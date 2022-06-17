Jennifer Aniston Just Borrowed Monica Geller's Floral Midi Dress from 2004 and Looked Perfectly on Trend
ICYMI, Jennifer Aniston just sent shockwaves to Friends fans everywhere.
The actress recently posted a candid photo on Instagram Stories (that was also shared on her longtime hairstylist Chris McMillan's grid) to show off her new 'do, and let's just say the singular selfie caused quite the commotion on social media.
While her fresh haircut looked fabulous as ever, it was her iconic outfit that nabbed the spotlight in a major way. Turns out, Aniston revived a very memorable floral dress — straight from the set of Friends, as seen on Monica Geller way back when.
"Does the dress look familiar? 👀 Still got it! ❤️@courteneycoxofficial @friends." she captioned her post.
If this doesn't exude BFF energy, we don't know what does!
Of course, we all know that Aniston and Courteney Cox share an unbreakable bestie bond IRL, but it's even more endearing to see the star borrowing clothes (last seen in 2004, no less) worn by her former co-star. Remarkably, the lace-trimmed, cap-sleeve midi dress style seen on Aniston is perfectly on-trend today, which proves that the best things in life (fashion and friendship, in this case) really can endure the test of time.
If you're suddenly smitten with the idea of filling your closet with a Friends-inspired look of your own, you're in luck. As you probably know, what's old is new again, so it wasn't hard to find a few cap-sleeve, floral midi dresses that captured Monica Geller's good taste.
This floral number from Amazon topped the charts for us at just $34, as did this subtly sexy lace-up style from Betsey Johnson that we could easily see on Rachel Green for any number of occasions. This Free People design has more of a boho vibe (in case Phoebe Buffay is also feeling this trend); while this breezy silhouette from Levi's makes for an ideal outfit while lounging at Central Perk.
Shop more affordable cap-sleeve midi dresses below — and hey, maybe buy one for your bestie, too.
Buy It! Exlura Floral Smocked Backless Midi Dress, $33.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Levi's Rachelle Dress, $73.27 (orig. $98); zappos.com
Buy It! Floerns Floral Sweetheart Midi Dress, $28.99–$36.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Betsey Johnson Ditsy Dottie Lace-Up Midi Dress, $59.99 (orig. $99); zappos.com
Buy It! Free People Milania Midi Dress, $152 (orig. $168); revolve.com
Buy It! Angashion Floral Cap-Sleeve Midi Dress, $22.99–$32.99; amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.