2. (L to R) Jennifer Aniston as Audrey Spitz, Melanie Laurent as Claudette Joubert and Adam Sandler as Nick Spitz in Murder Mystery 2. Cr. Scott Yamano/Netflix © 2023.
Murder Mystery 2. Scott Yamano/Netflix

While we want our summer bags to be so stylish they're turning heads, we need them to be functional, too. And a straw bag definitely is both: You can sling the beach bag over your sunscreen-slathered shoulder on a Saturday, but then use it to carry your laptop into a meeting on Monday morning.

Shop Straw Bags Inspired by Jennifer Aniston's Murder Mystery 2 Character:

Since our mystery-solving skills are just sub-par, we couldn't figure out where Aniston's bag is from. But we did find this $43 Straw Tote Bag from Gap that also displays leather-looking handles and a light-colored straw exterior. It doesn't have tassels, but you can just deploy our favorite accessorizing trick: tie a scarf around the handles. And if that's still too plain, maybe grab this multi-colored straw tote instead.

Jen Aniston Straw Bag
GAP

Buy It! Gap Straw Tote Bag, $43 (orig. $54.95); gap.com

For a bag that's less flimsy, Mango has a Jute Basket Bag with a tapered shape and a narrower base. This might seem inconvenient, but we actually think it's a genius way to transport your large-brimmed hats — just flip it upside down and let the brim hang off the edges of the bag. Both variations, one with black handles and one with brown, are only $60.

Jen Aniston Straw Bag
Mango

Buy It! Mango Jute Basket Bag in Leather, $59.99; shop.mango.com

Have messy kids around? Try the Ayliss Large Woven Straw Tote, which has black straps instead of brown. The zipper across the top will prevent your things from getting sprayed by nearby cannonball splashes, and the polyester lining will protect it against sand entering through the cracks of the bag.

"I've brought this to the beach, to the farmers market, out to the lake house, to the Bahamas, to Mexico… you get the picture," one shopper said. "It's a great, lightweight bag that can be folded flat into a suitcase for easy travel." Another reviewer noted that it even gave them a bit more peace of mind: "It was a last-minute buy to take with me to Mexico and I'm so glad I did. Perfect size and I loved that it had a zipper so I could leave it on my beach chair without worrying."

Ayliss Women Straw Woven Tote Large Beach Handmade
Amazon

Buy It! Ayliss Large Woven Straw Tote Shoulder Bag in Khaki, $31.99 (orig. $37.99); amazon.com

We also found a few straw totes that feature even more leather detailing. This $36 one from Target has a faux-leather patch on the outside, and this super strappy one from Amazon has a faux-leather strip along the top. Or, for something on the smaller side, you can grab this Woven Straw Tote Handmade Handbag, which one shopper said is "more of a purse."

Solving mysteries isn't for everyone, but a spacious straw tote most definitely is — and Aniston's character just gave us all the fashion evidence we need to make the case.

Keep scrolling to shop more straw bags inspired by the fashion seen in Murder Mystery 2.

Jen Aniston Straw Bag
Amazon

Buy It! Caistre Straw Tote Bag Large Capacity Woven Shoulder Handbag in Beige, $29.99; amazon.com

Jen Aniston Straw Bag
Anthropologie

Buy It! Terrain Leather Handle Market Tote, $88; anthropologie.com

YXILEE Large Straw Bags For Women
Amazon

Buy It! Yxilee Large Woven Handmade Straw Tote Handbag in Khaki, $35.98; amazon.com

Jen Aniston Straw Bag
Amazon

Buy It! Jayaventura Medium 16-Inch Straw Basket Tote Bag in Brown, $39.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Jen Aniston Straw Bag
Abercrombie

Buy It! Abercrombie & Fitch Packable Beach Tote Bag, $60 (orig. $80); abercrombie.com

Jen Aniston Straw Bag
Target

Buy It! Universal Thread Straw Basket Tote Handbag in Natural, $36 (orig. $45); target.com

